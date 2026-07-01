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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Lists at Discount; Cordelia Cruises Operator Slides Over 21% on NSE Debut

1 Jul 2026 , 02:13 PM

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., the operator of Cordelia Cruises, made a weak debut on the stock market, listing at a significant discount to its IPO price on Wednesday. The listing disappointed investors despite moderate subscription levels in the primary market.

The company operates India’s domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international routes.

Weak Listing on NSE and BSE

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism debuted below the issue price across exchanges:

  • NSE listing price: ₹681 per share
    • Discount of ~15.7% vs IPO price
  • BSE listing price: ₹690 per share
    • Discount of ~14.6%

The IPO was priced in the range of ₹769–₹808 per share, but listing levels reflected weak market sentiment toward the stock.

Post-Listing Pressure Continues

Following the weak debut, the stock extended its decline during early trade:

  • Fell to around ₹633.60 intraday
  • Down over 21% from IPO issue price levels

The continued selling pressure indicated profit booking and lack of strong buying support after listing.

IPO Details and Fundraising

The company raised ₹585 crore through its public issue, which also included strong participation from anchor investors.

  • Anchor book size: ₹263.25 crore
  • IPO structure included institutional and retail participation

Despite anchor interest, secondary market performance remained weak.

The IPO was subscribed 1.46 times overall, indicating moderate demand. However, subscription strength did not translate into listing gains.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India’s domestic luxury cruise brand. The company offers premium cruise experiences across select domestic and international destinations, catering to the leisure and travel segment. At the time of listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹4,995 crore

Market Takeaways

  • Weak listing reflects pressure in discretionary travel and leisure IPOs
  • Moderate subscription was insufficient to support listing premium
  • Retail-led demand did not translate into post-listing stability
  • High volatility suggests cautious investor sentiment in the sector
  • Highlights challenges faced by premium leisure and tourism IPOs in secondary markets

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEListing
  • #CordeliaCruises
  • #CruiseIndustry
  • #InvestmentNews
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOListing
  • #IPOUpdate
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