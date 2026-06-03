Why IT Stocks Crashed Today: Nifty IT Index Falls 4.66%, TCS, Infosys, Tech M decline more than 4%

Information technology (IT) stocks witnessed a sharp correction on Wednesday, with the Nifty IT index plunging 4.66%, making it the worst-performing sectoral index on Dalal Street. The selloff came after a powerful two-session rally that had lifted technology stocks on the back of optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), strong US software earnings, and expectations of lower interest rates in the United States.

Heavyweight IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, and Coforge came under intense selling pressure as investors rushed to book profits following the recent surge.

Profit Booking After a Strong Two-Day Rally

The primary reason behind the sharp decline was profit booking. The Nifty IT index had gained nearly 7-8% over the previous two trading sessions, significantly outperforming broader markets.

The rally was fueled by growing optimism that rising investments in artificial intelligence would accelerate technology spending globally, particularly in software and digital transformation projects. However, after such a steep rise in a short period, traders and short-term investors chose to lock in gains, triggering broad-based selling across the sector.

Market participants viewed the correction as a natural pause after the recent rally rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals.

Global Technology Stocks Witness Similar Correction

The weakness was not limited to Indian markets. Global technology and software stocks also experienced profit booking after a strong AI-led rally in recent weeks.

Investors have started reassessing how quickly AI-related investments will translate into meaningful revenue growth for technology companies. While enthusiasm around AI remains strong, concerns are emerging over whether current valuations adequately reflect future earnings potential.

This cautious sentiment spilled over into Indian IT stocks, which have been major beneficiaries of the AI-driven optimism.

ADR Weakness Signals Global Investors Taking Profits

Another key factor weighing on sentiment was the weakness in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Indian IT companies.

Infosys ADR fell around 2.5% overnight after rallying nearly 11% over the previous four trading sessions. Wipro ADR declined more than 8% after gaining approximately 25% across eight sessions.

The decline in ADRs signaled that global investors were also taking profits in technology stocks, prompting domestic investors to follow suit.

AI Optimism Faces Reality Check

Recent gains in technology stocks were largely driven by expectations that the AI boom would create a new wave of software spending and digital transformation opportunities.

However, investors remain uncertain about the speed at which AI demand will convert into actual revenue growth for Indian IT services companies. While firms continue to invest heavily in AI capabilities, the monetization cycle remains at an early stage.

There are also concerns that AI-driven automation could eventually reduce demand for certain traditional outsourcing and support services, creating both opportunities and challenges for the sector.

India Yet to Have a Clear AI Market Leader

Unlike the United States, where semiconductor manufacturers and AI platform companies have emerged as direct beneficiaries of the AI revolution, India currently lacks a clearly identifiable listed company that investors view as a pure AI play.

As a result, valuation expansion in Indian IT stocks has remained relatively measured despite strong AI-related narratives. This has made investors more cautious when technology stocks witness rapid rallies.

Major IT Stocks That Declined

The selloff was broad-based across the sector:

TCS fell 8.5%, touching an intraday low of over 9%.

LTIMindtree declined 7.75%.

Tech Mahindra dropped nearly 6%.

Persistent Systems fell 5.2%.

Coforge lost 4.9%.

Infosys and HCL Technologies each declined around 4%.

Wipro fell 3.2%.

The weakness in these heavyweights also dragged benchmark indices lower, making IT the biggest contributor to the market’s decline.

Outlook for the IT Sector

Despite the sharp correction, analysts do not see any major company-specific negative trigger behind the fall. The decline appears to be largely driven by profit booking after an exceptionally strong rally, coupled with weakness in global technology stocks and ADRs.

Long-term fundamentals for the Indian IT sector remain intact, supported by digital transformation spending, cloud adoption, cybersecurity demand, and emerging AI opportunities. However, investors may remain cautious in the near term as markets evaluate whether AI-related optimism can translate into sustainable revenue growth.

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