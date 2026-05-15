Why are Tata Motors shares rising today?

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. surged more than 6% on NSE today to touch a high of 366.95 as the company declared its financial results for the fourth quarter 2026 (Q4FY26).

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported a robust performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by strong demand for its SUV portfolio and growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. The company achieved record quarterly sales volumes, while profitability improved significantly due to better operating leverage and an improved product mix.

The company’s flagship SUVs, the Tata Nexon and Tata Punch, emerged among India’s best-selling passenger vehicles during the second half of FY26. Nexon secured the top position, while Punch ranked third in overall passenger vehicle sales.

Revenue and Profitability See Sharp Growth

TMPV posted a 49 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to ₹18,742 crore. Profit before tax and exceptional items surged to ₹1,102 crore, reflecting an increase of ₹710 crore compared to the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points to 9.4 percent, driven by improved scale efficiencies and higher contribution from premium SUVs and EVs. EBIT margin also improved significantly by 310 basis points year-on-year to 4.7 percent.

Record Sales Volumes in Passenger Vehicles and EVs

Passenger vehicle and EV sales volumes jumped 37 percent year-on-year to nearly 2.02 lakh units during Q4 FY26, marking the highest-ever quarterly sales recorded by the company.

For the full financial year FY26, Tata Motors reported annual passenger vehicle sales exceeding 6.4 lakh units, representing a 15 percent growth over FY25.

The company’s EV business also continued its strong momentum, with annual EV sales crossing 92,000 units during FY26. Tata Motors retained its leadership position in India’s electric passenger vehicle segment with a 40.2 percent Vahan market share.

EV penetration within the company’s overall portfolio stood at 14 percent, while CNG-powered vehicles contributed 27 percent of total sales volumes.

New Launches Strengthen Product Portfolio

During FY26, Tata Motors expanded its product lineup with several key launches aimed at strengthening its position across multiple segments. Major launches included the all-new Tata Sierra, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Punch EV, along with petrol-powered variants of the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari equipped with the new Hyperion turbo engine.

Expansion Plans and Future Outlook

To support future growth and rising demand, Tata Motors announced a new manufacturing facility at Panapakkam. The expansion is expected to enhance production capacity and strengthen the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra described FY26 as a “landmark year” for the company, driven by record sales, strong SUV demand, and continued EV leadership.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors expects industry-leading growth momentum to continue in FY27, although the company remains cautious about geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuations in commodity prices.

Tata Motors Strengthens Position in India’s Auto Market

With strong SUV demand, rising EV adoption, expanding CNG contribution, and continued investments in manufacturing and product innovation, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is well-positioned to strengthen its market share in India’s rapidly evolving automotive industry.

The company’s focus on premium SUVs, electric mobility, and new-generation technologies is expected to remain a key growth driver in the coming years.

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