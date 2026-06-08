TCS, Wipro Shares Hit 52-Week Low as AI Concerns and Global Tech Rout Weigh on IT Stocks

52-Week Low: ₹181.00, 52-Week High: ₹273.10

52-Week Low: ₹2,143.30, 52-Week High: ₹3,538.00

Reason for 52 weeks Low

India’s IT sector witnessed sharp selling pressure, dragging both TCS and Wipro close to or at their 52-week lows as investors reacted to a combination of global technology weakness, AI-related concerns, and company-specific challenges.

For TCS

The stock touched a multi-year low as investors remained concerned about the long-term impact of Artificial Intelligence on traditional IT outsourcing businesses.

While TCS reported strong Q4 FY26 performance with a 12% YoY rise in net profit, a four-year high operating margin of 25.3%, and annualized AI revenues crossing $2.3 billion, the company’s FY26 dollar revenue declined 0.5% and constant currency revenue fell 2.4%.

Investors fear that increasing AI adoption could reduce demand for legacy IT services, leading to slower long-term growth.

Additionally, foreign institutional selling, concerns over a potential US Federal Reserve rate hike, and a sharp correction in global technology stocks further weighed on sentiment.

For Wipro

The decline was driven by both sector-wide weakness and company-specific factors. The stock fell sharply after turning ex-record date for its ₹15,000 crore buyback at ₹250 per share.

Investors who purchased shares to become eligible for the buyback started exiting after the record date, creating significant selling pressure.

At the same time, Wipro’s Q1 FY27 guidance disappointed the Street, indicating flat to negative sequential growth despite strong deal wins.

Weak revenue growth, cautious demand outlook, and concerns surrounding AI-led disruption in the IT services industry added to the pressure.

The broader Nifty IT Index declined nearly 9% in four trading sessions, reflecting a global technology selloff triggered by rising US bond yields, stronger-than-expected US jobs data, and fears that AI-driven transformation could disrupt traditional IT service providers.

As a result, investors reduced exposure to major IT stocks, pushing both TCS and Wipro toward their 52-week lows despite their stable operational performance and continued deal wins.

Stock Performance Context

TCS Stock Performance

Over the past one week , TCS declined 6.44% , compared to a 1.11% decline in the Nifty 50.

In the last one month , the stock fell 10.23% , substantially underperforming the benchmark index decline of 4.36% .

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, TCS has dropped 33.40% , versus an 11.56% decline in the Nifty 50, reflecting continued weakness in the IT sector.

Over the past one year , the stock has corrected 36.49% , significantly lagging the benchmark’s decline of 7.52% .

Long-term performance has also remained weak, with TCS delivering negative returns of 33.59% over three years and 32.83% over five years, while the Nifty 50 gained 24.09% and 46.91%, respectively, during the same periods.

Trading activity remained robust, with approximately 65.37 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of over ₹1,410 crore, indicating strong investor participation despite the ongoing weakness. TCS currently commands a market capitalization of around ₹7.78 lakh crore, maintaining its position as one of India’s largest IT services companies despite the recent decline in share price.

Wipro Stock Performance

Over the past one week , Wipro declined 12.02% , compared to a 1.11% decline in the Nifty 50.

In the last one month , the stock dropped 8.24% , underperforming the benchmark decline of 4.36% .

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Wipro has fallen 32.07% , considerably worse than the Nifty 50’s decline of 11.56% .

Over the past one year , the stock has corrected 26.95% , compared to a 7.52% decline in the benchmark index.

Long-term performance has also remained weak, with Wipro delivering negative returns of 9.10% over three years and 34.04% over five years, while the Nifty 50 generated positive returns of 24.09% and 46.91%, respectively.

Trading activity remained elevated with approximately 751.64 lakh shares traded, while traded value exceeded ₹1,396 crore, indicating heightened investor activity amid the stock’s decline. The company currently commands a market capitalization of around ₹1.91 lakh crore, maintaining its position as one of India’s leading IT services companies despite the recent correction.

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