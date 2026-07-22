Why Bandhan Bank Shares Crashed 18% Despite Good Q1 FY27 Results: RoA Guidance Cut Spooks Investors

Bandhan Bank shares witnessed a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, plunging as much as 18% intraday to ₹171.56, even after the lender reported robust first-quarter earnings for FY27. The steep decline surprised many investors, particularly because the bank posted a 35% year-on-year jump in net profit and showed significant improvement in asset quality.

However, the market chose to focus on the bank’s weaker forward guidance, especially its lower profitability outlook, rather than its strong quarterly performance. The stock also entered the NSE cooling-off period after falling more than 10%, reflecting the intensity of the selling pressure.

Why Did Bandhan Bank Shares Fall?

The primary trigger behind the sharp decline was the management’s decision to lower its Return on Assets (RoA) guidance for FY27.

Bandhan Bank revised its exit RoA guidance from 1.6–1.8% to 1.2–1.4%, signalling that profitability is likely to remain under pressure in the coming quarters. RoA is a crucial metric for banks as it measures how efficiently they generate profits from their assets.

A lower RoA guidance generally indicates:

Reduced profitability

Margin pressure

Higher operating costs

Slower earnings growth

Although the cut amounts to just 20 basis points, it significantly changed investor expectations about the bank’s future performance.

Management Highlights Key Challenges Ahead

During the earnings call, the bank’s management outlined several factors expected to impact profitability.

The biggest concern remains the higher cost of deposits, which is likely to keep net interest margins under pressure.

Other risks highlighted include:

Elevated funding costs

Rising technology investments

Deposit pricing pressure

Uncertain global economic conditions

Monsoon-related uncertainties affecting business growth

Together, these factors prompted the bank to adopt a more conservative outlook despite delivering a healthy quarterly performance.

Analysts Explain the Sharp Market Reaction

JP Morgan

JP Morgan attributed the reduction in RoA guidance to three major factors:

Tighter liquidity conditions

Higher funding costs

Increased technology-related expenses

The brokerage also noted that Bandhan Bank reduced its Net Interest Margin (NIM) guidance from 6.5% to 6.2%.

Additionally, the bank lowered its FY27 loan growth guidance to the lower end of the previously guided 14–15% range, reflecting a cautious approach amid evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Nomura

Nomura described the revised guidance as unexpected.

The brokerage had anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India’s supportive measures would gradually ease funding costs. Instead, Bandhan Bank projected continued pressure on margins, disappointing market expectations.

CLSA

CLSA acknowledged that the revised guidance could unsettle investors but noted that its own estimates had already factored in a lower profitability outlook.

According to CLSA, its FY28 RoA estimate of 1.3% was already below previous management guidance, making the downgrade less surprising from its perspective.

Strong Q1 FY27 Performance

Despite the negative market reaction, Bandhan Bank reported a solid financial performance for the April–June quarter.

Key Highlights

Net Profit: ₹501.66 crore, up 35% YoY

₹501.66 crore, up Interest Income: ₹5,630.55 crore, up 2.8% YoY

₹5,630.55 crore, up Significant reduction in provisions for bad loans

The strong profit growth was largely driven by lower provisioning requirements, which boosted the bank’s bottom line.

Asset Quality Continues to Improve

One of the biggest positives from the quarter was the continued improvement in asset quality.

Key Asset Quality Metrics

Provisions declined 40% YoY to ₹682.58 crore.

to ₹682.58 crore. Gross NPA ratio improved from 4.96% to 3.15% .

from . Gross NPAs declined from ₹6,622.63 crore to ₹4,880.94 crore.

The sharp decline in bad loans indicates healthier loan recovery and improved credit quality, providing a positive long-term signal for the bank.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Performance

The stock has delivered mixed returns across different timeframes.

5 Years: -41%

-41% 3 Years: -18%

-18% 1 Year: -1%

-1% 2026 Year-to-Date: +24%

+24% Last One Month: -14%

-14% Last Five Trading Sessions: -17%

Although the stock had gained significantly earlier this year, the latest correction erased a substantial portion of those gains.

Why Investors Ignored Strong Earnings

The market often values future expectations more than current performance.

While Bandhan Bank reported impressive profit growth and improving asset quality, investors were more concerned about:

Lower profitability guidance

Pressure on net interest margins

Slower loan growth

Rising funding and technology costs

A cautious management outlook

As a result, the bank’s forward guidance overshadowed its strong Q1 numbers, triggering heavy selling in the stock.

Outlook

Bandhan Bank’s Q1 FY27 results demonstrated operational resilience, with higher profits and improving asset quality. However, management’s decision to lower its RoA and NIM guidance has raised concerns about the bank’s earnings trajectory over the coming quarters.

Going forward, investors will closely monitor whether funding costs ease, margins stabilize, and loan growth accelerates. Until then, market sentiment toward the stock is likely to remain cautious despite the bank’s improving fundamentals.

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