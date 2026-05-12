ONGC Share price jumps 5% - Read details

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) surged more than 5% to 297 . 00 per share, after the Indian Government announced a significant reduction in royalty rates on crude oil and natural gas production; a move that markets interpreted as a major structural positive for upstream energy companies.
The policy change change is expected to directly improve profitability, strengthen cash flows, and potentially support higher dividends for companies such as Oil India Limited as well.
The government revised royalty rates across key hydrocarbon segments:
|Segment
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Onshore crude oil
|16.66%
|10%
|Offshore crude oil
|9.09%
|8%
|Natural gas
|10%
|8%
The sharpest benefit comes from onshore crude oil production, where royalty rates were reduced dramatically from 16.66% to 10%.
Royalty is essentially a payment made by oil and gas producers to the government for extracting natural resources. Since it is treated as a direct production cost, any reduction immediately boosts operating profitability.
For ONGC, the implications are substantial:
The move is particularly important for capital-intensive areas such as deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, where production costs are significantly higher and profitability has historically been pressured.
Investors viewed the announcement as more than just a short-term earnings boost. The royalty reduction signals a potentially more supportive policy environment for upstream energy producers.
Another major takeaway for markets was the reduced fear of aggressive future taxation or unexpected windfall levies — concerns that had weighed on investor sentiment in the past.
As a result, ONGC stock witnessed strong buying interest immediately after the announcement.
From a technical perspective, ONGC’s chart structure has also improved considerably.
Key bullish indicators include:
|Level
|Significance
|₹280–285
|Immediate support zone
|₹307
|Near-term resistance
|₹320
|Potential breakout target
|₹405
|CLSA long-term target
As long as the stock remains above the ₹280 support zone, traders may continue to view the trend as bullish.
ONGC’s earnings are highly sensitive to global crude oil prices. If Brent crude remains elevated, the benefits of lower royalty rates could be amplified further.
Investors will closely watch whether the government maintains a stable tax and royalty framework or reintroduces windfall taxes during periods of high oil prices.
Lower royalty rates improve project economics, but actual earnings growth will also depend on ONGC’s ability to increase production volumes.
ONGC has traditionally been viewed as a strong dividend-paying PSU stock. Improved cash generation may further strengthen payout sustainability.
Despite the positive developments, some risks remain:
These factors could limit the extent of any long-term rerating.
The royalty cut marks one of the most meaningful positive policy changes for India’s upstream oil and gas sector in recent years.
For ONGC, the benefits are multi-layered:
In the short term, market momentum remains constructive as long as the stock trades above key support levels.
Over the medium to long term, ONGC could witness a valuation rerating if crude prices remain supportive and policy stability continues.
For investors, the latest move reinforces ONGC’s positioning as a potentially stronger cash-generating energy PSU with improving fundamentals and renewed institutional confidence.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.