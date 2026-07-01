Paisalo Digital Hits 52-Week High, locked in 20% Upper Circuit as Promoters Raise Stake to 46.72%

Paisalo Digital Ltd. is a leading Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) focused on providing technology-driven credit solutions to MSMEs, micro-enterprises, and underserved borrowers across India. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates through a vast network of 5,299 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, offering small-ticket business, income-generation, and mobility loans. Paisalo combines a “high-tech, high-touch” lending model with AI-powered underwriting and co-lending partnerships with leading public sector banks to expand financial inclusion while maintaining strong asset quality.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹70.92 | 52-Week Low: ₹29.86

Paisalo Digital hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹70.92 and locked in the 20% upper circuit mainly because the market reacted positively to the promoters increasing their stake to 46.72% in Q1 FY27, which signalled strong internal confidence in the business.

Key reasons behind the rally

Promoter stakes increase boosted confidence:

The promoter group raised its holding by 4.97 percentage points to 46.72%, up from 41.75% in FY26, through open-market purchases. Investors usually see rising promoter ownership as a sign that management and promoters are confident about the company’s future.

The promoter group raised its holding by 4.97 percentage points to 46.72%, up from 41.75% in FY26, through open-market purchases. Investors usually see rising promoter ownership as a sign that management and promoters are confident about the company’s future. Long-term growth roadmap impressed the market:

Paisalo reiterated its plan to double AUM, total income, and PAT over the next three years. That gave investors a clear growth story to price in, especially in the NBFC space.

Paisalo reiterated its plan to double AUM, total income, and PAT over the next three years. That gave investors a clear growth story to price in, especially in the NBFC space. AI-led lending strategy strengthened the outlook:

The company is moving toward a “Fin AI”-led lending model, using artificial intelligence across customer acquisition, underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, and collections. This suggests better scalability, efficiency, and risk control over time.

The company is moving toward a “Fin AI”-led lending model, using artificial intelligence across customer acquisition, underwriting, risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, and collections. This suggests better scalability, efficiency, and risk control over time. Strong distribution network supports expansion:

Paisalo already has 5,299 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, giving it a wide reach in underserved markets. That network supports future lending growth, especially in MSME and micro-enterprise segments.

Paisalo already has 5,299 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, giving it a wide reach in underserved markets. That network supports future lending growth, especially in MSME and micro-enterprise segments. Stock momentum was already strong:

The stock has risen 123.2% over the past year and 95% so far this year, so the promoter buying acted as an additional trigger for a stock that was already in a strong uptrend.

Stock Performance Context

Paisalo Digital has been one of the best-performing NBFC stocks over the past year, significantly outperforming both the Nifty 50 and the broader market across all major timeframes. The recent rally was further fueled by strong promoter buying, pushing the stock to a fresh 52-week high.

Over the past one week, Paisalo Digital surged 18.90%, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.07%.

In the last one month, the stock gained an impressive 33.18%, compared with a 2.67% rise in the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Paisalo Digital has rallied 93.09%, sharply outperforming the Nifty 50, which has fallen 8.19%.

Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a stellar 121.59% return, whereas the Nifty 50 declined 6.01% during the same period.

Over the last three years, Paisalo Digital has generated a robust 177.38% return, significantly ahead of the Nifty 50’s 25.10% gain.

Over the past five years, the stock has surged 134.20%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 53.10% return.

The stock witnessed exceptionally strong trading activity, with nearly 897.46 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of around ₹614.31 crore, indicating heavy buying interest following the promoter stake increase announcement.

Paisalo Digital currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹6,403 crore, making it a notable player in the NBFC space.