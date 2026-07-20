Vedanta Rating Upgrade by CRISIL: Stronger Balance Sheet, Demerger Benefits and Stock Outlook

Vedanta Rating Upgrade: A Positive Signal After Demerger

CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings of Vedanta Ltd and its newly demerged entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd. The rating upgrades reflect improved business strength, better financial risk profiles and stronger standalone structures following the group’s demerger.

The move marks a significant improvement in Vedanta’s credit profile, supported by lower leverage, stronger cash generation and the continued contribution of key businesses such as Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

CRISIL Upgrades Vedanta Ltd Rating to AA+/Stable

CRISIL upgraded Vedanta Ltd’s long-term rating to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL AA/Watch Developing while reaffirming its short-term rating at CRISIL A1+.

The agency also assigned a CRISIL AA+ rating with a Stable outlook to Vedanta’s non-convertible debentures.

Key Reasons Behind Vedanta Rating Upgrade

The rating upgrade was driven by:

Improved business focus after the demerger.

Better standalone financial profiles of individual entities.

Allocation of debt among the demerged companies.

Lower leverage and stronger cash flows.

Continued consolidation of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

The demerger has allowed each business vertical to operate with greater strategic focus, improving transparency and financial flexibility.

Hindustan Zinc Remains a Major Strength for Vedanta

CRISIL continues to fully consolidate Hindustan Zinc Ltd with Vedanta due to strong strategic, operational and financial integration between the two companies.

HZL remains a critical asset for Vedanta because:

It contributes more than 95% of Vedanta’s earnings on a post-demerger FY26 basis.

It is one of the world’s leading zinc producers.

It operates with low-cost production capabilities.

It generates strong profitability and cash flows.

HZL’s strong market position provides stability to Vedanta’s overall earnings profile.

Vedanta Financial Position Improves Significantly

Following the restructuring, Vedanta’s financial risk profile has strengthened considerably.

Key financial improvements include:

Estimated net debt-to-EBITDA of around 0.7x as of March 31, 2026 under the demerged structure.

under the demerged structure. Reduced leverage pressure.

Improved debt servicing capability.

Greater financial flexibility.

Lower debt levels combined with stable earnings from core businesses could strengthen investor confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

Future Growth Drivers for Vedanta

Vedanta’s earnings growth could be supported by multiple factors:

Zinc International Expansion

The expected ramp-up of Zinc International operations may contribute positively to future earnings.

Copper Business Growth

Improving performance from copper operations could provide additional growth momentum.

Ferro Alloys Contribution

Higher contribution from ferro alloys businesses may support revenue diversification.

A favourable commodity cycle could further improve profitability across Vedanta’s business segments.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Rating Upgrade

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd received a rating upgrade to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL AA/Watch Developing.

The upgrade reflects the company’s strong position in India’s aluminium industry.

Key Strengths of Vedanta Aluminium

Leading player in the domestic aluminium sector.

Cost-efficient production facilities.

Strong profitability.

Healthy cash generation.

Large operating scale.

CRISIL expects the company’s leverage to remain within comfortable levels, with net debt-to-EBITDA expected to stay below 1.0–1.25x over the medium term.

CRISIL will continue to consolidate Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) with Vedanta Aluminium due to strong operational and strategic connections.

Growth Factors for Aluminium Business

Positive factors include:

Rising aluminium demand.

Competitive production costs.

Strong manufacturing capabilities.

Key Risks

Investors should monitor:

Capital expenditure requirements.

Aluminium price fluctuations.

Global demand trends.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Rating Upgrade

Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd’s long-term rating was upgraded to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL A+/Watch Developing.

The upgrade reflects the transfer of Vedanta’s oil and gas business into the new entity following the demerger.

Strengths of Vedanta Oil & Gas

The company benefits from:

Strong position among India’s private-sector oil and gas producers.

Operations across 44 blocks.

Presence across more than 47,000 square kilometres.

Established producing assets.

Competitive operating costs.

Strong reserve base.

More than 80% of production comes from Rajasthan assets, supported by efficient operations and a favourable production-sharing contract framework.

Oil & Gas Business Risks

Key factors to monitor:

Gradual decline in production volumes.

Exploration success.

Reserve replacement capability.

Long-term crude oil price trends.

Vedanta Stock Performance and Outlook

Stock Data

Previous Close: ₹253.05

Open: ₹253.05

Day High: ₹260.90

Positive Factors Supporting Vedanta Share Price

The rating upgrades could act as a positive catalyst for Vedanta shares due to:

Improved debt perception.

Lower financial risk.

Strong contribution from Hindustan Zinc.

Potential value unlocking after demerger.

Strong cash-generating businesses.

The restructuring may help investors better evaluate individual businesses and their growth potential.

Risks for Vedanta Investors

Despite improving fundamentals, investors should track:

Commodity price volatility in zinc, aluminium and oil.

Higher capital expenditure requirements.

Oil and gas production trends.

Execution risks in expansion projects.

Global economic conditions affecting metal demand.

Vedanta Investment Outlook: Key Takeaway

The CRISIL rating upgrades represent a positive development for Vedanta and its demerged businesses. The improvement reflects stronger balance sheets, lower leverage and greater business clarity after restructuring.

Vedanta’s future performance will depend on commodity prices, operational execution, debt management, dividend expectations and growth across zinc, aluminium, copper and oil & gas businesses.

The rating upgrades strengthen the company’s financial credibility and may improve market confidence in Vedanta’s long-term growth prospects.

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