Nykaa Shares Jump 8% to 52-Week High After FY30 Growth Roadmap Targets $5 Billion Business

18 Jun 2026 , 02:46 PM
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, surged 8.12% to a 52-week high of ₹303.75 on Thursday after the company unveiled an ambitious FY30 growth roadmap. The beauty and fashion retailer outlined plans to become a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle business, driven by strong growth, improving profitability, and expansion into new categories like wellness.
Nykaa shares witnessed strong buying interest following its Annual Investor Day 2026, as investors reacted positively to the company’s long-term strategy.
Key highlights:
The rally reflects growing investor confidence in Nykaa’s profitability trajectory and long-term growth visibility.
Nykaa set an ambitious long-term target to transform into a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle platform by FY30.
The company’s key financial roadmap includes:
Management emphasized that the strategy balances growth with profitability and capital efficiency, signaling a more mature phase of expansion.
The beauty segment remains Nykaa’s core growth engine and largest revenue contributor.
FY26 performance highlights:
FY30 targets:
Beauty remains central to Nykaa’s omnichannel strategy, supported by strong online and offline integration.
One of the biggest strategic announcements was Nykaa’s entry into wellness as a major future growth pillar.
Key insights:
Management described wellness as a natural extension of its beauty ecosystem, offering strong long-term scalability.
Nykaa Fashion, historically a high-investment segment, is now moving toward improved economics.
FY26 GMV: ₹4,954 crore
FY30 outlook:
The business is transitioning from rapid expansion to a balanced growth and margin improvement phase
Nykaa is increasingly leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Key initiatives include:
These innovations aim to improve customer engagement, discovery, and conversion rates across platforms.
Nykaa’s long-term optimism is anchored in India’s expanding consumption landscape.
Key macro trends:
These structural trends are expected to support sustained long-term growth.
Markets responded positively to Nykaa’s clear focus on profitability and long-term expansion.
Key reasons for optimism:
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