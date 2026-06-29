Turtlemint IPO - Lists at 11% discount to issue price

The IPO of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions witnessed a subdued listing on Indian stock exchanges, reflecting cautious investor sentiment despite reasonable institutional participation. The stock opened below its issue price on both the NSE and BSE and remained under pressure through the trading session.

Listing Performance: Below Issue Price on Both Exchanges

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions debuted at a noticeable discount:

NSE Opening Price: ₹134.90 (≈11.25% below IPO price of ₹152)

₹134.90 (≈11.25% below IPO price of ₹152) BSE Opening Price: ₹136.20 (≈10.39% discount)

₹136.20 (≈10.39% discount) Closing Price: ~₹137.50 (≈9.5% below issue price)

The consistent discount across exchanges indicates weak listing momentum and limited short-term enthusiasm from retail investors.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal

Prior to listing, the grey market premium (GMP) remained negative, clearly signaling expectations of a weak debut. This sentiment aligned accurately with the eventual listing performance, highlighting cautious secondary market expectations.

IPO Overview: Size and Structure

The public issue was structured as follows:

Total Issue Size: ₹883 crore

₹883 crore Fresh Issue: ₹661 crore

₹661 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹222 crore

₹222 crore Anchor Investors Raised: ₹397.2 crore

The strong anchor participation showed early institutional confidence, though it did not translate into strong listing gains.

Subscription Status: Mixed Demand Across Categories

The IPO received moderate overall interest:

Overall Subscription: 1.24×

1.24× QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers): 1.63× (strong institutional demand)

1.63× (strong institutional demand) Retail Investors: 1.11× (modest participation)

1.11× (modest participation) NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors): 0.55× (under-subscribed)

While institutional investors showed relatively better interest, weak NII participation significantly dragged overall sentiment.

Business Model: Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Turtlemint operates in the insurance technology (insurtech) sector with a hybrid “phygital” model combining digital platforms with a large advisor network.

Key Highlights:

Operates with 6.32 lakh+ PoSP partners , including 5.07 lakh+ certified PoSPs

, including Partnerships with 45 insurance companies

Covers life, health, motor, and general insurance products

Facilitated 21.8 million+ insurance policies (Apr 2022–Dec 2025)

Strong reach across ~98% of India’s pin codes

The company has built a wide distribution network, making it one of the larger players in India’s digital insurance aggregation ecosystem.

Financial Performance: Growth with Continued Losses

Despite strong scale expansion, profitability remains a challenge.

Key Financials:

Revenue (9M FY25): ₹748.9 crore

₹748.9 crore Net Loss (9M FY25): ₹187.4 crore

₹187.4 crore FY25 Total Income: ₹693.2 crore

₹693.2 crore FY25 Net Loss: ₹194.1 crore

The company continues to report losses, primarily due to high operational, marketing, and expansion-related expenses.

IPO Objectives: Where Funds Will Be Used

Turtlemint plans to deploy IPO proceeds across multiple growth-focused areas:

Upgrading technology infrastructure

Expanding product and engineering teams

Increasing marketing investments

Supporting working capital requirements for subsidiaries

for subsidiaries Funding strategic acquisitions

General corporate purposes

These allocations indicate a strong focus on scaling operations and strengthening market position.

Conclusion

The Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO highlights a classic contrast between strong business scale and weak profitability. While institutional interest was relatively positive, retail caution, negative GMP signals, and ongoing losses contributed to a muted listing performance. Going forward, the company’s ability to achieve profitability while sustaining growth will be critical for long-term investor confidence.