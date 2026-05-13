Vodafone Share Price hits 52-week high

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged sharply on Wednesday, rallying nearly 8 per cent intraday to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹12.84 after the telecom operator announced that its board would meet on May 16 to consider a major fundraising proposal alongside its Q4FY26 and full-year FY26 financial results.
The stock was trading at ₹12.68 around 12:10 PM on the NSE, up 6.64 per cent from the previous close of ₹11.89, extending its strong recent momentum amid renewed investor optimism around fundraising, AGR relief, and leadership stability.
In an exchange filing, the company said its board would evaluate multiple capital-raising options during the May 16 meeting. These include:
The upcoming board meeting is being viewed as a critical event for the debt-laden telecom operator, as investors expect clarity on the scale of fundraising and the company’s plans to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate network expansion.
Along with the fundraising proposal, Vodafone Idea will also announce its Q4FY26 earnings and full-year FY26 financial results.
Vodafone Idea shares have witnessed a sharp rally in recent months amid improving sentiment around the company’s financial outlook and government support measures.
The stock has gained:
The stock’s latest rally pushed it to a new 52-week high of ₹12.84, significantly above its 52-week low of ₹6.12 recorded in August 2025.
Market sentiment toward Vodafone Idea improved substantially after the company received relief related to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities.
The Department of Telecommunications revised the telecom operator’s AGR dues following a Supreme Court-ordered reassessment process. As a result, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities were reportedly reduced by nearly ₹23,600 crore.
Following the revision, the company’s outstanding AGR dues stood at around ₹64,046 crore as of December-end.
The reduction in liabilities has eased some concerns regarding the company’s long-term solvency and debt repayment burden.
Investor confidence also received a boost after Kumar Mangalam Birla returned as the non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea after a gap of five years.
He replaced Ravinder Takkar, and the leadership transition is being viewed positively by both lenders and investors, who see the move as a sign of stronger promoter engagement in the company’s revival efforts.
The company also recently clarified that it had not received any official communication from Vodafone Group regarding reports of a potential stake transfer arrangement.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Vodafone Group was exploring the possibility of transferring part of its stake in Vodafone Idea as treasury stock instead of infusing fresh capital directly.
According to the report, the proposed structure was aimed at:
However, Vodafone Idea stated that no formal proposal or communication had been received from Vodafone Group regarding the matter.
Read more details on the transfer here
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vodafone Idea’s Q4FY26 performance to remain mixed, with modest revenue growth but continued subscriber pressure.
Key estimates include:
Analysts believe that while operational metrics remain under pressure, any improvement in fundraising visibility and debt management could provide further support to the stock.
Market participants will closely monitor several factors during the May 16 board meeting and earnings announcement, including:
With fundraising plans, AGR relief, and leadership stability aligning together, Vodafone Idea has once again returned to the radar of traders and investors betting on a long-term turnaround story in India’s telecom sector.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.