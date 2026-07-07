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Titan Share Price Jumps 4% After Strong Q1 Business Update; Consumer Business Grows 41% YoY

7 Jul 2026 , 10:34 AM

Titan Company Ltd. shares surged nearly 4% to an intraday high of ₹4,655.90 after the company reported a robust business update for the first quarter, highlighting strong growth across its consumer businesses, rapid store expansion, and exceptional international performance.

The upbeat update reinforced investor confidence in Titan’s long-term growth strategy, with the company’s jewellery, watches, and eyewear businesses delivering healthy momentum despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Titan’s Consumer Business Grows 41% YoY

Titan reported a 41% year-on-year growth in its overall consumer business during Q1, driven by strong domestic demand and accelerating international sales.

The performance reflects continued consumer preference for premium branded products and highlights Titan’s ability to capture market share across multiple categories.

International Business Emerges as a Major Growth Driver

One of the biggest highlights of the quarter was Titan’s 128% year-on-year growth in its international business, making it one of the fastest-growing segments.

The sharp increase was supported by the company’s expanding presence in the UAE, GCC region, and North America, where it continues to target the growing NRI customer base. The strong overseas performance also helps diversify Titan’s revenue mix beyond the domestic market.

Jewellery Business Continues to Shine

Titan’s flagship jewellery business recorded 39% YoY growth, remaining the company’s largest contributor to revenue.

Demand remained resilient despite fluctuations in gold prices, as consumers continued to prefer trusted branded jewellery. The organised jewellery market also continues to benefit from increasing formalisation and higher consumer trust, positioning Titan’s jewellery business for sustained growth.

Watches and Eyecare Deliver Healthy Growth

Beyond jewellery, Titan’s other consumer businesses also posted encouraging numbers.

Both the Watches and Eyewear divisions grew 23% year-on-year, reflecting healthy discretionary spending and strong brand demand across premium lifestyle categories.

Aggressive Store Expansion Supports Growth

Titan continued its retail expansion strategy by adding 77 new stores during the quarter, significantly increasing its physical footprint.

The expansion is expected to strengthen customer reach, improve brand visibility, and support long-term revenue growth across key markets.

CaratLane Acquisition Strengthens Omnichannel Presence

Titan has also completed the full acquisition of CaratLane, enhancing its position in the fast-growing online jewellery segment.

The acquisition strengthens Titan’s omnichannel strategy by combining digital capabilities with its extensive offline retail network.

Outlook for Titan

The company’s strong quarterly performance reinforces confidence in its long-term growth story. Rapid international expansion, consistent growth in jewellery, continued retail expansion, and leadership in the organised jewellery market position Titan well to benefit from rising premium consumption in India.

Going forward, investors are likely to monitor gold price trends, operating margins, the performance of newly opened stores, and consumer demand during the upcoming quarters.

Stock Price Reaction

Following the business update, Titan shares gained around 4% to touch an intraday high of ₹4,655.90, reflecting positive investor sentiment after the stronger-than-expected growth across key business segments.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #ConsumerDiscretionary
  • #InternationalGrowth
  • #JewelleryStocks
  • #LuxuryRetail
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #Q1BusinessUpdate
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