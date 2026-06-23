Vedanta Shares Fall Nearly 9% After ₹2,149 Crore Block Deal; What Investors Should Know Post-Demerger

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. came under sharp selling pressure on June 23, falling as much as 8.77% to ₹279 on the NSE after a large block deal involving approximately 7.3 crore shares worth ₹2,149 crore. The decline comes just days after the successful listing of the group’s demerged businesses, drawing investor attention to the company’s evolving structure and future growth prospects.

Vedanta Shares Decline Following Massive Block Deal

According to market reports, around 7.3 crore Vedanta shares changed hands through block transactions at ₹292 per share. The deal was valued at nearly ₹2,149 crore.

Earlier reports suggested that promoter entity Twinstar Holdings planned to offload up to 6.5 crore shares, representing a 1.7% stake in Vedanta. The floor price for the transaction was fixed at ₹291 per share, indicating a potential deal size of around ₹1,900 crore. Investment banking giant Citi was reportedly managing the transaction.

Large promoter stake sales often create short-term volatility in stock prices as investors assess the impact on promoter holdings and market sentiment.

Why Did Vedanta Stock Fall?

The sharp decline in Vedanta shares can largely be attributed to the sizeable block deal and concerns surrounding promoter stake dilution. While such transactions do not necessarily alter a company’s fundamentals, they can trigger selling pressure due to increased supply in the market.

Investors typically monitor promoter share sales closely, as they may signal portfolio restructuring, fundraising needs, or strategic financial planning by promoters.

Vedanta After Demerger: A Focused Metals and Mining Company

Following its landmark demerger, Vedanta Limited has transformed into a pure-play metals, mining, and critical minerals company.

The company now primarily retains:

Hindustan Zinc Stake

Vedanta continues to hold its highly profitable majority stake of approximately 60% in Hindustan Zinc, one of India’s largest zinc and silver producers.

Copper Business

The company retains both domestic and international copper operations, including mining, smelting, and refining activities under Sterlite Copper.

Zinc International Operations

Vedanta’s international mining assets in South Africa and Namibia, including the Gamsberg and Black Mountain mines, remain under the parent company.

Ferrochrome Business

The company also continues to operate its ferrochrome assets that cater to the stainless-steel manufacturing sector.

Four Vedanta Group Companies Listed Separately

As part of its restructuring exercise, Vedanta spun off four businesses into independent listed entities:

Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Vedanta Power

Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta Iron and Steel

The demerger aims to create sector-focused companies with clearer business models and dedicated growth strategies.

How Did the Demerged Companies Perform on Listing Day?

The newly created entities debuted on stock exchanges on June 15.

On the BSE:

Vedanta Aluminium Metal listed at ₹527 and touched ₹538.

Vedanta Power debuted at ₹41.30 and climbed to ₹43.35.

Vedanta Oil and Gas opened at ₹39 and rose to ₹40.95.

Vedanta Iron and Steel listed at ₹22.25.

The companies also commenced trading on the NSE, providing investors direct exposure to specific business segments within the Vedanta ecosystem.

Shareholder Benefits Under the Demerger Scheme

The demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year.

Under the approved 1:1 demerger arrangement, shareholders received one share of each demerged company for every one share held in Vedanta Limited.

This structure allows investors to participate independently in sectors such as aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron and steel, rather than through a conglomerate structure.

Vedanta Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

In a significant development earlier this year, rating agency ICRA upgraded Vedanta Ltd.’s long-term credit rating to AA+ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating upgrade marked the group’s highest domestic credit rating in more than a decade and reflected:

Strong operational performance

Improved financial profile

Enhanced balance-sheet strength

Structural efficiencies following the demerger

The upgrade has been viewed positively by market participants as it indicates a high degree of safety in servicing financial obligations.

Why Vedanta Undertook the Demerger

Vedanta has stated that the demerger is designed to simplify the group’s corporate structure and unlock shareholder value.

The company believes the new structure will:

Improve business focus

Enhance operational efficiency

Attract global and strategic investors

Provide pure-play investment opportunities

Enable better capital allocation

The restructuring aligns with growing investor preference for focused companies with transparent financial reporting and dedicated management teams.