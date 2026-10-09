TCS Share Price Jumps 5.46% After Q2 FY27 Results; Net Profit Rises 4% QoQ to ₹13,884 Crore

9 Oct 2026 , 11:21 AM
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rose 5.46% to ₹2,187.60 on Friday after the IT major reported its Q2 FY27 results. Consolidated net profit exceeded market estimates, while revenue grew 11.2% year-on-year (YoY). The company also reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion and deal wins worth $9.6 billion during the September quarter.
TCS reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,884 crore in Q2 FY27, up 4% from ₹13,349 crore in Q1 FY27. The latest figure exceeded the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹13,673 crore.
However, excluding the exceptional loss related to a legal claim settlement in Q1, net profit increased only marginally from ₹13,849 crore in the previous quarter.
TCS shares climbed following the quarterly earnings announcement, touching an intraday high of ₹2,204.
|Metric
|Details
|Current share price
|₹2,187.60
|Price change
|+5.46%
|Previous close
|₹2,076.00
|Opening price
|₹2,086.00
|Intraday high
|₹2,204.00
|Intraday low
|₹2,086.00
Market figures are as on 9th Oct 2026 as of 11:17 AM
TCS reported revenue from operations of ₹73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, up 1.3% from ₹72,275 crore in Q1 FY27. On a YoY basis, revenue increased 11.2%.
In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $7,642 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 2.4% annually. Constant-currency revenue grew 0.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.8% YoY, reflecting modest sequential growth after adjusting for currency movements.
Operating profit increased 1.4% QoQ to ₹17,553 crore from ₹17,317 crore in Q1 FY27. The operating margin stood at 24%, while the net profit margin was 19%.
|Financial metric
|Q2 FY27
|QoQ / YoY change
|Revenue from operations
|₹73,188 crore
|+1.3% QoQ; +11.2% YoY
|Consolidated net profit
|₹13,884 crore
|+4.0% QoQ
|Operating profit
|₹17,553 crore
|+1.4% QoQ
|Operating margin
|24.0%
|—
|Net profit margin
|19.0%
|—
|Cash flow from operations
|₹14,190 crore
|102.2% of net profit
Artificial intelligence remained a key focus area in TCS’s quarterly update. The company reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion, equivalent to more than 10% of its overall revenue.
Total contract value (TCV) reached $9.6 billion during the September quarter. TCS highlighted growing demand for AI-native solutions, enterprise transformation and autonomous global business services. Cybersecurity also remained an important area of client spending.
The company highlighted strategic partnerships with Porsche and Best Buy focused on scaling AI-led transformation. These initiatives reflect the growing role of AI in enterprise technology spending, although converting demand into sustained revenue growth and margins remains an important consideration for investors.
TCS also reported broader growth in its higher-value client base. The number of clients generating more than $10 million in revenue increased by two sequentially, while the $5 million-plus and $1 million-plus client categories grew by six and 11, respectively.
Growth across business segments was mixed in Q2 FY27. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) recorded sequential constant-currency growth of 2.5%. Manufacturing and technology and services each grew 3.1%.
Consumer business revenue declined 0.7% QoQ, while energy, resources and utilities revenue fell 0.5%.
|Business segment
|QoQ constant-currency growth
|Manufacturing
|+3.1%
|Technology and services
|+3.1%
|BFSI
|+2.5%
|Consumer
|-0.7%
|Energy, resources and utilities
|-0.5%
The performance points to continued demand in select enterprise and financial-services technology programmes, alongside softer conditions in some consumer and energy-related businesses.
The UK was the strongest-performing international market, with sequential constant-currency revenue growth of 3.5%. Asia Pacific followed with growth of 2%.
North America and Continental Europe each recorded 0.4% growth. In contrast, revenue from India declined 10.3% sequentially in constant-currency terms.
The variation across geographies highlights the uneven pace of technology spending across markets. North America remains an important market to watch for signs of stronger discretionary spending and a broader recovery in client demand.
TCS had 598,056 employees at the end of September, equivalent to approximately 5.98 lakh employees. Voluntary last-twelve-month (LTM) attrition in IT Services remained at 13.3%.
The company also reported a 17% sequential increase in employee learning hours to 17.1 million hours. Continued investment in training reflects the need to build capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and other areas of enterprise technology.
As AI adoption expands, workforce reskilling and the ability to deploy employees on higher-value projects will remain relevant to productivity and long-term growth.
TCS generated ₹14,190 crore in net cash from operations during the quarter, equivalent to 102.2% of net profit. The figure indicates strong operating cash generation relative to reported earnings.
The company declared a dividend of ₹12 per share, with October 14, 2026, set as the record date and October 30, 2026, as the payment date. Shareholders should refer to the company’s official exchange filings for the applicable dividend terms and eligibility details.
TCS’s share-price reaction suggests investors welcomed the profit beat, revenue growth and continued momentum in its AI business. However, several factors will influence whether the gains can be sustained.
TCS’s Q2 FY27 results showed higher quarterly profit, 11.2% YoY revenue growth and continued expansion in AI-related business. The company also reported $9.6 billion in deal wins, an increase in larger client accounts and operating cash flow exceeding net profit.
The next key test will be whether these opportunities translate into faster constant-currency growth while supporting margins. Investors should assess the results alongside management commentary, broader IT spending trends and their own investment objectives.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. The views and investment recommendations mentioned in the article are reported by investment experts, analysts, broking houses, rating agencies and other market professionals in their own capability and do not represent the views of Indiainfoline/IIFL Capital website or its management. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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