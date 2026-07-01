Paisalo Digital Hits 52-Week High, locked in 20% Upper Circuit as Promoters Raise Stake to 46.72%

1 Jul 2026 , 07:45 PM
Paisalo Digital Ltd. is a leading Indian Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) focused on providing technology-driven credit solutions to MSMEs, micro-enterprises, and underserved borrowers across India. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates through a vast network of 5,299 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, offering small-ticket business, income-generation, and mobility loans. Paisalo combines a “high-tech, high-touch” lending model with AI-powered underwriting and co-lending partnerships with leading public sector banks to expand financial inclusion while maintaining strong asset quality.
Paisalo Digital hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹70.92 and locked in the 20% upper circuit mainly because the market reacted positively to the promoters increasing their stake to 46.72% in Q1 FY27, which signalled strong internal confidence in the business.
Paisalo Digital has been one of the best-performing NBFC stocks over the past year, significantly outperforming both the Nifty 50 and the broader market across all major timeframes. The recent rally was further fueled by strong promoter buying, pushing the stock to a fresh 52-week high.
Over the past one week, Paisalo Digital surged 18.90%, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.07%.
In the last one month, the stock gained an impressive 33.18%, compared with a 2.67% rise in the benchmark index.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Paisalo Digital has rallied 93.09%, sharply outperforming the Nifty 50, which has fallen 8.19%.
Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a stellar 121.59% return, whereas the Nifty 50 declined 6.01% during the same period.
Over the last three years, Paisalo Digital has generated a robust 177.38% return, significantly ahead of the Nifty 50’s 25.10% gain.
Over the past five years, the stock has surged 134.20%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 53.10% return.
The stock witnessed exceptionally strong trading activity, with nearly 897.46 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of around ₹614.31 crore, indicating heavy buying interest following the promoter stake increase announcement.
Paisalo Digital currently commands a market capitalisation of approximately ₹6,403 crore, making it a notable player in the NBFC space.
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