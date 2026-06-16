Suzlon Share Price Jumps 4% after Company's FY31 Roadmap Fuels Growth Optimism, Nuvama Retains Hold Rating

Suzlon Energy Targets Next Phase of Renewable Energy Growth with Ambitious FY31 Strategy

Suzlon Energy is positioning itself to capitalize on India’s rapidly expanding renewable energy market through an ambitious FY31 roadmap that extends beyond its traditional wind turbine manufacturing business. While Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained its “Hold” rating on the stock, the brokerage has marginally increased its target price to ₹56 from ₹55, citing Suzlon’s long-term growth potential and strategic diversification plans.

As global and domestic electricity demand continues to rise, Suzlon is aiming to transform itself into a comprehensive clean-energy solutions provider, focusing on wind energy, solar power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), project development, and international expansion.

Rising Power Demand Creates Massive Renewable Energy Opportunity

According to Nuvama, the global power sector is entering a multi-decade growth cycle driven by increasing electrification across industries. Global electricity demand is expected to double by 2050, while India’s power demand could grow nearly fivefold during the same period.

Several factors are expected to drive this surge in electricity consumption, including:

Expansion of data centers

Growth in electric mobility

Industrial development

Urbanization and building infrastructure

Rising cooling requirements

Notably, air-conditioning alone is projected to contribute more than 20% of India’s incremental electricity demand in the coming decades.

This demand growth creates a significant opportunity for renewable energy developers and equipment manufacturers such as Suzlon Energy.

India’s Wind Energy Market Holds Significant Untapped Potential

India’s wind energy sector remains one of the country’s most underutilized renewable resources. Nuvama estimates that India’s wind energy potential exceeds 1.1 terawatts (TW) at a 150-meter hub height, far above the expected installed wind capacity of around 400 gigawatts by FY47.

Suzlon’s management expects industry-wide wind installations to exceed 8 GW this year and grow beyond 15 GW annually by FY31. Demand is expected to come from both commercial and industrial consumers as well as public-sector enterprises seeking clean energy solutions.

This outlook reinforces Suzlon’s confidence in maintaining its leadership position within India’s wind energy industry.

Wind Energy Expected to Complement Solar Growth

While solar power remains the most cost-effective standalone renewable energy source and is expected to continue leading capacity additions, Nuvama believes annual solar installations could begin stabilizing after FY27.

The brokerage highlights a growing challenge associated with solar generation—the mismatch between daytime power production and evening electricity demand.

As a result, energy storage solutions such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and pumped storage projects are expected to become increasingly important.

Wind energy offers a strategic advantage because its generation profile aligns more closely with evening demand patterns, making it a critical component of firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects.

Suzlon 2.0: Expanding Beyond Wind Turbines

Suzlon’s long-term growth strategy, referred to as “Suzlon 2.0,” focuses on broadening its clean-energy portfolio and creating multiple revenue streams.

Key pillars of the strategy include:

Solar Energy Expansion

The company plans to enter the solar segment through strategic partnerships, enabling it to participate in India’s rapidly growing solar market.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Suzlon aims to establish battery assembly capacity ranging from 3 GW to 4 GW, positioning itself to benefit from increasing demand for energy storage solutions.

International Market Growth

The company is also targeting global opportunities by expanding its presence in international renewable energy markets.

Ambitious FY31 Targets Highlight Growth Aspirations

Suzlon has outlined several aggressive targets for FY31, reflecting management’s confidence in the renewable energy sector’s growth trajectory.

The company aims to achieve:

Revenue CAGR of 25% through FY31

More than 40% market share in India’s wind energy sector

Over 60% participation in renewable project co-development

Export order intake exceeding 3 GW

Renewable energy assets under management above 70 GW

Currently, Suzlon manages approximately 18 GW of renewable energy assets, indicating substantial growth potential over the next several years.

Development Business Could Accelerate Project Execution

A major component of Suzlon’s future strategy is its development business, which focuses on delivering end-to-end renewable energy projects.

The model includes:

Land acquisition and securing project sites

Transmission connectivity planning

Project development and execution

Management believes this integrated approach can reduce project timelines from nearly three years to just 15–18 months, improving efficiency and accelerating revenue realization.

Nuvama Maintains Hold Rating Despite Positive Outlook

Despite Suzlon’s ambitious roadmap and favorable industry dynamics, Nuvama has maintained its “Hold” recommendation on the stock.

The brokerage notes that much of the company’s anticipated growth is expected to materialize in the later years of the forecast period. Nuvama estimates Suzlon’s FY31 earnings per share (EPS) at approximately ₹3.7 and projects a profit-before-tax (PBT) CAGR of around 23%.

While the long-term outlook remains positive, the brokerage believes current valuations already reflect a significant portion of the near-term growth expectations.

Suzlon Shares Rally on Growth Expectations

Investor sentiment remained positive following the update, with Suzlon Energy shares rising nearly 5.8% in early trading. The stock climbed to approximately ₹58.79 as investors reacted to the company’s long-term growth plans and favorable industry outlook.

Conclusion

Suzlon Energy’s FY31 roadmap signals a strategic transformation from a wind turbine manufacturer into a diversified renewable energy solutions provider. With plans to expand into solar power, battery storage, project development, and international markets, the company is positioning itself to benefit from India’s accelerating clean-energy transition.

Although Nuvama continues to maintain a Hold rating, the brokerage acknowledges Suzlon’s strong growth prospects and leadership position in India’s wind energy market. As renewable energy demand continues to rise, Suzlon’s long-term strategy could play a significant role in shaping the future of India’s clean-energy landscape.

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