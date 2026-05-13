Why are Adani Share prices rising today?

Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained nearly 3% in trade after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld Adani Group’s ₹14,535-crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates, rejecting the challenge filed by Vedanta Limited.
The tribunal’s decision is being viewed by investors as a major strategic victory for the Adani Group, strengthening its long-term position in cement, infrastructure, power, and real estate businesses across North India.
The rally in Adani stocks came after the NCLAT dismissed Vedanta’s appeal against Adani Enterprises’ winning bid for Jaiprakash Associates under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
A two-member bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Barun Mitra ruled that there was “no merit” in Vedanta’s objections and reaffirmed the “commercial wisdom” of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).
The verdict effectively clears the path for Adani Group to take control of one of India’s most valuable distressed asset portfolios.
Investors interpreted the ruling as:
As a result, market sentiment turned sharply positive toward Adani Group companies, particularly Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.
The insolvency resolution of Jaiprakash Associates is considered one of India’s biggest corporate debt resolutions, involving admitted claims of over ₹57,000 crore.
The asset package includes:
For Adani Group, these assets fit naturally into its existing business ecosystem.
Cement Expansion
The acquisition significantly strengthens Adani Group’s cement ambitions after its earlier acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cement.
Analysts believe the limestone reserves and cement units in Uttar Pradesh provide a strategic advantage in North India, one of the country’s fastest-growing construction markets.
Infrastructure and Real Estate Synergies
Jaypee’s large land parcels and infrastructure assets complement Adani Group’s broader ambitions in logistics, urban development, and industrial infrastructure.
The possibility of reviving Formula One racing at the Buddh International Circuit has also generated investor excitement, especially after earlier comments by Karan Adani expressing interest in restoring the venue.
Power Business Opportunities
Jaypee’s power portfolio adds another layer of strategic value. The assets can strengthen Adani Group’s integrated energy and infrastructure ecosystem.
Vedanta had argued that its revised offer of around ₹17,900 crore was higher than Adani’s ₹14,535-crore bid.
However, lenders reportedly favored Adani’s proposal because it offered:
The Committee of Creditors also argued that Vedanta revised its offer after becoming aware of competing bid details and submitted the revised proposal beyond the prescribed deadline.
NCLAT accepted these arguments and refused to interfere with the lenders’ commercial decision-making process.
Adani Enterprises is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the acquisition because it is leading the resolution plan.
The deal is expected to:
Market participants now expect Adani Enterprises to emerge stronger across multiple verticals through integrated synergies.
Although Adani Ports is not directly acquiring Jaypee assets, investors often view Adani Group companies as interconnected beneficiaries of the conglomerate’s expansion strategy.
Growth in cement, infrastructure, and industrial activity can eventually boost logistics demand, freight movement, and port utilization — areas where Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plays a central role.
The positive spillover sentiment across Adani Group stocks contributed to the rise in Adani Ports shares as well.
The Jaypee insolvency case has lasted for over a decade and reflects the collapse of one of India’s once-powerful infrastructure conglomerates founded by Jaiprakash Gaur.
The group’s decline accelerated after 2013 due to:
Over the years, Jaypee sold several marquee assets, including cement operations to UltraTech Cement and hydro assets to JSW Energy.
The remaining portfolio was eventually bundled together under insolvency proceedings.
Adani Group has reportedly filed a caveat in the Supreme Court anticipating a possible challenge from Vedanta.
If no further legal obstacles emerge, Adani Group is expected to invest more than $1.5 billion into reviving and integrating Jaypee’s assets.
The acquisition could become:
For investors, today’s rise in Adani shares reflects growing confidence that the acquisition will create long-term strategic and financial value for the group.
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