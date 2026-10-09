TCS Share Price Jumps 5.46% After Q2 FY27 Results; Net Profit Rises 4% QoQ to ₹13,884 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rose 5.46% to ₹2,187.60 on Friday after the IT major reported its Q2 FY27 results. Consolidated net profit exceeded market estimates, while revenue grew 11.2% year-on-year (YoY). The company also reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion and deal wins worth $9.6 billion during the September quarter.

TCS reported consolidated net profit of ₹13,884 crore in Q2 FY27, up 4% from ₹13,349 crore in Q1 FY27. The latest figure exceeded the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹13,673 crore.

However, excluding the exceptional loss related to a legal claim settlement in Q1, net profit increased only marginally from ₹13,849 crore in the previous quarter.

TCS Share Price Today: Key Market Details

TCS shares climbed following the quarterly earnings announcement, touching an intraday high of ₹2,204.

Metric Details Current share price ₹2,187.60 Price change +5.46% Previous close ₹2,076.00 Opening price ₹2,086.00 Intraday high ₹2,204.00 Intraday low ₹2,086.00

Market figures are as on 9th Oct 2026 as of 11:17 AM

TCS Q2 FY27 Results: Revenue Rises 11.2% YoY

TCS reported revenue from operations of ₹73,188 crore in Q2 FY27, up 1.3% from ₹72,275 crore in Q1 FY27. On a YoY basis, revenue increased 11.2%.

In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $7,642 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 2.4% annually. Constant-currency revenue grew 0.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2.8% YoY, reflecting modest sequential growth after adjusting for currency movements.

Operating profit increased 1.4% QoQ to ₹17,553 crore from ₹17,317 crore in Q1 FY27. The operating margin stood at 24%, while the net profit margin was 19%.

Financial metric Q2 FY27 QoQ / YoY change Revenue from operations ₹73,188 crore +1.3% QoQ; +11.2% YoY Consolidated net profit ₹13,884 crore +4.0% QoQ Operating profit ₹17,553 crore +1.4% QoQ Operating margin 24.0% — Net profit margin 19.0% — Cash flow from operations ₹14,190 crore 102.2% of net profit

AI Revenue Crosses $3 Billion; Deal Wins at $9.6 Billion

Artificial intelligence remained a key focus area in TCS’s quarterly update. The company reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion, equivalent to more than 10% of its overall revenue.

Total contract value (TCV) reached $9.6 billion during the September quarter. TCS highlighted growing demand for AI-native solutions, enterprise transformation and autonomous global business services. Cybersecurity also remained an important area of client spending.

The company highlighted strategic partnerships with Porsche and Best Buy focused on scaling AI-led transformation. These initiatives reflect the growing role of AI in enterprise technology spending, although converting demand into sustained revenue growth and margins remains an important consideration for investors.

TCS also reported broader growth in its higher-value client base. The number of clients generating more than $10 million in revenue increased by two sequentially, while the $5 million-plus and $1 million-plus client categories grew by six and 11, respectively.

TCS Segment Performance: BFSI, Manufacturing and Technology Lead

Growth across business segments was mixed in Q2 FY27. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) recorded sequential constant-currency growth of 2.5%. Manufacturing and technology and services each grew 3.1%.

Consumer business revenue declined 0.7% QoQ, while energy, resources and utilities revenue fell 0.5%.

Business segment QoQ constant-currency growth Manufacturing +3.1% Technology and services +3.1% BFSI +2.5% Consumer -0.7% Energy, resources and utilities -0.5%

The performance points to continued demand in select enterprise and financial-services technology programmes, alongside softer conditions in some consumer and energy-related businesses.

UK Leads International Market Growth

The UK was the strongest-performing international market, with sequential constant-currency revenue growth of 3.5%. Asia Pacific followed with growth of 2%.

North America and Continental Europe each recorded 0.4% growth. In contrast, revenue from India declined 10.3% sequentially in constant-currency terms.

The variation across geographies highlights the uneven pace of technology spending across markets. North America remains an important market to watch for signs of stronger discretionary spending and a broader recovery in client demand.

TCS Workforce and Attrition: Headcount at 5.98 Lakh

TCS had 598,056 employees at the end of September, equivalent to approximately 5.98 lakh employees. Voluntary last-twelve-month (LTM) attrition in IT Services remained at 13.3%.

The company also reported a 17% sequential increase in employee learning hours to 17.1 million hours. Continued investment in training reflects the need to build capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and other areas of enterprise technology.

As AI adoption expands, workforce reskilling and the ability to deploy employees on higher-value projects will remain relevant to productivity and long-term growth.

Operating Cash Flow and Dividend Announcement

TCS generated ₹14,190 crore in net cash from operations during the quarter, equivalent to 102.2% of net profit. The figure indicates strong operating cash generation relative to reported earnings.

The company declared a dividend of ₹12 per share, with October 14, 2026, set as the record date and October 30, 2026, as the payment date. Shareholders should refer to the company’s official exchange filings for the applicable dividend terms and eligibility details.

What Should Investors Watch After TCS Q2 Results?

TCS’s share-price reaction suggests investors welcomed the profit beat, revenue growth and continued momentum in its AI business. However, several factors will influence whether the gains can be sustained.

Revenue acceleration: Constant-currency revenue grew 0.5% QoQ and 2.8% YoY. Investors will look for stronger sequential growth in coming quarters.

AI monetisation: Annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion is a key milestone, but sustained conversion into revenue and profitability remains important.

Deal conversion: The $9.6 billion TCV will be monitored for its conversion into reported revenue over time.

Margins: The 24% operating margin will remain a key benchmark as TCS invests in AI capabilities and employee training.

Client spending: Growth in larger client accounts and performance across geographies will offer clues about demand for IT services.

Cash generation: Operating cash flow of ₹14,190 crore and the ₹12 dividend are additional financial highlights.

Conclusion

TCS’s Q2 FY27 results showed higher quarterly profit, 11.2% YoY revenue growth and continued expansion in AI-related business. The company also reported $9.6 billion in deal wins, an increase in larger client accounts and operating cash flow exceeding net profit.

The next key test will be whether these opportunities translate into faster constant-currency growth while supporting margins. Investors should assess the results alongside management commentary, broader IT spending trends and their own investment objectives.

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