Why Axis Bank Share Price Fell Over 5% Despite Strong Q1 FY27 Results? Key Reasons Explained

20 Jul 2026 , 11:33 AM
Axis Bank surprised investors with a robust set of numbers for the first quarter of FY27. The private sector lender reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹7,114 crore, supported by healthy loan growth, improving asset quality, and lower provisions.
Despite the strong financial performance, Axis Bank shares declined more than 5% on the NSE, falling from the previous close of ₹1,328.50 to an intraday low of ₹1,249.10 before trading around ₹1,259.
So why did the stock react negatively despite reporting strong earnings? The answer lies in the market’s focus on future profitability rather than headline profit numbers.
The primary reason behind the fall in Axis Bank’s share price was the sharp decline in its Net Interest Margin (NIM).
NIM is one of the most important profitability indicators for banks. It measures the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits.
A declining NIM indicates that the bank is earning less from its lending business, raising concerns about future earnings growth. Although management stated that margins are likely at the bottom of the current cycle, investors remained cautious because there was no clear timeline for recovery.
Axis Bank’s standalone net profit increased 23% YoY to ₹7,114 crore, while consolidated profit rose 22.23% to ₹7,632 crore.
However, a significant portion of the earnings growth came from lower provisions and reduced credit costs rather than stronger core lending profitability.
While lower provisions reflect improving asset quality, investors generally prefer earnings growth driven by higher lending income and stronger operating performance, as provision-related gains may not be sustainable every quarter.
Axis Bank reported healthy credit growth across segments.
Retail loans generally offer higher margins compared to corporate loans. The slower growth in the retail portfolio and faster expansion of corporate lending created concerns that the bank’s loan mix could continue to pressure profitability.
During the earnings announcement, Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry indicated that the current NIM level is likely the lowest point in the cycle and could improve in the coming quarters.
However, management did not provide any specific guidance regarding the expected pace or extent of margin recovery.
The lack of clear forward guidance created uncertainty, prompting investors to remain cautious despite the strong quarterly numbers.
Axis Bank shares had already witnessed a strong run-up ahead of the quarterly results, with investors expecting another impressive performance.
While the bank delivered healthy profit growth, the results did not significantly exceed market expectations. Combined with the weaker NIM, this triggered profit booking by investors, resulting in a sharp decline in the share price.
The June quarter featured several positives that demonstrated the bank’s operational strength.
Despite these achievements, investors placed greater importance on the shrinking NIM because margins are a key driver of future profitability for banks.
Axis Bank also delivered encouraging asset quality metrics.
The bank also retained an additional ₹2,001 crore macroeconomic provision buffer, strengthening its balance sheet against future uncertainties.
Although these developments are fundamentally positive, they were overshadowed by concerns over profitability and margins.
Management highlighted that the FCNR(B) deposit scheme may bring additional liquidity into the banking system.
According to the bank, these deposits could eventually help reduce expensive liabilities and improve Net Interest Margins over time.
However, since the exact timing and magnitude of this benefit remain uncertain, investors chose to wait for visible improvement before assigning a higher valuation to the stock.
The key concerns that weighed on investor sentiment were:
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