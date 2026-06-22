Tata Capital Shares Dip More Than 3% After Strong Rally on Massive ₹36,000 Crore Fundraising Plan

22 Jun 2026 , 02:41 PM
Shares of Tata Capital Limited declined nearly 3% to ₹355.55 on June 22, following a strong upward move in the previous trading session. The stock had surged 6.18% on Friday, driven by a major corporate announcement regarding fundraising plans.
The pullback appears to be a classic case of profit booking after a rapid rise, especially as the stock recently touched its 52-week high of ₹379.95 on June 19.
The recent volatility in Tata Capital’s stock price is primarily linked to its board approval to raise up to ₹36,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
The proposed issuance may include a diversified mix of instruments such as:
The final structure, tenure, and interest rates will be determined after shareholder approval, making the announcement a significant long-term capital strategy move.
Market data indicates strong selling pressure during the correction session, with approximately 68.9% of traded volume attributed to sell orders. This suggests short-term traders likely booked profits after the recent rally.
Despite short-term volatility, the stock continues to show relative strength versus broader indices.
The shareholding structure remains stable and supportive:
This indicates continued institutional interest in the company’s long-term growth prospects within India’s NBFC sector.
As part of the Tata Group’s financial services ecosystem, Tata Capital Limited continues to strengthen its capital base through diversified debt instruments. While short-term volatility is expected following sharp rallies, the large-scale fundraising plan signals expansion ambitions and balance sheet strengthening.
Investors may continue to see near-term price fluctuations as the market digests the scale and structure of the NCD issuance.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.