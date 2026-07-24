Swiggy Share Price Live: Shares decline 7% as Foreign Ownership Cap Sparks Fears of Nearly $500 Million Passive Outflows

Swiggy Share Price Today

Shares of Swiggy Ltd. came under heavy selling pressure on 24 July 2026, falling more than 7% intraday amid concerns that the company could face significant passive fund outflows after proposing to reduce its foreign ownership limit.

The stock opened at ₹259.27, lower than its previous close of ₹261.55, and declined to an intraday low of ₹242.51. At the time of writing, Swiggy shares were trading at ₹248.05, down 5.16% for the day.

The sharp decline has pushed the stock closer to its record low of ₹235.75, which was recorded on 30 June 2026.

Why Are Swiggy Shares Falling?

The primary trigger behind the selloff was Swiggy’s announcement that its board has approved a proposal to reduce the company’s foreign ownership limit to 49.5% from the existing 100%.

The proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval through a special resolution at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 18 August 2026.

According to the company, once the revised foreign ownership limit is implemented, there is expected to be no foreign investment headroom available. This development has raised concerns that Swiggy may no longer qualify for inclusion in certain global equity indices that are subject to foreign ownership limits.

Potential MSCI and FTSE Index Exclusion

Market participants are closely watching the possibility of Swiggy being removed from major global indices such as the MSCI Standard Index and the FTSE Index.

According to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, such exclusions could result in substantial passive selling by global index-tracking funds.

MSCI Standard Index

Swiggy currently carries a 28 basis points weight in the MSCI Standard Index.

If removed, the company could witness passive outflows of approximately:

$340 million

Around 125 million shares

Equivalent to nearly six days of average trading volume

FTSE Index

Swiggy also has a 24 basis points weight in the FTSE Index.

Potential exclusion could result in:

Around $120 million of passive outflows

of passive outflows Approximately 46 million shares

Equivalent to nearly two days of average trading volume

Overall, analysts estimate that Swiggy could face passive outflows of nearly $460 million, or close to $500 million, if it is excluded from both global indices.

Why Is Swiggy Reducing Foreign Ownership?

Despite the short-term market concerns, the proposed move has a strategic objective.

Reducing the foreign ownership limit will enable Swiggy to operate its Quick Commerce business using a first-party (1P) inventory model.

This operating model is already being adopted by leading quick commerce players such as Blinkit and Zepto.

Under the first-party model, the company owns inventory directly instead of merely acting as a marketplace. While this requires higher working capital investment, it is expected to improve operational efficiency and support better profit margins over the long term.

Investor Concerns Remain Elevated

The immediate concern for investors is the potential selling pressure from passive global funds if Swiggy loses its place in benchmark indices.

Such passive outflows can temporarily impact stock prices due to the large volume of shares that index funds are required to sell.

At the same time, investors are evaluating whether the long-term benefits of adopting the first-party inventory model will outweigh the near-term impact of index-related selling.

Key Takeaways

Swiggy shares fell more than 7% intraday , nearing their all-time low.

, nearing their all-time low. The decline followed the company’s proposal to reduce its foreign ownership limit to 49.5% .

. The proposal will be presented to shareholders for approval at the 18 August 2026 AGM .

. Analysts estimate passive outflows of nearly $460 million to $500 million if Swiggy is removed from the MSCI and FTSE indices.

if Swiggy is removed from the and indices. The move will enable Swiggy to adopt a first-party inventory model for its quick commerce business, which is expected to be margin-accretive over the long term.

for its quick commerce business, which is expected to be margin-accretive over the long term. Investors will continue to monitor shareholder approval, index decisions, and the company’s execution strategy as key drivers of future stock performance.