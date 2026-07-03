WHY HCL Tech shares are up 6% today?

Shares of Indian IT major HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) climbed 6% after the company announced one of its largest strategic wins in recent years, securing a $1.14 billion AI and digital transformation deal with a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company. While the company has not officially disclosed the client’s identity, multiple media reports suggest the customer is Mercedes-Benz.

The long-term agreement not only strengthens the company’s AI services portfolio but also improves revenue visibility over the next several years.

Deal Details

The contract is valued at $1.14 billion and will run from July 2026 to December 2031, spanning approximately 5.5 years. The agreement also includes an option to extend the partnership for another five years.

Importantly, HCL Tech described this as entirely new business, making it one of the company’s significant client acquisitions in the digital transformation space.

Under the agreement, HCL Tech will:

Manage the client’s digital workplace.

Oversee enterprise network operations.

Develop and implement an AI-driven operating model to improve operational efficiency and business productivity.

The project highlights the growing demand for AI-powered enterprise transformation and managed services among global corporations.

Major Competitive Win

According to media reports, the outsourcing contract was previously handled by Infosys, making this a notable competitive victory for HCL Tech.

Winning such a large engagement from an established competitor demonstrates HCL Tech’s growing capabilities in AI-led IT services, cloud transformation, and enterprise operations. The deal could further strengthen its position when competing for similar large-scale global contracts.

HCL Tech Accelerates AI Strategy

The latest contract aligns with HCL Tech’s broader artificial intelligence strategy.

Recently, the company invested ₹1,427 crore (approximately $150 million) in Sarvam AI, acquiring a 10.46% equity stake.

The partnership focuses on developing next-generation AI technologies, including:

Frontier AI models

Agentic AI solutions

AI coding models

Cybersecurity AI platforms

The investment reflects HCL Tech’s commitment to expanding its AI capabilities beyond traditional IT services and positioning itself for future enterprise demand.

FY27 Guidance Remains Conservative

Despite securing a mega contract, HCL Tech has maintained relatively modest guidance for FY27.

The company expects:

Revenue growth of 1%–4% in constant currency.

in constant currency. Services revenue growth of 1.5%–4.5% .

. EBIT margin between 17.5% and 18.5%.

While the long-term contract enhances revenue visibility, investors may need to wait before its financial benefits meaningfully contribute to overall growth.

Q4 FY26 Financial Performance

For the fourth quarter of FY26, HCL Tech reported:

Net profit of ₹4,488 crore , up 4.2% year-on-year .

, up . Revenue of ₹33,981 crore , rising 12% year-on-year .

, rising . Dollar revenue of $3.68 billion .

. Advanced AI revenue of $155 million, growing 6.1% quarter-on-quarter.

The results indicate continued momentum in AI-related services, although overall growth remained below expectations.

Key Concerns for Investors

Despite the positive contract announcement, investors should monitor a few challenges.

HCL Tech missed its FY26 revenue growth guidance. The company had projected growth between 4% and 4.5%, but actual revenue growth came in at 3.9%.

Additionally, constant currency revenue declined 3.3% sequentially, reflecting near-term softness in client spending.

Although the recent rally boosted sentiment, HCL Tech’s stock remains approximately 34% below its year-to-date highs, suggesting that the market is still looking for stronger execution and sustained growth.

Investor Outlook

The $1.14 billion contract represents a major milestone for HCL Tech and reinforces its expanding role in AI-driven enterprise transformation.

Key positives include improved long-term revenue visibility, stronger positioning in artificial intelligence services, and a significant competitive win against a major industry rival.

However, investors should also keep an eye on execution, the pace of AI revenue expansion, and whether large deal wins translate into stronger overall financial performance over the coming quarters.

If HCL Tech successfully delivers this engagement while continuing to build its AI ecosystem, the company could strengthen its position among the global leaders in digital transformation services.