Union Bank of India Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 30% to ₹5,332 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

Union Bank of India reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY2026-27, driven by robust profit growth and continued improvement in asset quality. The public sector lender posted healthy year-on-year growth in standalone net profit, while maintaining strong capital adequacy and reducing both gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs).

The bank’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at its meeting held on Wednesday.

Union Bank of India Q1 FY27 Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Union Bank of India reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,332 crore, compared with ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of nearly 30%.

On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of ₹5,641 crore.

The lender reported total standalone income of ₹31,806 crore, while operating profit came in at ₹8,003 crore, highlighting healthy operating performance during the quarter.

Asset Quality Continues to Improve

Union Bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet during the quarter, with both gross and net NPAs declining.

Gross NPA (GNPA) improved to 2.65% , compared with 3.52% in the year-ago period.

improved to , compared with in the year-ago period. Net NPA (NNPA) declined further to 0.47%, reflecting better recoveries and prudent risk management.

The bank also maintained a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 18.46%, providing a strong capital buffer to support future business growth.

Union Bank Share Price Reacts to Q1 Earnings

Following the announcement of its quarterly results, Union Bank of India shares traded in positive territory.

The stock had closed the previous session at ₹170.67 and opened slightly higher at ₹171.21 on the NSE. During the trading session, it touched an intraday high of ₹177.49, while the day’s low stood at ₹168.70.

As of 12:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹172.88, up 1.31% from its previous closing price, indicating a positive market response to the bank’s earnings.

Key Highlights of Union Bank of India Q1 FY27

Standalone Net Profit: ₹5,332 crore (up from ₹4,116 crore in Q1 FY26)

₹5,332 crore (up from ₹4,116 crore in Q1 FY26) Consolidated Net Profit: ₹5,641 crore

₹5,641 crore Total Standalone Income: ₹31,806 crore

₹31,806 crore Operating Profit: ₹8,003 crore

₹8,003 crore Gross NPA: 2.65% (improved from 3.52%)

2.65% (improved from 3.52%) Net NPA: 0.47%

0.47% Capital Adequacy Ratio: 18.46%

Strong Earnings Reflect Improving Fundamentals

Union Bank of India’s first-quarter performance reflects improving profitability, better asset quality, and a strong capital position. The decline in bad loans, coupled with higher earnings, underscores the bank’s continued operational strength.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor loan growth, credit demand, net interest margins, and asset quality trends to assess whether the bank can sustain its earnings momentum through the remainder of FY27.