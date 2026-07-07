Trent Share Price fall 10% after Q1 Growth Revenue

Shares of Trent Ltd, the Tata Group’s retail arm, came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, July 7, with the stock tumbling more than 10% after the company reported its business update for the June quarter (Q1 FY27). Although the retailer posted double-digit revenue growth and continued expanding its store network, investors were disappointed as the numbers fell short of market expectations.

The stock declined as much as 10.7% to ₹2,986 on the NSE during early trade, making it one of the biggest losers of the session.

Trent Reports 19% Growth in Q1 Revenue

Trent reported standalone revenue from operations (excluding GST) of ₹5,666 crore for the June quarter, marking a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹4,781 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, also registered a 19% YoY growth, reflecting continued demand across the company’s retail formats.

Despite the healthy growth, the market had anticipated stronger performance, leading to a negative reaction in the stock.

Store Expansion Continues

Trent continued to strengthen its retail presence during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, the company operated 1,312 stores, comprising:

301 Westside stores

982 Zudio stores , including seven outlets in the UAE

, including seven outlets in the UAE 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts

During the quarter, the retailer added a net 20 stores, including:

1 new Westside outlet

19 new Zudio stores

The expansion highlights Trent’s continued focus on scaling its value fashion brand, Zudio, across India.

Why Did Trent Shares Fall?

The primary reason behind the sharp decline in Trent’s share price was that the company’s revenue growth failed to meet analysts’ expectations.

Market participants had expected revenue growth in the low-to-mid 20% range, while Trent delivered 19% growth.

Citi Flags Weak Store Productivity

According to Citi, Trent’s Q1 revenue growth of 19% was below its estimate of 23%.

The brokerage also pointed out that average revenue per square foot declined 12.2% year-on-year, indicating pressure on store productivity despite a relatively favourable base.

Although Q1 is typically a slower quarter for store additions, Citi noted that Trent added more stores than expected. However, concerns remain over:

Declining revenue per square foot

Increasing competition in the value fashion segment

Store cannibalisation

Expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities affecting productivity

Macquarie Sees Slower Sales Momentum

Analysts at Macquarie also described the Q1 update as weaker than expected.

The brokerage believes same-store sales growth moderated compared to the previous quarter, which could weigh on Trent’s near-term performance.

However, Macquarie remains optimistic that improving consumer demand and Trent’s strong value positioning could help revive growth in the coming quarters.

Noel Tata Announces Final AGM as Chairman

In another significant development, Noel Tata announced during Trent’s 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that it would be his last as Chairman.

Noel Tata, who will turn 70 in November 2026, thanked shareholders, employees and partners for supporting Trent’s transformation into one of India’s leading fashion retailers.

During his leadership, Trent:

Expanded into 79 new cities

Added 289 stores

Grew its network to 1,286 stores across 321 cities by FY26

by FY26 Served over 120 million customers

Trent’s FY26 Performance

For FY26, Trent reported:

Consolidated revenue: ₹20,074 crore

₹20,074 crore Profit before tax (before exceptional items): ₹2,259 crore

The company has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing retail businesses through brands such as Westside and Zudio.

Outlook

While Trent continues to expand aggressively and deliver double-digit revenue growth, investors are increasingly focused on the quality of growth rather than store additions alone.

Declining store productivity, moderating same-store sales and intense competition in the value fashion segment have raised concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Going forward, the company’s ability to improve sales per store while maintaining rapid expansion will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.