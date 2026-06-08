Why Vedanta Stocks fell 3% today?

Shares of Vedanta Ltd slipped more than 3% today to end the day at 303 apiece on NSE. The decline comes as Vedanta Group’s copper subsidiary CopperTech Metals Inc is pushing ahead with a planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange even as auditors have raised a red flag over the company’s financial health. . The SEC filing, submitted ahead of the IPO, reveals deep operational losses, a crushing debt burden, and a turbulent history at Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines — yet the company is betting big on a global copper supercycle to turn the tide.

What Is CopperTech Metals and Why Is It Listing?

CopperTech Metals Inc is a Vedanta Group-owned entity that holds a controlling stake in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), one of Zambia’s largest copper assets. The company has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 2, 2025, seeking to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CUX.

Post-listing, Vedanta Resources Ltd will continue to indirectly hold the majority of CopperTech’s common stock, retaining effective control over the business. The IPO is part of a broader strategy to raise capital for a $2.7 billion expansion of its Zambian copper operations, which includes the development of the Konkola deep mine and significant upgrades to processing infrastructure.

Auditors Sound the Alarm: Going Concern Doubt

Perhaps the most significant disclosure in the filing is the auditors’ warning regarding CopperTech’s financial sustainability. Auditors have flagged substantial doubt about Konkola Plc’s ability to continue as a going concern, citing the following figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025:

Operating losses of $302.4 million

Deficit cash flow from operating activities of $265.9 million

The filing, dated May 12, 2026, does not provide updated figures as of March 31, 2026, leaving investors without the most current picture of the company’s financial health. KCM has, however, assured auditors that existing cash balances, expected operational cash flows, and continued financial support from Vedanta will be sufficient to sustain operations over the next 12 months.

The Troubled History of Konkola Copper Mines

To understand CopperTech’s current predicament, one must look at the turbulent decade-long history of KCM. Vedanta first took control of the mines in 2004, operating alongside Zambia’s state-owned investment vehicle ZCCM-IH. For over a decade, the partnership held, with copper production running at healthy levels – approximately 180 Ktpa in FY17, 195 Ktpa in FY18, and 177 Ktpa in FY19.

However, a major shareholder dispute erupted in 2019, prompting the Zambian government to place KCM under provisional liquidation. The consequences were severe. Under the liquidator’s management, mine output collapsed dramatically, bottoming out at a mere 54 Ktpa in FY2024 less than a third of peak production levels.

The dispute was eventually resolved in 2024, with Vedanta resuming control. However, by that point, the damage to operations, infrastructure, and the company’s balance sheet was substantial.

A Debt-Laden Balance Sheet

Regaining control of KCM came at a steep financial cost. The filing lays out a daunting debt structure:

Interest expenses of $370.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025

Over $1.3 billion in restructured legacy liabilities owed to Vedanta affiliates

New Scheme Loan Agreements of up to $1.27 billion entered into for critical capital expenditure and creditor settlements

The combination of aging infrastructure, high operating costs, and this staggering debt load makes KCM one of the most financially stretched mining assets currently seeking public market capital.

IPO Proceeds: Funding the Turnaround

Despite the financial headwinds, CopperTech has a clear plan for the IPO proceeds. The company intends to contribute $670 million of the net proceeds from the listing toward the outstanding balance of a Capital Expenditures Support Loan for its subsidiary, Konkola Plc. This capital is intended to fund the development of mining operations and support the broader $2.7 billion expansion blueprint.

The expansion includes the development of the Konkola deep mine, which is expected to significantly boost production capacity and reduce per-unit operating costs over time – a critical step toward financial viability.

Market Reaction

News of the filing and the going concern warning did not go unnoticed in the markets. Shares of Vedanta closed 3.71% lower at ₹303.90 on the day, touching an intraday low of ₹301.65, reflecting investor caution around the risk profile of the planned listing.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.