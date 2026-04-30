Vendata Shares decline 64% ahead of demerger: Reasons explained

Shares of Vedanta Ltd saw a sharp drop of nearly 64% on April 30, 2026, just ahead of its much-anticipated demerger. While this sudden fall may look alarming at first glance, it is largely a technical adjustment rather than a reflection of any deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s happening, why the stock price crashed, and what investors should expect next.

Record Date and Ex-Date Explained

Record Date: May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026 Ex-Date: April 30, 2026 (since May 1 is a market holiday)

Investors who held Vedanta shares before the ex-date are eligible to receive shares in the newly demerged companies.

Why Did Vedanta Stock Fall So Sharply?

The stock price dropped from around ₹773 to ₹271 — a fall of about 65%.

However, this is not a real loss.

The decline happened because Vedanta is restructuring its business by splitting into multiple independent companies. When a demerger occurs, the value of the original company gets distributed among the newly formed entities.

In simple terms: The price drop reflects value redistribution, not value destruction.

Vedanta Demerger Structure

Vedanta is being split into five separate companies:

Vedanta Ltd (existing entity)

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML)

Vedanta Power Ltd (VPL)

Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd (VOGL)

Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd (VISL)

Each business will now operate independently, allowing for better focus, transparency, and potentially improved valuations.

Share Allocation Details

For every 1 share of Vedanta Ltd, investors will receive:

1 share in Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

1 share in Vedanta Power Ltd

1 share in Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd

1 share in Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd

Plus, they continue holding their original Vedanta share

Portfolio Impact: Why It Looks Like a Loss

On the ex-date:

Only Vedanta Ltd shares are actively traded

The new entity shares are not yet credited or listed

This creates a temporary illusion:

Portfolio value appears to drop sharply

But the “missing value” lies in the unlisted shares

These shares are expected to be credited within ~45 days.

Why Does the Stock Price Fall in a Demerger?

Because the value of the company is being split into multiple parts. Before demerger:

One company = all businesses combined (So the stock price reflects total value)

After demerger: That value is divided into separate companies (So the original stock price must drop)

Nothing is destroyed — it’s just reallocated

Simple Example

Before Demerger You own: 1 share of Vedanta = ₹100

Total value = ₹100

After Demerger (5 entities)

Let’s assume value splits like this:

Vedanta Ltd = ₹30

Aluminium business = ₹25

Oil & Gas = ₹20

Power = ₹15

Iron & Steel = ₹10

What You Now Own

1 share Vedanta = ₹30

1 share Aluminium = ₹25

1 share Oil & Gas = ₹20

1 share Power = ₹15

1 share Iron & Steel = ₹10

Total value still = ₹100

Why It Looks Like a Loss On ex-date:

Because only Vedanta Ltd trades on the exchange (i.e ₹30 in example instead of its original value of ₹100 )

Other 4 shares are not yet listed, not yet credited

So your portfolio temporarily shows: ₹100 → ₹30

Looks like a 70% crash, but it’s not real

Listing Timeline for New Entities

The newly formed companies are likely to be listed between:

July–August 2026

Once listed, the full value of your holdings will become visible again in your portfolio.

Business Restructuring Highlights

As part of the demerger:

Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd → moved to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd → renamed Vedanta Power Ltd

Malco Energy Ltd → renamed Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd

This restructuring aims to streamline operations and unlock value across business verticals.

Key Takeaways for Investors

The sharp fall in Vedanta stock is technical, not fundamental

Demerger does not destroy value

Portfolio value appears lower temporarily due to unlisted shares

Full valuation will reflect once all entities are listed

This move could unlock long-term value through focused businesses

The Vedanta demerger is a classic case of market mechanics creating short-term confusion. While the stock’s sharp fall may trigger panic among uninformed investors, those who understand demergers recognize it as a value-neutral event in the short term and potentially value-creating in the long term.

Investors should keep an eye on listing timelines and the future performance of individual entities, as the real opportunity may emerge once these businesses start trading independently.