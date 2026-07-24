Swiggy Share Price Live: Shares decline 7% as Foreign Ownership Cap Sparks Fears of Nearly $500 Million Passive Outflows

24 Jul 2026 , 11:36 AM
Shares of Swiggy Ltd. came under heavy selling pressure on 24 July 2026, falling more than 7% intraday amid concerns that the company could face significant passive fund outflows after proposing to reduce its foreign ownership limit.
The stock opened at ₹259.27, lower than its previous close of ₹261.55, and declined to an intraday low of ₹242.51. At the time of writing, Swiggy shares were trading at ₹248.05, down 5.16% for the day.
The sharp decline has pushed the stock closer to its record low of ₹235.75, which was recorded on 30 June 2026.
The primary trigger behind the selloff was Swiggy’s announcement that its board has approved a proposal to reduce the company’s foreign ownership limit to 49.5% from the existing 100%.
The proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval through a special resolution at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 18 August 2026.
According to the company, once the revised foreign ownership limit is implemented, there is expected to be no foreign investment headroom available. This development has raised concerns that Swiggy may no longer qualify for inclusion in certain global equity indices that are subject to foreign ownership limits.
Market participants are closely watching the possibility of Swiggy being removed from major global indices such as the MSCI Standard Index and the FTSE Index.
According to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, such exclusions could result in substantial passive selling by global index-tracking funds.
Swiggy currently carries a 28 basis points weight in the MSCI Standard Index.
If removed, the company could witness passive outflows of approximately:
Swiggy also has a 24 basis points weight in the FTSE Index.
Potential exclusion could result in:
Overall, analysts estimate that Swiggy could face passive outflows of nearly $460 million, or close to $500 million, if it is excluded from both global indices.
Despite the short-term market concerns, the proposed move has a strategic objective.
Reducing the foreign ownership limit will enable Swiggy to operate its Quick Commerce business using a first-party (1P) inventory model.
This operating model is already being adopted by leading quick commerce players such as Blinkit and Zepto.
Under the first-party model, the company owns inventory directly instead of merely acting as a marketplace. While this requires higher working capital investment, it is expected to improve operational efficiency and support better profit margins over the long term.
The immediate concern for investors is the potential selling pressure from passive global funds if Swiggy loses its place in benchmark indices.
Such passive outflows can temporarily impact stock prices due to the large volume of shares that index funds are required to sell.
At the same time, investors are evaluating whether the long-term benefits of adopting the first-party inventory model will outweigh the near-term impact of index-related selling.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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