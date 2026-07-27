TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra Share Price: Why Are IT Stocks Rising Today? Key Reasons Behind the Rally

Indian IT Stocks Rise as Global Sentiment Improves

Indian IT stocks witnessed strong buying interest in Monday’s trading session, with major technology counters emerging among the top sectoral gainers. The rally was supported by improving global risk sentiment, easing geopolitical concerns in West Asia, and a decline in crude oil prices.

The Nifty IT index surged 2.45% to 29,471.35, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the technology sector. Large-cap IT companies gained momentum as investors turned optimistic about global technology demand and overseas business prospects.

OFSS, Infosys, TCS Lead IT Sector Rally

Among major IT companies, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.74% to ₹11,050.

Other major IT stocks that advanced during the session included:

Hexaware Technologies: Gained 2.88%

Gained Coforge: Rose 2.78%

Rose Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Increased 2.18%

Increased HCL Technologies: Advanced 2.18%

Advanced Tech Mahindra: Climbed 1.95%

Climbed Persistent Systems: Added 1.86%

Added L&T Technology Services: Gained 1.08%

Gained Wipro: Rose 0.70%

Rose LTIMindtree: Remained largely unchanged

Major IT Stocks Performance Today

The positive momentum continued across leading IT companies:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded at ₹2,302.30 , up 2.12% , with an intraday high of ₹2,315.

traded at , up , with an intraday high of ₹2,315. Infosys traded at ₹1,078.40 , gaining 3.60% , after touching a high of ₹1,080.70.

traded at , gaining , after touching a high of ₹1,080.70. HCL Technologies traded at ₹1,296 , up 1.97% .

traded at , up . Tech Mahindra traded at ₹1,587.20 , higher by 1.76% , with a day high of ₹1,599.60.

traded at , higher by , with a day high of ₹1,599.60. LTIMindtree traded at ₹4,192.60, up 2.46%, touching a high of ₹4,197.

Why Are Indian IT Stocks Rising Today?

1. Easing Geopolitical Concerns Boost Market Sentiment

Investors turned more positive after signs of easing tensions in West Asia. The improvement in geopolitical sentiment reduced risk concerns and supported buying across global equity markets.

2. Declining Crude Oil Prices Support Risk Assets

A decline in crude oil prices improved the outlook for global markets. Lower energy costs generally support economic stability and encourage investors to allocate more funds toward risk assets, including technology stocks.

3. Positive Outlook for Infosys Supports IT Sector

Infosys gained additional investor attention after global brokerage Jefferies maintained a constructive view on the company following its quarterly earnings.

Since Infosys is one of India’s largest IT companies and holds significant weight in the sector, positive sentiment around the stock helped lift the broader IT index.

4. Focus on Global Technology Earnings

Market participants are closely watching upcoming earnings reports from major US technology companies. Strong results and positive guidance from global tech firms could improve expectations for Indian IT exporters, which generate a significant share of their revenue from international markets.

Outlook for Indian IT Stocks

The latest rally highlights renewed investor interest in technology stocks after a period of cautious sentiment around global IT spending.

Going ahead, investors will track:

US technology company earnings

Global IT spending trends

Demand recovery in key markets

Currency movements

Geopolitical developments

With global cues improving and large-cap IT stocks attracting fresh buying interest, the sector could remain in focus in the near term. However, sustained gains will depend on earnings growth, deal momentum, and the global economic outlook.