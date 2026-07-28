Tata Power Share Price Falls 1% Despite Strong Q1 Results

Tata Power Company Ltd. reported a healthy set of Q1 FY27 earnings, driven by strong contributions from its renewable energy, transmission & distribution (T&D), and solar manufacturing businesses. Despite reporting double-digit profit growth and record capital expenditure, the stock traded lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after recent gains.
The stock closed the previous session at ₹377.35 and opened higher at ₹382.00. It touched an intraday high of ₹383.50 before slipping to a low of ₹371.30. As of 11:00 AM on the NSE, Tata Power shares were trading at ₹372.05, down 1.40% from the previous close.
While the market reaction remained subdued, the company’s operational performance highlights its continued transition into a leading integrated clean energy player.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Tata Power reported:
The company said its core businesses—generation, transmission & distribution, and renewables—delivered strong operational performance, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT from these businesses growing 12%, 12%, and 14%, respectively.
Tata Power’s renewable energy business remained the biggest growth engine during the quarter.
Key highlights include:
The renewables cluster reported EBITDA of ₹1,696 crore, up 8% year-on-year, supported by new capacity additions, higher rooftop solar installations, and increased solar manufacturing sales.
The company continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s largest clean energy developers.
Tata Power’s solar manufacturing business recorded one of its strongest quarters to date.
Highlights include:
The company is also developing a 10 GW photovoltaic ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in two phases and has signed an agreement for land at Gopalpur SEZ to support future expansion.
The rooftop solar segment continued its rapid expansion.
During Q1 FY27:
The company also expanded its offerings with Solar + Battery solutions, broadening its addressable market.
Tata Power’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business continued to deliver consistent earnings.
Key numbers include:
The company also secured a Letter of Intent for the 491 circuit-kilometre Ryapte intra-state transmission project in Karnataka, involving capital expenditure of over ₹4,000 crore.
In Mumbai, Tata Power announced plans to strengthen the city’s electricity network by 2031 through a new 400 kV transmission ring, supporting data centres, metro rail projects, and future electricity demand.
The Odisha distribution business continued to improve.
Internationally, Tata Power continued making progress in Bhutan.
Key developments include:
These initiatives strengthen Tata Power’s cross-border clean energy strategy.
The company continues expanding its energy storage capabilities.
The 1,000 MW Bhivpuri Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra achieved important milestones:
Energy storage remains central to Tata Power’s round-the-clock renewable energy strategy.
Tata Power strengthened its EV charging leadership during the quarter.
Its EZ Charge network now includes:
The company also commissioned Ladakh’s first commercial rooftop solar project and the 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Maharashtra.
Tata Power invested a record ₹5,375 crore in capital expenditure during Q1 FY27.
Management said the investment will accelerate:
The company remains committed to achieving its Net Zero target by 2045.
CEO & Managing Director Dr. Praveer Sinha said India’s energy sector is entering a new phase where reliable round-the-clock clean energy will become increasingly important.
He highlighted Tata Power’s integrated strategy spanning solar, wind, battery storage, pumped hydro, transmission, and manufacturing, positioning the company ahead of the industry’s transformation.
According to management, the return of the 4,150 MW Mundra power plant to full operations, record rooftop solar growth, and expanding clean energy partnerships provide a strong foundation for future growth.
Although the quarterly results were operationally strong, the stock traded lower as investors appeared to book profits following recent gains.
Possible reasons behind the decline include:
Tata Power began FY27 on a strong note with double-digit profit growth, record capital expenditure, and continued leadership in renewable energy, solar manufacturing, rooftop solar, and transmission infrastructure.
The company’s expanding 12 GW renewable portfolio, improving manufacturing capabilities, large infrastructure pipeline, growing EV charging ecosystem, and cross-border hydropower partnerships position it well to benefit from India’s accelerating clean energy transition.
While the stock corrected modestly after the earnings announcement, Tata Power’s long-term growth story remains supported by sustained investments, diversified business operations, and its strategy to become a leading provider of reliable round-the-clock clean energy solutions.
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