SBI Funds Management IPO Size Reduced by ₹1,880 Crore Ahead of Launch: Here's Why It Doesn't Change the Investment Story

13 Jul 2026 , 12:41 PM
One day before opening for public subscription, the SBI Funds Management IPO has undergone an important change. The company has reduced its initial public offering (IPO) size by nearly ₹1,880 crore, bringing the total issue size down from ₹11,692.91 crore to ₹9,812.90 crore.
At first glance, a smaller IPO may raise questions among investors, especially since SBI Funds Management is set to launch one of India’s biggest public issues of 2026. However, the reduction is not due to weaker demand or a change in valuation. Instead, it follows a successful pre-IPO placement with institutional investors.
The reduction in the IPO size comes after promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding sold a portion of their stake to institutional investors before the IPO opened.
Between July 9 and July 10, the promoters sold a combined 3.27 crore shares, representing approximately 1.6% of the company’s equity. Since these shares were already placed with investors, they were removed from the public offering.
As a result:
|Particulars
|Earlier
|Revised
|IPO Size
|₹11,692.91 crore
|₹9,812.90 crore
|Shares on Offer
|20.37 crore
|17.09 crore
|Stake Offered
|10%
|8.39%
Importantly, the price band remains unchanged at ₹545–₹574 per share, and the company’s valuation continues to stand at around ₹1.17 lakh crore.
The pre-IPO transaction allowed both promoters to monetize a small portion of their holdings before the public issue.
These transactions reduced the number of shares available in the IPO without affecting the company’s valuation or ownership structure in any significant way.
The pre-IPO placement attracted strong interest from several prominent domestic and global institutional investors.
Among the biggest investors were:
Other participants included:
In total, 30 institutional investors participated in the pre-IPO placement, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company.
Despite selling a small portion of their holdings, the promoters continue to maintain overwhelming control of SBI Funds Management.
Following the transaction:
The ownership structure remains largely intact, ensuring continuity in management and strategic direction after the IPO.
Investors planning to apply should note the following important dates:
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Listing Gain
|13-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹98
|₹672
|17.07%
|12-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹89
|₹663
|15.51%
|11-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹88
|₹662
|15.33%
|10-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹110
|₹684
|19.16%
|09-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹84
|₹658
|14.63%
|08-Jul-2026
|Not Announced
|₹75
|—
|—
|07-Jul-2026
|Not Announced
|₹139
|—
|—
|06-Jul-2026
|Not Announced
|₹140
|—
|—
The SBI Funds Management IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained positive despite some volatility. After peaking at ₹140 before the price band announcement, the GMP moderated but recovered to ₹98 on July 13, indicating continued investor optimism and an estimated listing gain of around 17% based on the upper price band.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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