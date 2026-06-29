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Suzlon Secures 400 MW EPC Wind Order from Tata Power Renewables: What It Means for Growth

29 Jun 2026 , 12:11 PM

Suzlon Energy has strengthened its position in India’s renewable energy sector by winning a major 400 MW wind power EPC contract from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL). The project, located in Andhra Pradesh, marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies and reinforces Suzlon’s growing order book under its new DevCo-led EPC model.

This development highlights not only Suzlon’s expanding execution capabilities but also the increasing demand for integrated renewable energy solutions in India’s fast-growing green energy market.

Key Highlights of the Order

Suzlon will execute a 400 MW wind energy project for Tata Power Renewables, further deepening their strategic collaboration across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. With this contract, total orders between the two companies now exceed 1 GW.

The project includes:

  • Supply and installation of 127 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs)
  • Each turbine with a capacity of 3.15 MW
  • Full EPC scope including land acquisition, turbine supply, BoP, pooling substation, EHV transmission, commissioning, and O&M services
  • Execution in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh

This is Suzlon’s fourth order from TPREL and the second within less than a year, indicating strong repeat business momentum.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

1. Strengthening Suzlon’s Order Book

The deal pushes Suzlon’s order pipeline in Andhra Pradesh close to 1 GW, reinforcing the state as a key wind energy hub for the company. Suzlon already has an installed base of 1.8 GW in the state.

2. Expansion of EPC & DevCo Model

This project is part of Suzlon’s DevCo business strategy, where the company delivers integrated EPC solutions. Unlike standalone turbine supply, this model includes end-to-end project execution.

Benefits include:

  • Higher revenue per project
  • Long-term O&M income visibility
  • Stronger client dependency and repeat orders

3. Strong Customer Validation

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, is one of India’s largest renewable energy developers. Repeated orders indicate strong trust in Suzlon’s execution capabilities.

Why This Matters for Suzlon Energy

Suzlon’s transition from a turbine manufacturer to a full-scale EPC player is a critical shift in its business model. The increasing number of large-scale EPC contracts reflects:

  • Improved competitiveness in large utility-scale projects
  • Strong acceptance of its S144 turbine platform
  • Expansion into integrated renewable energy delivery
  • Stable long-term revenue visibility from O&M services

However, EPC projects also come with execution risks such as land acquisition delays, cost overruns, and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Market Reaction Overview

Despite the strong order announcement, Suzlon’s stock showed limited movement:

  • Previous Close: ₹57.14
  • Open/High: ₹58.00
  • Low: ₹56.96

The muted reaction suggests that the market may have already priced in steady order inflows, or is awaiting clarity on execution timelines and margin impact.

Growth Outlook

The Indian wind energy sector continues to benefit from the country’s renewable energy expansion goals. With India targeting large-scale clean energy capacity additions, EPC players like Suzlon are expected to play a key role.

Key growth drivers:

  • Rising demand for integrated EPC solutions
  • Strong partnerships with large utilities like Tata Power
  • Expanding wind energy pipeline in southern India
  • Shift toward hybrid and round-the-clock renewable solutions

 

Conclusion

The 400 MW Tata Power Renewables contract is another strong validation of Suzlon Energy’s evolving business model. With over 1 GW in cumulative orders from TPREL alone and a growing EPC pipeline, Suzlon is positioning itself as a key execution partner in India’s renewable energy transition.

While execution risks remain, the deal reinforces long-term growth visibility and strengthens Suzlon’s standing in the competitive wind energy market.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #DevCo Model
  • #EPC Projects
  • #Green Energy India
  • #Renewable Energy Stocks
  • #Suzlon Order Book
  • #Wind Energy India
  • #Wind Power India
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