Tilaknagar Industries Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales of 3.4 Million Cases in June 2026

8 Jul 2026 , 11:59 AM
Tilaknagar Industries has achieved a major milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly sales of 3.4 million cases in June 2026, driven by robust demand for its flagship brands Imperial Blue Whisky and Mansion House Brandy. The record-breaking performance reinforces the company’s leadership in India’s premium alcoholic beverages market and reflects its successful execution strategy despite minor operational disruptions earlier in the year.
The achievement comes on the back of a strong performance in May 2026, when the company’s combined business volumes crossed 3 million cases for the first time.
Tilaknagar Industries sold 3.4 million cases in June 2026, marking the highest monthly sales volume in the company’s history.
A key contributor to this milestone was Imperial Blue Whisky, which crossed the 2 million-case mark in both May and June 2026, highlighting sustained consumer demand for one of India’s leading whisky brands.
The company said the strong performance demonstrates its ability to execute effectively across markets while capitalising on improving consumer demand.
Tilaknagar Industries continues to strengthen its position in the Indian liquor industry.
The company is currently:
It also commands an estimated 40% market share in the South Indian Prestige & Above segment, excluding Tamil Nadu, underscoring its dominant regional presence.
In addition to its strong performance in South India, Tilaknagar Industries reported double-digit sequential growth in North India during June 2026.
The company also expanded its market share across several strategic regions, reflecting increasing acceptance of its brands beyond its traditional strongholds.
This geographic diversification is expected to support long-term volume growth.
As part of its premiumisation strategy, Tilaknagar Industries expanded its ‘House of TI’ portfolio into West Bengal, one of India’s key premium spirits markets.
The company launched several premium brands, including:
Tilaknagar plans to introduce these premium offerings in additional high-growth markets over the coming months.
The Samsara range has been launched under a Usership Agreement with Spaceman Spirits Lab, in which Tilaknagar Industries holds a 21.36% equity stake.
The partnership strengthens the company’s presence in the fast-growing premium gin category and aligns with its broader strategy of expanding into higher-margin premium spirits.
Commenting on the strong sales performance, Nishant Jain, Chief Sales Officer, said the record volumes validate the strength of the Imperial Blue brand and the company’s execution capabilities.
Meanwhile, Sanaya Dahanukar, General Manager – Growth & Innovation, described West Bengal as a strategically important market for premium spirits, adding that the latest launches represent another step in Tilaknagar’s long-term premiumisation journey.
The company’s strong operational performance has also been reflected in its share price over the longer term.
The impressive three-year return highlights investor confidence in Tilaknagar Industries’ growth strategy and expanding market presence.
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