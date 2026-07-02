Vedanta Iron & Steel Hits Fresh Record High, Extends Post-Listing Rally; Other Vedanta Stocks Gain

Vedanta Iron & Steel continued its remarkable post-listing rally on Thursday, July 2, with the stock hitting the 10% upper circuit and touching a fresh all-time high of ₹42.65 on the NSE. The stock was trading 10% higher during the session, extending its winning streak and reinforcing its position as one of the standout performers among recently listed companies.

The company, which debuted on the stock exchanges on June 15, has surged over 113% since listing, turning into a multibagger in less than a month. Vedanta Iron & Steel was one of the four businesses demerged from Vedanta Ltd. and listed as an independent entity.

Premji Invest’s Bulk Deal Boosted Sentiment

Investor confidence in the stock strengthened after Premji Invest-backed PI Opportunities AIF V LLP acquired shares worth ₹101.68 crore through a bulk deal soon after the listing. The investment arm purchased nearly 4.84 crore shares at ₹21.02 apiece, which was widely seen as a positive signal for the company’s long-term prospects.

Company Clarifies Share Price Movement

Following the sharp rise in its share price, the stock exchanges sought clarification from the company regarding the unusual movement.

In response, Vedanta Iron & Steel stated that there was no undisclosed material event or information that required disclosure under regulatory norms and that it was not aware of any specific reason behind the recent surge in its stock price.

Other Vedanta Group Stocks Also Trade Higher

The rally was not confined to Vedanta Iron & Steel, with other demerged Vedanta companies also witnessing strong buying interest.

Vedanta Iron & Steel traded 10% higher at ₹42.65 .

traded . Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. gained 2.11% to ₹461.50 .

gained to . Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd. rose 8.66% to ₹42.00 .

rose to . Vedanta Power advanced 4% to ₹46.00 .

advanced to . Vedanta Ltd. traded 0.76% higher at ₹277.70.

Technical Trend Remains Positive

From a technical perspective, Vedanta Iron & Steel continues to maintain a positive price structure with higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum.

However, the stock is approaching an important resistance zone where profit booking may emerge. A decisive daily close above this resistance could pave the way for further upside, while failure to sustain above the level may trigger short-term consolidation.

Business Overview

Vedanta Iron & Steel has operations across India and Africa and is engaged in iron ore exploration, mining and processing. The company manufactures a wide range of products, including steel, wire rods, TMT bars, pig iron, ductile iron (DI) pipes, ferro-silicon, cement and metallurgical coke.

With strong post-listing momentum, institutional interest and positive sentiment across the broader Vedanta Group, the stock remains in focus for investors even as market participants watch whether it can sustain its record-breaking rally.