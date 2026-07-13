SBI Funds Management IPO Size Reduced by ₹1,880 Crore Ahead of Launch: Here's Why It Doesn't Change the Investment Story

SBI Funds Management IPO Opens with a Smaller Issue Size

One day before opening for public subscription, the SBI Funds Management IPO has undergone an important change. The company has reduced its initial public offering (IPO) size by nearly ₹1,880 crore, bringing the total issue size down from ₹11,692.91 crore to ₹9,812.90 crore.

At first glance, a smaller IPO may raise questions among investors, especially since SBI Funds Management is set to launch one of India’s biggest public issues of 2026. However, the reduction is not due to weaker demand or a change in valuation. Instead, it follows a successful pre-IPO placement with institutional investors.

Why Was the SBI Funds Management IPO Reduced?

The reduction in the IPO size comes after promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding sold a portion of their stake to institutional investors before the IPO opened.

Between July 9 and July 10, the promoters sold a combined 3.27 crore shares, representing approximately 1.6% of the company’s equity. Since these shares were already placed with investors, they were removed from the public offering.

As a result:

Particulars Earlier Revised IPO Size ₹11,692.91 crore ₹9,812.90 crore Shares on Offer 20.37 crore 17.09 crore Stake Offered 10% 8.39%

Importantly, the price band remains unchanged at ₹545–₹574 per share, and the company’s valuation continues to stand at around ₹1.17 lakh crore.

Promoters Raised Nearly ₹1,880 Crore Through Pre-IPO Placement

The pre-IPO transaction allowed both promoters to monetize a small portion of their holdings before the public issue.

State Bank of India (SBI) sold 2.88 crore shares worth nearly ₹1,655 crore .

sold worth nearly . Amundi India Holding sold 39.19 lakh shares, raising approximately ₹225 crore.

These transactions reduced the number of shares available in the IPO without affecting the company’s valuation or ownership structure in any significant way.

Leading Institutional Investors Bought Pre-IPO Shares

The pre-IPO placement attracted strong interest from several prominent domestic and global institutional investors.

Among the biggest investors were:

PI Opportunities Fund , backed by Azim Premji, investing around ₹200 crore .

, backed by Azim Premji, investing around . Akash Manek Bhanshali , investing approximately ₹200 crore .

, investing approximately . 3P India Equity Fund, backed by veteran investor Prashant Jain, investing nearly ₹150 crore.

Other participants included:

WhiteOak Capital India Opportunities Fund

Tata AIG General Insurance

Hara Global Capital Master Fund

Clarus Capital

Malabar India Fund

360 ONE

Carnelian

Dymon Asia

Bennett Coleman

NEO Series

In total, 30 institutional investors participated in the pre-IPO placement, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company.

Promoters Continue to Hold Majority Ownership

Despite selling a small portion of their holdings, the promoters continue to maintain overwhelming control of SBI Funds Management.

Following the transaction:

State Bank of India holds 60.32% .

holds . Amundi India Holding owns 36.06%.

The ownership structure remains largely intact, ensuring continuity in management and strategic direction after the IPO.

SBI Funds Management IPO Details

Investors planning to apply should note the following important dates:

IPO Opens: July 14, 2026

July 14, 2026 IPO Closes: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026 Price Band: ₹545–₹574 per share

₹545–₹574 per share Issue Size: ₹9,812.90 crore

₹9,812.90 crore Issue Type: 100% Offer for Sale (OFS)

100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Anchor Investor Allocation: July 13

July 13 Expected Allotment: July 17

July 17 Tentative Listing Date: July 21

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Listing Gain 13-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹98 ₹672 17.07% 12-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹89 ₹663 15.51% 11-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹88 ₹662 15.33% 10-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹110 ₹684 19.16% 09-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹84 ₹658 14.63% 08-Jul-2026 Not Announced ₹75 — — 07-Jul-2026 Not Announced ₹139 — — 06-Jul-2026 Not Announced ₹140 — —

The SBI Funds Management IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained positive despite some volatility. After peaking at ₹140 before the price band announcement, the GMP moderated but recovered to ₹98 on July 13, indicating continued investor optimism and an estimated listing gain of around 17% based on the upper price band.