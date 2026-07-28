Suzlon Energy Shares Tumble Nearly 10% Despite 22.5% Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27: Here's What Investors Should Know

Suzlon Energy Q1 FY27 Results: Revenue Rises, Profits Slip

Suzlon Energy shares plunged nearly 10% on Tuesday after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the first quarter of FY27. While the renewable energy major posted strong revenue growth and record quarterly deliveries, declining profitability and shrinking operating margins disappointed investors, triggering heavy selling in the stock.

The stock closed at ₹48.02, down 9.65%, after touching an intraday low of ₹47.84. The sharp decline came despite the company’s healthy operational performance, highlighting the market’s focus on earnings quality and margins rather than topline growth alone.

Key Highlights of Suzlon Energy Q1 FY27

Suzlon reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,819.36 crore, registering a 22.52% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹3,117 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, consolidated net profit declined 5.89% YoY to ₹305.22 crore, compared with ₹324.32 crore in Q1 FY26.

Similarly, profit before tax (PBT) dropped 15.19% to ₹389.47 crore, indicating pressure on profitability despite higher sales.

EBITDA Margin Contracts

One of the biggest concerns for investors was Suzlon’s weakening operating margins.

The company reported EBITDA of ₹595 crore, almost unchanged from ₹599 crore in the year-ago period. As a result, the EBITDA margin declined sharply to 15.6% from 19.2%, reflecting increased costs and execution-related expenses.

Margin compression was one of the primary reasons behind the sharp correction in Suzlon Energy’s share price.

Record Wind Turbine Deliveries

Operationally, Suzlon continued to deliver impressive growth.

The company achieved 506 MW of wind turbine deliveries, representing a 14% increase over the 444 MW delivered during Q1 FY26. This marks Suzlon’s highest-ever first-quarter delivery performance, showcasing strong project execution capabilities.

Segment Performance

Suzlon’s core businesses continued to perform well during the quarter.

Renewable Energy Solutions revenue increased 27.21% YoY to ₹3,174 crore .

revenue increased to . Renewable Energy Asset Management Services (AMS) revenue grew 10.04% YoY to ₹526 crore.

The company’s diversified revenue streams continue to support long-term business growth.

Strong Order Book Provides Long-Term Visibility

Suzlon ended the quarter with a robust order book of approximately 6.1 GW, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

Notably:

Around 84% of orders came from the public sector (PSU) and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments.

came from the and segments. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) share increased to 32%, up from 22% a year ago, reflecting Suzlon’s strategic focus on integrated project execution.

A healthy order pipeline remains one of the company’s biggest strengths.

Manufacturing Expansion and Global Growth Plans

Suzlon has strengthened its manufacturing capabilities by scaling production at its Bhuj facility and successfully launching its first FDRE-ready S175 wind turbine, positioning itself to meet rising demand in India’s renewable energy market.

In another strategic move, the company’s board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to expand its international wind energy and Operations & Maintenance Services (OMS) business.

The move is expected to enhance Suzlon’s global presence and diversify its revenue base.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Jayant Kapur said the company delivered its strongest-ever first-quarter performance in terms of wind turbine deliveries and significantly increased project commissioning. According to the management, manufacturing expansion and the launch of the S175 turbine position Suzlon well to capitalize on future demand in India’s rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

Why Did Suzlon Energy Shares Fall?

Despite healthy revenue growth, investors focused on the decline in profitability.

Several factors contributed to the negative market reaction:

Net profit declined despite strong revenue growth.

EBITDA remained almost flat.

EBITDA margins contracted significantly.

Profit before tax fell sharply.

Expectations were high following Suzlon’s strong stock performance in recent months.

The results suggest that while business demand remains robust, higher execution costs and margin pressure are impacting earnings.

Outlook

Suzlon continues to benefit from India’s accelerating renewable energy transition. Its expanding order book, record deliveries, manufacturing capacity enhancement, and international expansion plans indicate strong long-term growth potential.

However, investors will closely monitor whether the company can improve operating margins and convert its healthy order pipeline into stronger earnings growth over the coming quarters.