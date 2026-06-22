Why Cipla Shares jumped 4% today?

Cipla has come back into focus after Citi reiterated a Buy rating and placed the stock on a 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch, highlighting multiple near-term triggers and a potential earnings recovery phase ahead. The brokerage’s target price of around ₹1,700 implies nearly 25% upside, driven by improving US launches, stable India business performance, and regulatory optionality.
Citi’s upgrade reflects a shift in sentiment around Cipla’s near-term earnings trajectory. After a period of weakness, the brokerage believes the worst may be behind the company, with several catalysts lining up over the next quarters.
Key highlights include:
One of the most important triggers identified is the revival in Cipla’s US business, which has recently seen pressure.
Upcoming product catalysts include:
These launches are expected to:
Additionally, Cipla’s specialty positioning is supported by Nintedanib, which holds around 50% market share in the US, reinforcing its niche strength.
Cipla’s India formulations business continues to provide stability, contributing nearly two-thirds of EBITDA.
Key strengths include:
This strong India base provides resilience while the US recovery plays out.
Another important trigger is the upcoming USFDA re-inspection of the Indore facility.
A positive outcome could:
Regulatory clarity remains a key near-term watchpoint for investors.
Citi believes Cipla’s earnings may have already bottomed out, especially after the impact from gRevlimid-related pressures.
Key takeaways:
Cipla currently trades at:
According to Citi, this valuation is:
Cipla may also benefit from improving cost conditions:
Despite a sharp ~55% decline in profit in the recent quarter, the market appears to have already priced in near-term weakness.
Citi’s view suggests:
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