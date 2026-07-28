Tata Power Share Price Falls 1% Despite Strong Q1 Results

Tata Power Share Price Today: Stock Falls Over 1% Even as Q1 FY27 Earnings Beat on Growth

Tata Power Company Ltd. reported a healthy set of Q1 FY27 earnings, driven by strong contributions from its renewable energy, transmission & distribution (T&D), and solar manufacturing businesses. Despite reporting double-digit profit growth and record capital expenditure, the stock traded lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after recent gains.

The stock closed the previous session at ₹377.35 and opened higher at ₹382.00. It touched an intraday high of ₹383.50 before slipping to a low of ₹371.30. As of 11:00 AM on the NSE, Tata Power shares were trading at ₹372.05, down 1.40% from the previous close.

While the market reaction remained subdued, the company’s operational performance highlights its continued transition into a leading integrated clean energy player.

Tata Power Q1 FY27: Net Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Crosses ₹18,800 Crore

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Tata Power reported:

Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹1,401 crore , up 11% year-on-year from ₹1,262 crore.

, up from ₹1,262 crore. Revenue: ₹18,898 crore , an increase of 8% YoY from ₹17,464 crore.

, an increase of from ₹17,464 crore. EBITDA: ₹4,249 crore, up 8% YoY.

The company said its core businesses—generation, transmission & distribution, and renewables—delivered strong operational performance, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT from these businesses growing 12%, 12%, and 14%, respectively.

Renewables Continue to Drive Growth

Tata Power’s renewable energy business remained the biggest growth engine during the quarter.

Key highlights include:

Renewables PAT: ₹612 crore , up 15% YoY .

, up . Renewable portfolio expanded to 12 GW , including: 6.7 GW operational capacity 5.3 GW under implementation

, including:

The renewables cluster reported EBITDA of ₹1,696 crore, up 8% year-on-year, supported by new capacity additions, higher rooftop solar installations, and increased solar manufacturing sales.

The company continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s largest clean energy developers.

Solar Manufacturing Delivers Record Performance

Tata Power’s solar manufacturing business recorded one of its strongest quarters to date.

Highlights include:

Solar cell & module manufacturing PAT: ₹371 crore , nearly 4 times higher than last year.

, nearly than last year. Manufacturing revenue reached ₹2,462 crore .

. TP Solar achieved record quarterly production of: 1,001 MW of solar modules 862 MW of solar cells



The company is also developing a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in two phases and has signed an agreement for land at Gopalpur SEZ to support future expansion.

Rooftop Solar Business Maintains Strong Momentum

The rooftop solar segment continued its rapid expansion.

During Q1 FY27:

PAT increased to ₹145 crore , growing 1.7 times year-on-year .

, growing . Installed 371 MWp of rooftop solar capacity, up 37% YoY .

of rooftop solar capacity, up . Rooftop solar revenue reached ₹1,350 crore .

. Total installed rooftop capacity crossed 5.2 GWp .

. Customer base exceeded 4.8 lakh across India.

The company also expanded its offerings with Solar + Battery solutions, broadening its addressable market.

Transmission & Distribution Business Remains Stable

Tata Power’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business continued to deliver consistent earnings.

Key numbers include:

PAT: ₹492 crore , up 11% YoY .

, up . EBITDA: ₹1,541 crore, up 14% YoY.

The company also secured a Letter of Intent for the 491 circuit-kilometre Ryapte intra-state transmission project in Karnataka, involving capital expenditure of over ₹4,000 crore.

In Mumbai, Tata Power announced plans to strengthen the city’s electricity network by 2031 through a new 400 kV transmission ring, supporting data centres, metro rail projects, and future electricity demand.

Odisha DISCOMs and Cross-Border Projects Make Progress

The Odisha distribution business continued to improve.

Odisha DISCOMs reported PAT of ₹111 crore , up 6% YoY .

, up . Became the first private utility in India to serve more than one crore registered consumers within a single state.

Internationally, Tata Power continued making progress in Bhutan.

Key developments include:

Progress on Khorlochhu and Dorjilung hydropower projects.

and hydropower projects. New Memorandum of Understanding signed for the 404 MW Nyera Amari I & II Integrated Hydropower Project .

. Regulatory approval for 511 MW long-term power purchase from the Khorlochhu project.

These initiatives strengthen Tata Power’s cross-border clean energy strategy.

Energy Storage and Pumped Hydro Expansion

The company continues expanding its energy storage capabilities.

The 1,000 MW Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra achieved important milestones:

Upper reservoir construction completed.

Civil, hydro-mechanical, electro-mechanical and GIS works progressing.

Secured a 324 MW supply contract for 40 years from SECI.

Energy storage remains central to Tata Power’s round-the-clock renewable energy strategy.

Electric Vehicle Charging Network Continues to Expand

Tata Power strengthened its EV charging leadership during the quarter.

Its EZ Charge network now includes:

More than 2.4 lakh home chargers .

. Over 5,900 public, semi-public and fleet charging stations .

. More than 1,200 e-bus charging points .

. Presence across 717 cities and towns .

. More than 6 lakh registered EV users.

The company also commissioned Ladakh’s first commercial rooftop solar project and the 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Maharashtra.

Record Capital Expenditure Supports Future Growth

Tata Power invested a record ₹5,375 crore in capital expenditure during Q1 FY27.

Management said the investment will accelerate:

Renewable energy expansion.

Domestic solar manufacturing.

Energy storage projects.

Grid infrastructure.

Cross-border clean energy partnerships.

The company remains committed to achieving its Net Zero target by 2045.

Management Commentary

CEO & Managing Director Dr. Praveer Sinha said India’s energy sector is entering a new phase where reliable round-the-clock clean energy will become increasingly important.

He highlighted Tata Power’s integrated strategy spanning solar, wind, battery storage, pumped hydro, transmission, and manufacturing, positioning the company ahead of the industry’s transformation.

According to management, the return of the 4,150 MW Mundra power plant to full operations, record rooftop solar growth, and expanding clean energy partnerships provide a strong foundation for future growth.

Why Did Tata Power Shares Fall Despite Strong Results?

Although the quarterly results were operationally strong, the stock traded lower as investors appeared to book profits following recent gains.

Possible reasons behind the decline include:

The results largely met market expectations.

Profit growth, while healthy, remained in line with consensus estimates.

Investors may be waiting for stronger earnings acceleration from large capital investments.

Broader market sentiment also weighed on power and infrastructure stocks during the session.

Outlook

Tata Power began FY27 on a strong note with double-digit profit growth, record capital expenditure, and continued leadership in renewable energy, solar manufacturing, rooftop solar, and transmission infrastructure.

The company’s expanding 12 GW renewable portfolio, improving manufacturing capabilities, large infrastructure pipeline, growing EV charging ecosystem, and cross-border hydropower partnerships position it well to benefit from India’s accelerating clean energy transition.

While the stock corrected modestly after the earnings announcement, Tata Power’s long-term growth story remains supported by sustained investments, diversified business operations, and its strategy to become a leading provider of reliable round-the-clock clean energy solutions.

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