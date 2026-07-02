PB Fintech Block Deal: MacRitchie Investments to Sell 2.6% Stake Worth ₹1,909 Crore

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, is set to witness a major block deal as Singapore-based investor MacRitchie Investments Pte. Ltd. plans to sell a 2.6% stake in the company through a block transaction on Friday.

MacRitchie Investments to Sell 2.6% Stake

According to market sources, MacRitchie Investments will sell 1.19 crore equity shares, representing 2.6% of PB Fintech’s outstanding equity, through a block deal.

The transaction is expected to be worth approximately ₹1,909 crore, with the floor price fixed at ₹1,604 per share, reflecting a 4.6% discount to the stock’s previous closing price of ₹1,682

Global investment bank Citi has been appointed as the sole broker for the transaction.

As of March 2026, MacRitchie Investments held a 6.47% stake in PB Fintech, equivalent to 3.56 crore shares. Following the transaction, its shareholding is expected to decline to approximately 3.87%.

Why Is the Block Deal Important?

Large block deals by institutional investors are common in the stock market and are generally undertaken for portfolio rebalancing, profit booking, or capital allocation purposes.

While such transactions may create short-term pressure on the stock price due to the discounted sale price and higher supply of shares, they do not necessarily reflect concerns about a company’s business fundamentals.

Market participants will closely watch investor demand for the shares and any changes in institutional ownership after the transaction.

PB Fintech Q4 FY26 Results

The proposed stake sale comes shortly after PB Fintech announced a strong set of financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Net profit surged 53.5% year-on-year to ₹261 crore , compared with ₹170 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

surged to , compared with in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue increased 36.7% YoY to ₹2,061 crore from ₹1,508 crore .

increased to from . Operating profit (EBIT) jumped 94.3% YoY to ₹218 crore .

jumped to . Operating margin improved significantly to 10.6%, up from 7.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Insurance Business Continues to Drive Growth

PB Fintech’s core insurance business remained the primary growth engine during the quarter.

The company reported total insurance premiums of ₹9,217 crore, registering a 46% year-on-year increase, led by strong momentum in its online protection business.

Additionally:

Core insurance revenue grew 40% YoY .

grew . Core credit revenue increased 7% YoY, indicating steady performance across its lending marketplace.

The strong operating performance reflects continued customer adoption of digital insurance and financial services platforms in India.