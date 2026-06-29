Suzlon Secures 400 MW EPC Wind Order from Tata Power Renewables: What It Means for Growth

29 Jun 2026 , 12:11 PM
Suzlon Energy has strengthened its position in India’s renewable energy sector by winning a major 400 MW wind power EPC contract from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL). The project, located in Andhra Pradesh, marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two companies and reinforces Suzlon’s growing order book under its new DevCo-led EPC model.
This development highlights not only Suzlon’s expanding execution capabilities but also the increasing demand for integrated renewable energy solutions in India’s fast-growing green energy market.
Suzlon will execute a 400 MW wind energy project for Tata Power Renewables, further deepening their strategic collaboration across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. With this contract, total orders between the two companies now exceed 1 GW.
The project includes:
This is Suzlon’s fourth order from TPREL and the second within less than a year, indicating strong repeat business momentum.
The deal pushes Suzlon’s order pipeline in Andhra Pradesh close to 1 GW, reinforcing the state as a key wind energy hub for the company. Suzlon already has an installed base of 1.8 GW in the state.
This project is part of Suzlon’s DevCo business strategy, where the company delivers integrated EPC solutions. Unlike standalone turbine supply, this model includes end-to-end project execution.
Benefits include:
TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, is one of India’s largest renewable energy developers. Repeated orders indicate strong trust in Suzlon’s execution capabilities.
Suzlon’s transition from a turbine manufacturer to a full-scale EPC player is a critical shift in its business model. The increasing number of large-scale EPC contracts reflects:
However, EPC projects also come with execution risks such as land acquisition delays, cost overruns, and infrastructure bottlenecks.
Despite the strong order announcement, Suzlon’s stock showed limited movement:
The muted reaction suggests that the market may have already priced in steady order inflows, or is awaiting clarity on execution timelines and margin impact.
The Indian wind energy sector continues to benefit from the country’s renewable energy expansion goals. With India targeting large-scale clean energy capacity additions, EPC players like Suzlon are expected to play a key role.
Key growth drivers:
The 400 MW Tata Power Renewables contract is another strong validation of Suzlon Energy’s evolving business model. With over 1 GW in cumulative orders from TPREL alone and a growing EPC pipeline, Suzlon is positioning itself as a key execution partner in India’s renewable energy transition.
While execution risks remain, the deal reinforces long-term growth visibility and strengthens Suzlon’s standing in the competitive wind energy market.
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