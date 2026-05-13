Vodafone Share Price hits 52-week high

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged sharply on Wednesday, rallying nearly 8 per cent intraday to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹12.84 after the telecom operator announced that its board would meet on May 16 to consider a major fundraising proposal alongside its Q4FY26 and full-year FY26 financial results.

The stock was trading at ₹12.68 around 12:10 PM on the NSE, up 6.64 per cent from the previous close of ₹11.89, extending its strong recent momentum amid renewed investor optimism around fundraising, AGR relief, and leadership stability.

Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal

In an exchange filing, the company said its board would evaluate multiple capital-raising options during the May 16 meeting. These include:

Equity share issuance

Preferential allotment of warrants

Other fundraising instruments subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals

The upcoming board meeting is being viewed as a critical event for the debt-laden telecom operator, as investors expect clarity on the scale of fundraising and the company’s plans to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate network expansion.

Along with the fundraising proposal, Vodafone Idea will also announce its Q4FY26 earnings and full-year FY26 financial results.

Stock Delivers Strong Momentum

Vodafone Idea shares have witnessed a sharp rally in recent months amid improving sentiment around the company’s financial outlook and government support measures.

The stock has gained:

32 per cent in the last one month

19 per cent over the past six months

76 per cent in the last one year

The stock’s latest rally pushed it to a new 52-week high of ₹12.84, significantly above its 52-week low of ₹6.12 recorded in August 2025.

AGR Relief Strengthens Investor Sentiment

Market sentiment toward Vodafone Idea improved substantially after the company received relief related to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities.

The Department of Telecommunications revised the telecom operator’s AGR dues following a Supreme Court-ordered reassessment process. As a result, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities were reportedly reduced by nearly ₹23,600 crore.

Following the revision, the company’s outstanding AGR dues stood at around ₹64,046 crore as of December-end.

The reduction in liabilities has eased some concerns regarding the company’s long-term solvency and debt repayment burden.

Leadership Change Seen Positively

Investor confidence also received a boost after Kumar Mangalam Birla returned as the non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea after a gap of five years.

He replaced Ravinder Takkar, and the leadership transition is being viewed positively by both lenders and investors, who see the move as a sign of stronger promoter engagement in the company’s revival efforts.

Vodafone Idea Clarifies Stake Transfer Reports

The company also recently clarified that it had not received any official communication from Vodafone Group regarding reports of a potential stake transfer arrangement.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Vodafone Group was exploring the possibility of transferring part of its stake in Vodafone Idea as treasury stock instead of infusing fresh capital directly.

According to the report, the proposed structure was aimed at:

Improving the company’s balance sheet

Supporting future debt fundraising efforts

Enabling monetisation opportunities for network expansion and government dues repayment

However, Vodafone Idea stated that no formal proposal or communication had been received from Vodafone Group regarding the matter.

Read more details on the transfer here

Q4FY26 Expectations: What Analysts Forecast

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Vodafone Idea’s Q4FY26 performance to remain mixed, with modest revenue growth but continued subscriber pressure.

Key estimates include:

Revenue expected at ₹11,197.1 crore Up 1.7 per cent YoY Down 1.1 per cent QoQ

Average revenue per user (ARPU) expected at ₹171 Slightly lower than ₹172 in the previous quarter

Subscriber losses likely to continue

Net loss expected to narrow significantly to ₹5,103.5 crore Compared to ₹7,166.1 crore in Q4FY25 Lower than Q3FY26 loss of ₹5,286 crore



Analysts believe that while operational metrics remain under pressure, any improvement in fundraising visibility and debt management could provide further support to the stock.

Key Triggers Investors Will Watch

Market participants will closely monitor several factors during the May 16 board meeting and earnings announcement, including:

Size and structure of the proposed fundraising

Management commentary on AGR liabilities and debt repayment

Subscriber trends and ARPU outlook

Potential support from promoters and lenders

Timeline for 5G rollout and network expansion plans

With fundraising plans, AGR relief, and leadership stability aligning together, Vodafone Idea has once again returned to the radar of traders and investors betting on a long-term turnaround story in India’s telecom sector.

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