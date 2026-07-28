Suzlon Energy Shares Tumble Nearly 10% Despite 22.5% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27: Here's What Investors Should Know

28 Jul 2026 , 04:24 PM
Suzlon Energy shares plunged nearly 10% on Tuesday after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter of FY27. While the renewable energy major posted strong revenue growth and record quarterly deliveries, declining profitability and shrinking operating margins disappointed investors, triggering heavy selling in the stock.
The stock closed at ₹48.02, down 9.65%, after touching an intraday low of ₹47.84. The sharp decline came despite the company’s healthy operational performance, highlighting the market’s focus on earnings quality and margins rather than topline growth alone.
Suzlon reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,819.36 crore, registering a 22.52% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹3,117 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
However, consolidated net profit declined 5.89% YoY to ₹305.22 crore, compared with ₹324.32 crore in Q1 FY26.
Similarly, profit before tax (PBT) dropped 15.19% to ₹389.47 crore, indicating pressure on profitability despite higher sales.
One of the biggest concerns for investors was Suzlon’s weakening operating margins.
The company reported EBITDA of ₹595 crore, almost unchanged from ₹599 crore in the year-ago period. As a result, the EBITDA margin declined sharply to 15.6% from 19.2%, reflecting increased costs and execution-related expenses.
Margin compression was one of the primary reasons behind the sharp correction in Suzlon Energy’s share price.
Operationally, Suzlon continued to deliver impressive growth.
The company achieved 506 MW of wind turbine deliveries, representing a 14% increase over the 444 MW delivered during Q1 FY26. This marks Suzlon’s highest-ever first-quarter delivery performance, showcasing strong project execution capabilities.
Suzlon’s core businesses continued to perform well during the quarter.
The company’s diversified revenue streams continue to support long-term business growth.
Suzlon ended the quarter with a robust order book of approximately 6.1 GW, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.
Notably:
A healthy order pipeline remains one of the company’s biggest strengths.
Suzlon has strengthened its manufacturing capabilities by scaling production at its Bhuj facility and successfully launching its first FDRE-ready S175 wind turbine, positioning itself to meet rising demand in India’s renewable energy market.
In another strategic move, the company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to expand its international wind energy and Operations & Maintenance Services (OMS) business.
The move is expected to enhance Suzlon’s global presence and diversify its revenue base.
Chief Executive Officer Jayant Kapur said the company delivered its strongest-ever first-quarter performance in terms of wind turbine deliveries and significantly increased project commissioning. According to the management, manufacturing expansion and the launch of the S175 turbine position Suzlon well to capitalize on future demand in India’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.
Despite healthy revenue growth, investors focused on the decline in profitability.
Several factors contributed to the negative market reaction:
The results suggest that while business demand remains robust, higher execution costs and margin pressure are impacting earnings.
Suzlon continues to benefit from India’s accelerating renewable energy transition. Its expanding order book, record deliveries, manufacturing capacity enhancement, and international expansion plans indicate strong long-term growth potential.
However, investors will closely monitor whether the company can improve operating margins and convert its healthy order pipeline into stronger earnings growth over the coming quarters.
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