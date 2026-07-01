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Reliance Power Shares Surge 18% as AI Push Sparks Rally; Stock Extends Gains for Second Day

1 Jul 2026 , 02:05 PM

Reliance Power shares extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, July 1, surging as much as 18% intraday after the company announced its foray into artificial intelligence (AI) and related technology-driven businesses through its subsidiaries.

The sharp move in the stock comes despite weak long-term performance and ongoing financial pressure, highlighting a sentiment-driven rally fueled by the company’s new strategic narrative.

Strong Intraday Rally in Reliance Power Shares

Reliance Power stock witnessed strong buying interest during the trading session:

  • Intraday high: ₹29.40 per share (+18%)
  • NSE trading level (02:00 AM): ₹27.77 (+11.84%)

The stock has now gained for two straight sessions, driven by renewed investor interest following the company’s announcement of expansion into AI-linked businesses.

AI Push Drives Sentiment

The rally was triggered after Reliance Power informed exchanges that it has taken “enabling steps” to enter the artificial intelligence and technology space through its subsidiaries.

As part of this initiative, the company has updated its business framework to include AI and related technology-driven activities.

The subsidiaries involved in this restructuring include:

  • Reliance AI Green Power Private Limited
  • Reliance AI Power Private Limited
  • Reliance AI Data Control Private Limited
  • Reliance AI Data C Private Limited

The company also updated the names and objects of certain subsidiaries to reflect its focus on AI and data-centric businesses.

Mixed Performance Across Time Frames

Despite the recent rally, Reliance Power’s broader stock performance remains weak:

  • Last 5 sessions: +12%
  • Last 6 months: -18%
  • Year-on-year: -59%

The stock continues to reflect long-term pressure despite short-term volatility-driven gains.

52-Week Range Highlights Volatility

Reliance Power has seen significant price swings over the past year:

  • 52-week high: ₹70.90 (July 1, 2025)
  • 52-week low: ₹20.17 (March 30, 2026)

The current levels remain closer to the lower end of the yearly range, underlining the stock’s volatile nature.

Weak Q4 FY26 Earnings Performance

The company’s latest financial results continue to reflect operational weakness:

  • Net loss: ₹494 crore (vs profit of ₹125.57 crore YoY)
  • Revenue: ₹1,887.26 crore (decline year-on-year)

The earnings performance highlights ongoing stress in core operations despite recent strategic announcements.

Market Capitalisation

As of July 1, 2026, Reliance Power has a market capitalization of ₹11,485 crore, according to NSE data.

Market Outlook

The sharp rally in Reliance Power shares appears largely driven by sentiment and future growth expectations around AI, rather than current fundamentals.

While the AI initiative has boosted investor interest, the company continues to face challenges including:

  • Weak profitability
  • Declining revenue trends
  • High stock volatility

Market participants are now watching whether the AI push translates into tangible business growth or remains a narrative-driven catalyst.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIStocks
  • #ArtificialIntelligence
  • #IndianEquityMarkets
  • #InvestmentNews
  • #MarketNewsIndia
  • #NSEIndia
  • #PowerSectorStocks
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