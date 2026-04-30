Vendata Shares decline 64% ahead of demerger: Reasons explained

Shares of Vedanta Ltd saw a sharp drop of nearly 64% on April 30, 2026, just ahead of its much-anticipated demerger. While this sudden fall may look alarming at first glance, it is largely a technical adjustment rather than a reflection of any deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.
Here’s a clear breakdown of what’s happening, why the stock price crashed, and what investors should expect next.
Investors who held Vedanta shares before the ex-date are eligible to receive shares in the newly demerged companies.
The stock price dropped from around ₹773 to ₹271 — a fall of about 65%.
However, this is not a real loss.
The decline happened because Vedanta is restructuring its business by splitting into multiple independent companies. When a demerger occurs, the value of the original company gets distributed among the newly formed entities.
In simple terms: The price drop reflects value redistribution, not value destruction.
Vedanta is being split into five separate companies:
Each business will now operate independently, allowing for better focus, transparency, and potentially improved valuations.
For every 1 share of Vedanta Ltd, investors will receive:
On the ex-date:
This creates a temporary illusion:
These shares are expected to be credited within ~45 days.
Because the value of the company is being split into multiple parts. Before demerger:
One company = all businesses combined (So the stock price reflects total value)
After demerger: That value is divided into separate companies (So the original stock price must drop)
Nothing is destroyed — it’s just reallocated
Simple Example
Before Demerger You own: 1 share of Vedanta = ₹100
Total value = ₹100
After Demerger (5 entities)
Let’s assume value splits like this:
What You Now Own
Why It Looks Like a Loss On ex-date:
Because only Vedanta Ltd trades on the exchange (i.e ₹30 in example instead of its original value of ₹100 )
Other 4 shares are not yet listed, not yet credited
So your portfolio temporarily shows: ₹100 → ₹30
Looks like a 70% crash, but it’s not real
The newly formed companies are likely to be listed between:
Once listed, the full value of your holdings will become visible again in your portfolio.
As part of the demerger:
This restructuring aims to streamline operations and unlock value across business verticals.
The Vedanta demerger is a classic case of market mechanics creating short-term confusion. While the stock’s sharp fall may trigger panic among uninformed investors, those who understand demergers recognize it as a value-neutral event in the short term and potentially value-creating in the long term.
Investors should keep an eye on listing timelines and the future performance of individual entities, as the real opportunity may emerge once these businesses start trading independently.
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