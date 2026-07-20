Why HDFC Bank shares fell 5% today?

HDFC Bank share price came under significant selling pressure on Monday, July 20, with the stock falling nearly 5% in morning trade after the private sector lender announced its Q1 FY27 earnings over the weekend. Although the bank reported year-on-year growth in profit and net interest income (NII), the results fell short of market expectations, prompting investors to book profits.

By 11:00 AM, HDFC Bank shares were trading at ₹780.50, down 4.83%, extending the stock’s weak performance in 2026 despite bullish views from leading global brokerages.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

The stock witnessed heavy selling from the opening bell, reflecting investor disappointment over the earnings miss.

Stock Performance (Until 11:00 AM)

Previous Close: ₹819.60

Open: ₹790.00

High: ₹790.00

Low: ₹777.50

Current Price: ₹780.50 (-4.83%)

Earlier in the session, HDFC Bank had fallen more than 4% to an intraday low of ₹777.50 after opening sharply lower at ₹790.

HDFC Bank Q1 FY27 Results: Key Highlights

For the April-June quarter, HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,059.72 crore, registering a 4.98% year-on-year growth. However, the figure was below the CNBC-TV18 analysts’ estimate of ₹19,332 crore.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) rose 6.7% YoY to ₹33,535.95 crore, but also missed the estimated ₹34,353 crore, indicating pressure on core earnings.

Key Financial Metrics

Net Profit: ₹19,059.72 crore (+4.98% YoY)

₹19,059.72 crore (+4.98% YoY) Net Interest Income (NII): ₹33,535.95 crore (+6.7% YoY)

₹33,535.95 crore (+6.7% YoY) Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.26%

3.26% Gross NPA: 1.17%

1.17% Net NPA: 0.41%

Despite softer-than-expected earnings, the bank maintained strong asset quality, with both gross and net non-performing assets remaining at comfortable levels.

Why Did HDFC Bank Shares Fall?

The primary reason behind the decline in HDFC Bank share price today was the market’s disappointment over the earnings miss.

Although profit and NII showed healthy year-on-year growth, both key metrics failed to meet analyst expectations. Investors reacted negatively to the lower-than-anticipated earnings performance, overshadowing the bank’s stable asset quality and operational efficiency.

The sharp decline also reflects heightened market expectations for India’s largest private sector lender, where even modest misses can trigger significant price corrections.

Brokerages Remain Bullish on HDFC Bank

Despite the post-results sell-off, leading brokerage firms retained their positive outlook on the stock.

Jefferies

Rating: Buy

Buy Target Price: ₹1,050

Jefferies stated that while NII came in slightly below estimates, lower operating expenses and reduced credit costs helped cushion the impact.

Bernstein

Rating: Outperform

Outperform Target Price: ₹1,150

Bernstein highlighted healthy balance sheet expansion, improving operational efficiency, and stable asset quality despite ongoing pressure on margins.

Nomura

Rating: Buy

Buy Target Price: ₹950

Nomura described the quarterly performance as broadly in line with expectations and pointed to improving momentum in loan and deposit growth alongside pristine asset quality.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance in 2026

HDFC Bank has a market capitalisation of over ₹12.64 lakh crore, making it India’s largest private sector bank by market value.

Despite its strong fundamentals, the stock has struggled this year. Before Monday’s decline, HDFC Bank had already fallen 17.2% in 2026, significantly underperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined 6.9% over the same period.

Outlook

While the latest quarterly earnings disappointed investors due to lower-than-expected profit and NII, HDFC Bank continues to demonstrate solid asset quality, healthy balance sheet growth, and operational resilience.

The sharp fall in the share price appears to be driven more by valuation expectations than by any deterioration in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. With all three major brokerages maintaining positive ratings and target prices well above the current market price, market participants will closely monitor the bank’s margin performance, credit growth, and deposit mobilisation in the coming quarters.

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