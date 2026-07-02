Yes Bank Subsidiary Gets Major Relief as NSE Lifts Ban Before Deadline

Yes Bank has received a regulatory boost after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) lifted the restrictions imposed on its broking subsidiary, YES Securities (India) Ltd., well before the original three-month deadline. The decision allows the brokerage to resume onboarding new clients, providing a positive outlook for its business operations.

The restriction, initially imposed over compliance-related issues, was revoked after YES Securities implemented corrective measures and successfully completed the verification process with the NSE.

NSE Lifts Restriction on YES Securities

The NSE had imposed a three-month restriction on YES Securities on May 26, 2026, preventing the brokerage from onboarding new clients. Along with the restriction, the exchange had also imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty for compliance-related deficiencies.

However, before the completion of the three-month period, the exchange reviewed the company’s compliance efforts and decided to lift the restriction with effect from July 1, 2026.

As a result, YES Securities can now resume adding new clients and continue its brokerage operations without restrictions.

Why Was the Ban Lifted Early?

According to Yes Bank’s exchange filing, YES Securities took immediate steps to address the compliance issues highlighted by the NSE.

The company:

Implemented the required corrective measures.

Worked closely with the NSE throughout the verification process.

Demonstrated a proactive and cooperative approach in resolving the regulatory concerns.

After reviewing these actions, the NSE concluded that the compliance requirements had been met and revoked the restriction on onboarding new clients.

What Did Yes Bank Say?

In its regulatory filing, Yes Bank stated that YES Securities (India) Ltd. had complied with all directions issued under the NSE order dated May 26, 2026.

The bank said the subsidiary took immediate corrective action and actively participated in the verification process. Based on this, the NSE issued a fresh order on July 1, 2026, lifting the restriction on onboarding new clients with immediate effect.

What Does This Mean for YES Securities?

The removal of the restriction is expected to support the brokerage’s business growth by allowing it to expand its customer base once again.

The development also reflects improved regulatory compliance and removes an operational hurdle that could have impacted client acquisition during the restriction period.

While the earlier compliance action had raised concerns, the early revocation indicates that the exchange was satisfied with the corrective measures taken by the company.

Yes Bank Share Price Performance

Despite the positive regulatory update, Yes Bank shares ended lower on July 2, 2026.

Share Price Snapshot

Closing Price: ₹24.25

₹24.25 Day’s Change: Down 1.34%

Down 5-Day Performance: Down nearly 4%

Down nearly 1-Month Return: Up 6.26%

Up Year-to-Date (YTD) Return: Up 12.89%

The stock continues to witness short-term volatility, although it has delivered positive returns over the past month and since the beginning of 2026.