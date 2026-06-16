Vedanta Demerger Day 2: Iron & Steel Hits Upper Circuit While Aluminium Faces Selling Pressure

Vedanta Demerger Stocks Show Mixed Performance on Day 2 of Listing

The second trading session after the listing of Vedanta’s demerged entities delivered a mixed picture, highlighting the market’s ongoing price discovery process. While Vedanta Iron and Steel emerged as the strongest performer by hitting the upper circuit, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Oil and Gas continued to face selling pressure.

The contrasting movements indicate that investors are evaluating each business independently rather than assigning a uniform valuation across all demerged companies. This is precisely the outcome Vedanta Group had envisioned when announcing its demerger strategy.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Leads the Pack

Among the four newly listed companies, Vedanta Iron and Steel stood out with a 5% upper circuit on Day 2. The stock, which listed at ₹20, climbed to ₹22.11 within two trading sessions.

The strong rally suggests positive investor sentiment toward the steel business and confidence in its growth prospects. The movement also reflects optimism around India’s infrastructure expansion, manufacturing growth, and rising steel demand.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Performance

Listing Price: ₹20

Current Price: ₹22.11

Day 2 Movement: +5% Upper Circuit

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Faces Continued Selling

Despite being the largest entity by market capitalization, Vedanta Aluminium Metal experienced a 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive day. The stock was trading around ₹496 as investors appeared to reassess valuations after the demerger.

Such volatility is common during the initial weeks following a corporate restructuring. Investors often use this period to determine standalone business valuations, leading to sharp price movements.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Performance

Current Price: Around ₹496

Day 2 Movement: -5% Lower Circuit

Market Capitalization: ₹1.84 lakh crore

Vedanta Oil and Gas Under Pressure

Vedanta Oil and Gas also witnessed continued weakness. After listing at ₹38, the stock declined to ₹36.10 on the first day and further slipped to ₹34.30 on Day 2.

The decline may indicate that investors are assigning a more conservative valuation multiple to the standalone oil and gas business amid concerns over commodity price fluctuations and global energy market uncertainties.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Performance

Listing Price: ₹38

Current Price: ₹34.30

Day 2 Movement: -5%

Vedanta Power Remains Stable

Compared to its peers, Vedanta Power demonstrated relative stability. The stock traded close to its listing price and recorded a marginal gain of approximately 0.15%.

The limited volatility suggests that investors are adopting a wait-and-watch approach while assessing the long-term earnings potential of the power business.

Vedanta Power Performance

Current Price: ₹41

Day 2 Movement: +0.15%

Market Capitalization: ₹16,028.68 crore

Market Capitalisation of Vedanta’s Demerged Entities

The demerger has revealed a significant difference in the size of the individual businesses.

Company Market Capitalisation Vedanta Aluminium Metal ₹1.84 lakh crore Vedanta Power ₹16,028.68 crore Vedanta Oil and Gas ₹13,412.63 crore Vedanta Iron and Steel ₹8,645.87 crore

The figures clearly show that Vedanta Aluminium Metal accounts for the majority of the value created through the demerger, while the remaining three businesses are considerably smaller in size.

Why Vedanta Undertook the Demerger

According to Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, the demerger is aimed at creating focused, sector-specific businesses that can unlock greater shareholder value.

The key objectives include:

Unlocking shareholder value through independent valuation.

Enhancing management focus on individual businesses.

Creating sector-specific leaders in metals, mining, energy, and natural resources.

Improving capital allocation efficiency.

Positioning businesses to benefit from long-term growth trends.

Key Growth Themes Supporting the Businesses

The newly formed entities are expected to benefit from:

AI-driven infrastructure expansion.

Advanced manufacturing growth.

India’s infrastructure development.

Global energy transition initiatives.

Rising demand for critical metals and minerals.

Key Factors Investors Should Monitor

Potential Positives

Independent valuation could result in stock rerating.

Strong long-term outlook for infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

Separate growth strategies for each business.

Improved operational focus and accountability.

Risks to Watch

Commodity price volatility affecting earnings.

High capital expenditure requirements.

Slowdown in global demand for metals and resources.

Continued post-listing price volatility.

Institutional portfolio rebalancing pressures.

Investor Outlook

The first two days of trading suggest that the market remains in the early stages of valuing Vedanta’s demerged businesses independently. The sharp divergence between the performances of Aluminium, Oil & Gas, and Iron & Steel highlights a selective approach by investors rather than a blanket valuation of all entities.

While Vedanta Iron and Steel has attracted early buying interest, the weakness in Aluminium and Oil & Gas reflects ongoing valuation adjustments. Investors should expect continued volatility over the coming weeks as the market establishes fair value for each company.

For long-term investors, the success of the demerger will ultimately depend on operational performance, commodity cycles, capital allocation decisions, and each company’s ability to capitalize on India’s growth story. Meanwhile, Vedanta Limited continues to remain the group’s primary listed holding company and a key vehicle for exposure to the broader Vedanta ecosystem.

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