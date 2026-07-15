Union Bank of India Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 30% to ₹5,332 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

15 Jul 2026 , 12:33 PM
Union Bank of India reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY2026-27, driven by robust profit growth and continued improvement in asset quality. The public sector lender posted healthy year-on-year growth in standalone net profit, while maintaining strong capital adequacy and reducing both gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs).
The bank’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, at its meeting held on Wednesday.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Union Bank of India reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,332 crore, compared with ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, reflecting a growth of nearly 30%.
On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of ₹5,641 crore.
The lender reported total standalone income of ₹31,806 crore, while operating profit came in at ₹8,003 crore, highlighting healthy operating performance during the quarter.
Union Bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet during the quarter, with both gross and net NPAs declining.
The bank also maintained a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 18.46%, providing a strong capital buffer to support future business growth.
Following the announcement of its quarterly results, Union Bank of India shares traded in positive territory.
The stock had closed the previous session at ₹170.67 and opened slightly higher at ₹171.21 on the NSE. During the trading session, it touched an intraday high of ₹177.49, while the day’s low stood at ₹168.70.
As of 12:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹172.88, up 1.31% from its previous closing price, indicating a positive market response to the bank’s earnings.
Union Bank of India’s first-quarter performance reflects improving profitability, better asset quality, and a strong capital position. The decline in bad loans, coupled with higher earnings, underscores the bank’s continued operational strength.
Going forward, investors will closely monitor loan growth, credit demand, net interest margins, and asset quality trends to assess whether the bank can sustain its earnings momentum through the remainder of FY27.
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