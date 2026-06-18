Nykaa Shares Jump 8% to 52-Week High After FY30 Growth Roadmap Targets $5 Billion Business

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, surged 8.12% to a 52-week high of ₹303.75 on Thursday after the company unveiled an ambitious FY30 growth roadmap. The beauty and fashion retailer outlined plans to become a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle business, driven by strong growth, improving profitability, and expansion into new categories like wellness.

Nykaa Stock Rallies to 52-Week High

Nykaa shares witnessed strong buying interest following its Annual Investor Day 2026, as investors reacted positively to the company’s long-term strategy.

Key highlights:

Stock surged 8.12% in a single session

Hit 52-week high of ₹303.75

Outperformed broader midcap peers

Stock up 53%+ over the past year

The rally reflects growing investor confidence in Nykaa’s profitability trajectory and long-term growth visibility.

FY30 Vision: $5 Billion Beauty and Lifestyle Business

Nykaa set an ambitious long-term target to transform into a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle platform by FY30.

The company’s key financial roadmap includes:

2–3X revenue growth

4–5X EBITDA growth

Low-to-mid teen EBITDA margins

ROCE above 40%

Management emphasized that the strategy balances growth with profitability and capital efficiency, signaling a more mature phase of expansion.

Strong Focus on Beauty Business Expansion

The beauty segment remains Nykaa’s core growth engine and largest revenue contributor.

FY26 performance highlights:

GMV of nearly ₹15,000 crore

~45 million consumers served

313 offline stores across 99 cities

FY30 targets:

Reach 100 million beauty consumers

Expand to 600+ retail stores

Continue benefiting from premiumisation and rising disposable incomes

Beauty remains central to Nykaa’s omnichannel strategy, supported by strong online and offline integration.

Wellness: The Next Big Growth Driver

One of the biggest strategic announcements was Nykaa’s entry into wellness as a major future growth pillar.

Key insights:

India’s wellness market expected to reach $27 billion by FY31

Nykaa estimates $12 billion incremental opportunity

Combined beauty + wellness TAM expected to reach ~$54 billion

Management described wellness as a natural extension of its beauty ecosystem, offering strong long-term scalability.

Fashion Business: Shift Toward Profitability

Nykaa Fashion, historically a high-investment segment, is now moving toward improved economics.

FY26 GMV: ₹4,954 crore

FY30 outlook:

3–3.5X GMV growth

Target high single-digit EBITDA margins

Long-term aim of double-digit profitability

The business is transitioning from rapid expansion to a balanced growth and margin improvement phase

AI and Digital Innovation Driving Growth

Nykaa is increasingly leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Key initiatives include:

Skin Scan technology

Virtual Closet

AI-powered personalization

Generative AI tools for sellers and advertisers

These innovations aim to improve customer engagement, discovery, and conversion rates across platforms.

India’s Premium Consumption Story Supports Growth

Nykaa’s long-term optimism is anchored in India’s expanding consumption landscape.

Key macro trends:

Household income pool: $3 trillion → $6.5 trillion

Online lifestyle shoppers: 220 million → 330 million

Rising demand for premium beauty and lifestyle products

These structural trends are expected to support sustained long-term growth.

Investor Sentiment Turns Positive

Markets responded positively to Nykaa’s clear focus on profitability and long-term expansion.

Key reasons for optimism:

Strong visibility on earnings growth

Improving margins across segments

Expansion into high-growth wellness category

Leadership in India’s beauty and lifestyle ecosystem