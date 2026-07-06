Nykaa Shares Hit 52-Week High as Strong Q1 Business Update and Fashion Growth Boost Investor Sentiment 

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹319.80

52-Week Low: ₹197.62

Nykaa shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹319.80 after the company’s Q1 FY27 business update pointed to strong growth across both its beauty and fashion businesses. The market reacted positively because the update showed improving operating momentum, better customer acquisition, and confidence in the company’s long-term growth plan.

Key reasons behind the rally

Strong Q1 FY27 business update:

Nykaa said its consolidated GMV and NSV are expected to grow in the early thirties in Q1 FY27. That suggests one of the strongest quarterly performances in recent times and signals strong demand across its platform.

Fashion business led the upside:

The biggest growth surprise came from the Fashion vertical , which is expected to post above 50% growth in NSV and net revenue . The company said this was driven by lower leakages in the GMV-to-NSV funnel, a wider brand portfolio, and higher marketing spend that improved customer acquisition.

Beauty business remained strong:

Nykaa’s core Beauty vertical is expected to deliver over 20% growth in net sales volume and net revenue , showing that the business continues to grow steadily even as the company expands into fashion.

Better financial performance supported sentiment:

The company has shown a clear improvement in profitability and scale. Revenue has grown from ₹5,150 crore in FY23 to ₹10,000 crore in FY26 , while EBITDA margin improved from 5.0% to 7.5% during the same period. In Q4 FY26, net profit rose sharply, and revenue from operations grew 28% YoY .

Store expansion and customer growth:

Nykaa expanded its store count to 324 stores from 313 at the end of FY26. Growth in offline beauty retail, along with higher customer acquisition, added confidence that the company can sustain its momentum.

FY30 roadmap boosted long-term optimism:

The company’s long-term plan targets a beauty and lifestyle business with more than $5 billion in GMV by FY30 , along with 2–3X revenue growth and 4–5X EBITDA growth . This gave investors a clearer picture of the company’s long-term scale opportunity.

Analyst support added confidence:

JM Financial reiterated a Buy rating with a ₹360 target price , citing strong growth in both beauty and fashion. Such broker support often helps strengthen market sentiment.

Stock Performance Context

Nykaa has delivered a strong performance across all major timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty Midcap 50 and reflecting improving investor sentiment around its beauty and fashion growth story.

Over the past one week , Nykaa gained 3.71% , compared with a 1.96% rise in the Nifty Midcap 50.

In the last one month , the stock rose 19.42% , sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 3.86% gain.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nykaa has advanced 17.87% , outperforming the Nifty Midcap 50’s 3.00% return.

Over the past one year , the stock has climbed 58.02% , while the benchmark gained 6.07% , showing a clear outperformance.

During the last three years , Nykaa has delivered a 117.53% return , compared with 73.98% for the Nifty Midcap 50.

Over the past five years , the stock has not yet completed a full 5-year listed market history in the same format, so that figure currently shows 0.00% on the screenshot, while the benchmark is up 137.82% .

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 109.47 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of approximately ₹344.33 crore.

The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹89,709 crore, reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading beauty and personal care e-commerce players.