Vedanta Rating Upgrade by CRISIL: Stronger Balance Sheet, Demerger Benefits and Stock Outlook

20 Jul 2026 , 12:00 PM
CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings of Vedanta Ltd and its newly demerged entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd. The rating upgrades reflect improved business strength, better financial risk profiles and stronger standalone structures following the group’s demerger.
The move marks a significant improvement in Vedanta’s credit profile, supported by lower leverage, stronger cash generation and the continued contribution of key businesses such as Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).
CRISIL upgraded Vedanta Ltd’s long-term rating to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL AA/Watch Developing while reaffirming its short-term rating at CRISIL A1+.
The agency also assigned a CRISIL AA+ rating with a Stable outlook to Vedanta’s non-convertible debentures.
The rating upgrade was driven by:
The demerger has allowed each business vertical to operate with greater strategic focus, improving transparency and financial flexibility.
CRISIL continues to fully consolidate Hindustan Zinc Ltd with Vedanta due to strong strategic, operational and financial integration between the two companies.
HZL remains a critical asset for Vedanta because:
HZL’s strong market position provides stability to Vedanta’s overall earnings profile.
Following the restructuring, Vedanta’s financial risk profile has strengthened considerably.
Key financial improvements include:
Lower debt levels combined with stable earnings from core businesses could strengthen investor confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.
Vedanta’s earnings growth could be supported by multiple factors:
The expected ramp-up of Zinc International operations may contribute positively to future earnings.
Improving performance from copper operations could provide additional growth momentum.
Higher contribution from ferro alloys businesses may support revenue diversification.
A favourable commodity cycle could further improve profitability across Vedanta’s business segments.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd received a rating upgrade to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL AA/Watch Developing.
The upgrade reflects the company’s strong position in India’s aluminium industry.
CRISIL expects the company’s leverage to remain within comfortable levels, with net debt-to-EBITDA expected to stay below 1.0–1.25x over the medium term.
CRISIL will continue to consolidate Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) with Vedanta Aluminium due to strong operational and strategic connections.
Positive factors include:
Investors should monitor:
Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd’s long-term rating was upgraded to CRISIL AA+/Stable from CRISIL A+/Watch Developing.
The upgrade reflects the transfer of Vedanta’s oil and gas business into the new entity following the demerger.
The company benefits from:
More than 80% of production comes from Rajasthan assets, supported by efficient operations and a favourable production-sharing contract framework.
Key factors to monitor:
The rating upgrades could act as a positive catalyst for Vedanta shares due to:
The restructuring may help investors better evaluate individual businesses and their growth potential.
Despite improving fundamentals, investors should track:
The CRISIL rating upgrades represent a positive development for Vedanta and its demerged businesses. The improvement reflects stronger balance sheets, lower leverage and greater business clarity after restructuring.
Vedanta’s future performance will depend on commodity prices, operational execution, debt management, dividend expectations and growth across zinc, aluminium, copper and oil & gas businesses.
The rating upgrades strengthen the company’s financial credibility and may improve market confidence in Vedanta’s long-term growth prospects.
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