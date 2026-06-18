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Nykaa Shares Jump 8% to 52-Week High After FY30 Growth Roadmap Targets $5 Billion Business

18 Jun 2026 , 02:46 PM

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, surged 8.12% to a 52-week high of ₹303.75 on Thursday after the company unveiled an ambitious FY30 growth roadmap. The beauty and fashion retailer outlined plans to become a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle business, driven by strong growth, improving profitability, and expansion into new categories like wellness.

Nykaa Stock Rallies to 52-Week High

Nykaa shares witnessed strong buying interest following its Annual Investor Day 2026, as investors reacted positively to the company’s long-term strategy.

Key highlights:

  • Stock surged 8.12% in a single session
  • Hit 52-week high of ₹303.75
  • Outperformed broader midcap peers
  • Stock up 53%+ over the past year

The rally reflects growing investor confidence in Nykaa’s profitability trajectory and long-term growth visibility.

FY30 Vision: $5 Billion Beauty and Lifestyle Business

Nykaa set an ambitious long-term target to transform into a $5 billion+ beauty and lifestyle platform by FY30.

The company’s key financial roadmap includes:

  • 2–3X revenue growth
  • 4–5X EBITDA growth
  • Low-to-mid teen EBITDA margins
  • ROCE above 40%

Management emphasized that the strategy balances growth with profitability and capital efficiency, signaling a more mature phase of expansion.

Strong Focus on Beauty Business Expansion

The beauty segment remains Nykaa’s core growth engine and largest revenue contributor.

FY26 performance highlights:

  • GMV of nearly ₹15,000 crore
  • ~45 million consumers served
  • 313 offline stores across 99 cities

FY30 targets:

  • Reach 100 million beauty consumers
  • Expand to 600+ retail stores
  • Continue benefiting from premiumisation and rising disposable incomes

Beauty remains central to Nykaa’s omnichannel strategy, supported by strong online and offline integration.

Wellness: The Next Big Growth Driver

One of the biggest strategic announcements was Nykaa’s entry into wellness as a major future growth pillar.

Key insights:

  • India’s wellness market expected to reach $27 billion by FY31
  • Nykaa estimates $12 billion incremental opportunity
  • Combined beauty + wellness TAM expected to reach ~$54 billion

Management described wellness as a natural extension of its beauty ecosystem, offering strong long-term scalability.

Fashion Business: Shift Toward Profitability

Nykaa Fashion, historically a high-investment segment, is now moving toward improved economics.

FY26 GMV: ₹4,954 crore

FY30 outlook:

  • 3–3.5X GMV growth
  • Target high single-digit EBITDA margins
  • Long-term aim of double-digit profitability

The business is transitioning from rapid expansion to a balanced growth and margin improvement phase

AI and Digital Innovation Driving Growth

Nykaa is increasingly leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Key initiatives include:

  • Skin Scan technology
  • Virtual Closet
  • AI-powered personalization
  • Generative AI tools for sellers and advertisers

These innovations aim to improve customer engagement, discovery, and conversion rates across platforms.

India’s Premium Consumption Story Supports Growth

Nykaa’s long-term optimism is anchored in India’s expanding consumption landscape.

Key macro trends:

  • Household income pool: $3 trillion → $6.5 trillion
  • Online lifestyle shoppers: 220 million → 330 million
  • Rising demand for premium beauty and lifestyle products

These structural trends are expected to support sustained long-term growth.

Investor Sentiment Turns Positive

Markets responded positively to Nykaa’s clear focus on profitability and long-term expansion.

Key reasons for optimism:

  • Strong visibility on earnings growth
  • Improving margins across segments
  • Expansion into high-growth wellness category
  • Leadership in India’s beauty and lifestyle ecosystem

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BeautyIndustry
  • #BeautyStocks
  • #EcommerceIndia
  • #FalguniNayar
  • #FashionEcommerce
  • #FSNECommerceVentures
  • #FY30Roadmap
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