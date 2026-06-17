Why Trent surged 5% today?

Shares of the retail major Trent – climbed nearly 5% after a favorable report from Citigroup, following discussions with the company’s management. While Citi’s target price of around ₹2,700 remains below the current market price, investors focused on the encouraging business outlook and management’s confidence in navigating industry challenges.
The report suggests that despite ongoing global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, the company continues to witness resilient consumer demand, reinforcing confidence in its growth prospects.
According to Citi, the retail sector is currently facing multiple headwinds, including supply chain disruptions and volatility in raw material prices. However, management indicated that consumer demand remains healthy and continues to support business growth.
The company believes that demand trends remain robust enough to offset many of the external challenges affecting the broader retail industry.
Prices of key raw materials such as cotton and polyester have remained volatile, while labor-related challenges continue to impact the sector. Despite these concerns, management does not foresee significant margin pressure in the near term.
The company also expects inflationary pressures to remain manageable, reducing the risk of a meaningful impact on profitability.
One of the key highlights from management’s commentary was its approach toward handling rising costs. Rather than passing the full burden of higher input costs on to consumers through aggressive price hikes, the company plans to maintain profitability through operational improvements.
Key initiatives include:
This strategy was well received by investors, as it demonstrates management’s ability to balance growth, profitability, and customer affordability.
Another major positive highlighted in Citi’s report was the continued expansion of Zudio, the company’s fast-growing value fashion format.
Zudio’s business model benefits from a flexible lease structure, allowing the company to expand its store network with relatively lower risk and greater operational flexibility. This has enabled the brand to rapidly increase its presence across India while maintaining financial discipline.
As Zudio continues to gain market share in the value fashion segment, investors see it as an important long-term growth engine for the company.
The market’s favorable response reflects confidence in the company’s ability to navigate a challenging environment while continuing to grow.
Key factors driving investor optimism include:
Citigroup’s report reinforces the view that the company remains well-positioned despite ongoing challenges in the retail sector. Strong demand trends, disciplined cost management, and the continued expansion of Zudio provide a solid foundation for future growth.
While Citi’s target price remains below the current market valuation, investors appear focused on the company’s operational strength and long-term growth opportunities. Going forward, market participants will closely watch demand trends, margin performance, and the pace of Zudio’s expansion to assess the sustainability of the company’s growth trajectory.
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