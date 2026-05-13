Tata Steel and Hindalco Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs

Tata Steel Limited | 52-Week High: ₹220.91 | 52-Week Low: ₹144.50
Hindalco Industries Ltd | 52-Week High: ₹1,082.40 | 52-Week Low: ₹618.00
The metal sector emerged as the top-performing sector on 13 May 2026, with the Nifty Metal Index (3.18%), driven by strong buying across steel, aluminium, copper, and mining stocks. The rally came after the government increased customs duty on gold and silver imports from 6% to 15%, which boosted sentiment across domestic metal producers.
This policy move is expected to reduce the competitiveness of imported metals and improve realizations for Indian metal companies. Investors interpreted the decision as a positive development for domestic producers, leading to fresh buying interest in metal stocks.
The sector also benefited from:
Tata Steel gained sharply as investors turned bullish on large-cap steel companies benefiting from sector-wide strength. The company already had strong momentum due to:
The rally in the metal index further accelerated buying in Tata Steel, helping the stock hit a fresh 52-week high.
Hindalco also witnessed strong gains as aluminium and non-ferrous metal stocks rallied alongside the broader metal pack. The duty hike and rising commodity prices improved sentiment for domestic producers, especially companies with strong aluminium and copper exposure.
Additional support came from:
As a result, Hindalco outperformed the market and continued its bullish momentum toward a fresh 52-week high.
Shares of Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries have witnessed strong buying momentum over the past few months, significantly outperforming the broader market amid improving sentiment in the metal sector, rising commodity prices, and expectations of strong quarterly earnings.
Tata Steel Stock Performance
Hindalco Industries Stock Performance
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