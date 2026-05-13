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Tata Steel and Hindalco Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs

13 May 2026 , 07:33 PM

Tata Steel Limited | 52-Week High: ₹220.91 |  52-Week Low: ₹144.50

Hindalco Industries Ltd | 52-Week High: ₹1,082.40 | 52-Week Low: ₹618.00

The metal sector emerged as the top-performing sector on 13 May 2026, with the Nifty Metal Index (3.18%), driven by strong buying across steel, aluminium, copper, and mining stocks. The rally came after the government increased customs duty on gold and silver imports from 6% to 15%, which boosted sentiment across domestic metal producers.

This policy move is expected to reduce the competitiveness of imported metals and improve realizations for Indian metal companies. Investors interpreted the decision as a positive development for domestic producers, leading to fresh buying interest in metal stocks.

The sector also benefited from:

  • Rising global commodity prices
  • Improved demand expectations
  • Anticipation of healthy Q4 earnings from major companies

Impact on Tata Steel

Tata Steel gained sharply as investors turned bullish on large-cap steel companies benefiting from sector-wide strength.  The company already had strong momentum due to:

  • Consistent profit growth
  • Strong ROCE and operational efficiency
  • Positive technical indicators
  • Expectations ahead of Q4FY26 results and possible dividend announcement (May15)

The rally in the metal index further accelerated buying in Tata Steel, helping the stock hit a fresh 52-week high.

Impact on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco also witnessed strong gains as aluminium and non-ferrous metal stocks rallied alongside the broader metal pack. The duty hike and rising commodity prices improved sentiment for domestic producers, especially companies with strong aluminium and copper exposure.

Additional support came from:

  • Expectations surrounding Hindalco’s upcoming Q4FY26 results (May 22)
  • Positive outlook for subsidiary Novelis upcoming Q4FY26 results (May 19)
  • Broad-based buying in metal counters

As a result, Hindalco outperformed the market and continued its bullish momentum toward a fresh 52-week high.

Stock Performance Context

Shares of Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries have witnessed strong buying momentum over the past few months, significantly outperforming the broader market amid improving sentiment in the metal sector, rising commodity prices, and expectations of strong quarterly earnings.

Tata Steel Stock Performance

  • Tata Steel shares have gained 2.06% in the past week and 6.55% over the last one month, compared to the Nifty 50’s decline of 3.77% and 1.80%, respectively.
  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 20.90%, sharply outperforming the benchmark index.
  • Over the past one year, Tata Steel shares have rallied 47.16%, while the Nifty 50 declined around 4.74%.
  • The stock has also delivered strong long-term returns of 106% over three years and 86.48% over five years, reflecting sustained investor confidence and strong sectoral momentum.
  • Trading activity remained robust with volumes of around 462.32 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹1,007 crore.

Hindalco Industries Stock Performance

  • Hindalco Industries shares have gained 3.17% in the past week and 10.30% over the last one month, compared to the Nifty 50’s decline of 3.77% and 1.80%, respectively.
  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 20.57%, significantly outperforming the benchmark index.
  • Over the past one year, Hindalco shares have rallied 69.99%, while the Nifty 50 declined around 4.74%.
  • The stock has also generated exceptional long-term returns of 166.58% over three years and 170.56% over five years, highlighting sustained strength in investor sentiment.
  • Trading activity remained healthy with volumes of around 53.41 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹571 crore.

Hindalco-Tata Steel Comparative Chart

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AluminiumStocks
  • #CommodityPrices
  • #CopperStocks
  • #EarningsSeason
  • #GoldDutyHike
  • #MarketAnalysis
  • #MetalStocks
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