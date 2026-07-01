Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Lists at Discount; Cordelia Cruises Operator Slides Over 21% on NSE Debut

1 Jul 2026 , 02:13 PM
Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., the operator of Cordelia Cruises, made a weak debut on the stock market, listing at a significant discount to its IPO price on Wednesday. The listing disappointed investors despite moderate subscription levels in the primary market.
The company operates India’s domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international routes.
Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism debuted below the issue price across exchanges:
The IPO was priced in the range of ₹769–₹808 per share, but listing levels reflected weak market sentiment toward the stock.
Following the weak debut, the stock extended its decline during early trade:
The continued selling pressure indicated profit booking and lack of strong buying support after listing.
The company raised ₹585 crore through its public issue, which also included strong participation from anchor investors.
Despite anchor interest, secondary market performance remained weak.
The IPO was subscribed 1.46 times overall, indicating moderate demand. However, subscription strength did not translate into listing gains.
Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India’s domestic luxury cruise brand. The company offers premium cruise experiences across select domestic and international destinations, catering to the leisure and travel segment. At the time of listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹4,995 crore
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