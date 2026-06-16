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Why Reliance shares are up today?

16 Jun 2026 , 02:43 PM

Reliance Industries Shares Gain Ahead of AGM as Oil Price Outlook and AI Growth Story Boost Sentiment

Shares of Reliance Industries continued their upward momentum on Tuesday, rising 1.84% to ₹1,331.30 during intraday trade after touching a day’s high of ₹1,333.40. The stock has gained more than 5% over the last three trading sessions as investors position themselves ahead of the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 19.

Market participants are expecting key updates on the conglomerate’s telecom, retail, new energy, and digital infrastructure businesses, which are widely viewed as the next phase of growth for the Mukesh Ambani-led group.

Softer Crude Oil Prices Provide Support

One of the major factors supporting the recent rally is the decline in global crude oil prices following a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at easing geopolitical tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.

The possibility of increased crude supply has put downward pressure on oil prices. Brent crude has slipped below $83 per barrel, while WTI crude is trading near $80 per barrel. Several global investment banks have also revised their oil price forecasts lower, citing expectations of improved supply flows from the Middle East.

Lower crude prices are generally considered beneficial for Reliance Industries’ oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, as reduced feedstock costs can support margins and improve profitability. A stable energy environment also reduces uncertainty for investors.

Strong Earnings Add Confidence

Investor sentiment has also been strengthened by Reliance Industries’ robust financial performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20,589 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The strong earnings performance highlighted resilience across its diversified business portfolio and reinforced confidence in the company’s ability to fund future growth initiatives while maintaining operational strength.

Meta Partnership Strengthens AI Infrastructure Play

Another key catalyst for the stock has been Reliance Industries’ recently announced partnership with Meta to develop the social media giant’s first AI-enabled data centre in India.

Under the agreement, Reliance will build a 168-megawatt data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which Meta will lease. Reliance will be responsible for the facility’s design, construction, utility management, renewable power integration, connectivity, and managed services.

The project is expected to significantly enhance Reliance’s presence in AI infrastructure, cloud services, digital infrastructure, and renewable-powered data centre operations. Investors view the partnership as a strategic step toward capitalizing on India’s rapidly growing artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Key Areas Investors Will Watch at the AGM

With the AGM approaching, investors will be closely monitoring management commentary across several business segments.

Jio Monetisation Strategy

  • Subscriber growth outlook
  • Enterprise services expansion
  • AI-driven offerings and applications
  • Potential tariff hikes and revenue growth plans

Retail Business Expansion

  • Growth in physical store network
  • Digital commerce initiatives
  • Margin improvement strategies
  • Consumer demand trends

New Energy Business

  • Green hydrogen developments
  • Solar manufacturing projects
  • Battery storage initiatives
  • Long-term investment roadmap

AI and Data Centre Opportunities

  • Additional strategic partnerships
  • Capacity expansion plans
  • Monetisation timeline for digital infrastructure assets
  • Future AI-related investments

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

  • Dividend announcements
  • Potential IPO or subsidiary-related updates
  • Debt management plans
  • Capital expenditure guidance

Risks Investors Should Monitor

Despite the positive momentum, investors remain mindful of several risks.

Any delay in monetising AI and data centre investments could impact growth expectations. Additionally, a resurgence in geopolitical tensions could push crude oil prices higher, affecting profitability in the O2C segment.

Investors will also be watching the pace of spending in the company’s new energy and digital businesses, as large capital expenditure commitments could weigh on near-term returns. Furthermore, if AGM announcements fail to meet elevated market expectations, the stock could witness profit booking after its recent rally.

Outlook

Reliance Industries’ recent rally reflects a combination of favorable macroeconomic developments, strong earnings performance, optimism surrounding its AI and digital infrastructure ambitions, and anticipation ahead of the company’s AGM.

As investors await strategic updates on telecom, retail, new energy, and AI-driven growth initiatives, the AGM is likely to serve as an important catalyst for the stock’s near-term direction. The market’s focus will remain on management’s ability to translate these growth opportunities into sustainable earnings and long-term value creation.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIDataCentre
  • #ArtificialIntelligence
  • #BatteryStorage
  • #BusinessNews
  • #CrudeOilPrices
  • #DigitalInfrastructure
  • #EarningsReport
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