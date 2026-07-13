Puravankara Shares Surge Nearly 15% on Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Premium Housing Demand Boosts Growth

Puravankara Share Price Jumps After Robust Q1 FY27 Business Update

Puravankara Ltd. shares rallied nearly 15% on Monday after the real estate developer reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter of FY27. Investors cheered the company’s healthy sales growth, higher price realizations, strategic asset monetization, and optimistic outlook for the financial year.

The stock climbed as much as 14.55% during intraday trade to touch a high of ₹261.80, making it one of the top gainers in the real estate sector.

The strong business update reinforced investor confidence in Puravankara’s premium housing strategy and long-term growth prospects.

Sales Area Grows 9% in Q1 FY27

Puravankara reported a sales area of 1.36 million square feet (msft) during the April-June quarter, marking a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company also achieved a significant improvement in pricing, with average price realization rising 18% YoY to ₹10,589 per square foot.

The increase in realizations reflects strong demand for premium residential projects and the company’s focus on developing well-located, high-quality properties across key markets.

Strong Project Execution with 745 Homes Delivered

Operational execution remained robust during the quarter.

Puravankara handed over 0.94 million square feet of residential space, delivering 745 homes to customers.

Consistent project completions and timely deliveries continue to strengthen customer confidence while supporting cash flows and collections.

Purva Zentech Commercial Asset Sale

In another significant development, Puravankara announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC for the sale of its commercial property, Purva Zentech.

The transaction values the asset at an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore.

According to the company:

₹145 crore will be received through the sale of shares of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

will be received through the sale of shares of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). The remaining consideration will be realized through agreed balance sheet adjustments as part of the transaction structure.

The asset monetization is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and improve capital allocation for future growth initiatives.

Premiumization Strategy Continues to Deliver Results

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said the company has started FY27 on a strong note, with growth in both sales value and customer collections.

He highlighted that the 18% increase in average price realization validates the company’s strategy of focusing on premium, well-located residential developments.

The company believes this approach is creating greater value for both customers and shareholders while improving overall profitability.

New Land Deals Strengthen Future Pipeline

Puravankara remained active on the business development front during the quarter by signing four new land transactions.

These projects carry a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,200 crore, significantly strengthening the company’s future development pipeline.

The addition of new projects is expected to support sustained revenue growth and expand Puravankara’s presence across key real estate markets in Southern and Western India.

Management Reaffirms FY27 Sales Guidance

Despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, management expressed confidence in achieving its FY27 sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore.

The company expects continued momentum from:

Strong demand for premium housing.

New project launches.

Ongoing land acquisitions.

Healthy customer collections.

Expansion across Southern and Western India.

Management remains optimistic that the strong first-quarter performance will help drive growth throughout the remainder of the financial year.

Key Highlights

Puravankara shares surged nearly 15% after the Q1 FY27 business update.

after the Q1 FY27 business update. Sales area increased 9% YoY to 1.36 million sq. ft.

to Average price realization rose 18% YoY to ₹10,589 per sq. ft.

to Delivered 745 homes covering 0.94 million sq. ft.

covering Announced the sale of Purva Zentech to ICICI Prudential AMC for an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore .

to ICICI Prudential AMC for an enterprise value of . Added four new land parcels with a combined GDV of ₹5,200 crore .

with a combined . Reaffirmed FY27 sales guidance of ₹11,200 crore.

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