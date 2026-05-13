Indian Rupee Slides to a Fresh Record Low: Why India’s Currency Remains Under Pressure

The Rupee Hits a New Historic Low

The Indian Rupee weakened further against the US Dollar on May 13, with the USD/INR pair touching a fresh record high of 95.80 during volatile trading sessions.

In currency markets, a higher USD/INR number means the rupee is weakening because it takes more rupees to purchase one US Dollar.

The rupee remained under pressure through most of the session, although traders reported intermittent dollar-selling activity from state-run banks later in the day, helping the currency recover slightly from its weakest levels.

Quick Explainer: What Does a “Weak Rupee” Mean?

When the USD/INR exchange rate rises, the rupee loses value against the US Dollar.

For example:

USD/INR at 80 = ₹80 needed for $1

USD/INR at 95.80 = ₹95.80 needed for $1

More rupees per dollar = weaker rupee.

The Rupee’s Recent Trend Reflects Growing Pressure

The rupee’s movement over the past few months highlights the growing pressure on emerging-market currencies amid global uncertainty.

Timeline of Recent Movement:

January 2026: USD/INR traded near 89.85

March-April 2026: The rupee weakened steadily as crude oil prices surged and foreign investor outflows accelerated

May 4-5, 2026: USD/INR crossed the 95 mark for the first time

May 6-7, 2026: The rupee recovered temporarily as oil prices cooled

May 13, 2026: USD/INR touched a fresh all-time high of 95.8000

The broader trend reflects a combination of elevated oil prices, strong global demand for the US Dollar, foreign capital outflows, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Why Has the Rupee Fallen So Sharply?

Several global and domestic factors have combined to push the currency toward record-low levels.

1. Elevated Oil Prices Continue to Pressure the Rupee

One of the biggest reasons behind the rupee’s weakness remains crude oil.

Energy markets have remained volatile following tensions involving the US and Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Although oil prices have eased from the extreme spikes seen during peak conflict fears earlier this month, crude remains elevated enough to pressure major oil-importing economies like India.

India imports close to 90% of its crude oil requirements, and these imports are largely paid for in US Dollars.

The Oil-Rupee Connection, Simply Explained:

Higher crude prices increase India’s import bill

India needs more dollars to pay for oil imports

More dollar demand weakens the rupee

As long as energy prices remain elevated, pressure on the currency is likely to persist.

2. The US Dollar Has Strengthened Worldwide

The rupee’s weakness is not happening in isolation.

The US Dollar has strengthened against several global and emerging-market currencies as investors shifted toward safer assets amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty around global inflation and interest rates.

Higher US Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain elevated interest rates for longer have also supported the dollar.

When the dollar strengthens globally, currencies like the rupee often face additional downward pressure.

3. Foreign Investors Continue Pulling Funds Out

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued reducing exposure to Indian markets in recent months.

When overseas investors sell Indian equities or bonds, they typically convert rupees back into dollars before moving capital abroad.

This increases demand for dollars in the forex market and contributes further to rupee weakness.

The pressure has become more visible alongside rising oil prices and broader global risk aversion.

4. Importers Are Buying Dollars in Advance

Another important factor adding pressure on the rupee has been importer hedging.

Indian companies dependent on imported goods and raw materials have increasingly started securing dollars in advance to protect themselves against further currency depreciation.

This precautionary demand for dollars has added additional pressure to the forex market during volatile sessions.

The Rupee Had Recovered Earlier — What Changed?

The rupee had briefly strengthened during May 6-7 after reports suggested diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in West Asia. Crude oil prices declined sharply during that period, reducing pressure on India’s import bill and easing dollar demand from importers.

Simply Put:

Lower oil prices reduce India’s dollar demand

Lower dollar demand can support the Rupee

However, the recovery proved temporary as markets once again turned cautious amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and renewed dollar strength globally.

Gold Prices Have Also Influenced the Currency

Gold prices, which had surged during peak geopolitical tensions, have remained elevated despite some recent stabilisation. This matters because India is one of the world’s largest gold importers, and gold imports are also paid for in US Dollars. When gold prices rise sharply, India’s dollar demand increases further, which can add pressure on the rupee alongside higher oil prices. While gold prices have eased slightly from recent highs, they remain elevated enough to continue affecting India’s import bill.

RBI’s Current Stance

The Reserve Bank of India has largely maintained a cautious “manage volatility” approach. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently reiterated that the central bank does not target any fixed exchange rate level but remains prepared to intervene if currency movements become excessively volatile.

Traders also reported periodic dollar-selling activity from state-run banks, which markets often interpret as indirect RBI intervention.

What is RBI’s Intervention?

The RBI can sell dollars from its foreign exchange reserves to increase dollar supply in the market. This can help temporarily stabilise the rupee during periods of sharp volatility.

The central bank is also closely monitoring:

Imported inflation risks

Energy prices

Capital outflows

External trade pressures

What Does a Weak Rupee Mean for India?

A weaker currency affects different parts of the economy differently.

Key Challenges:

Higher fuel import costs

Increased inflationary pressure

More expensive imported electronics and goods

Higher repayment costs for companies with foreign debt

Potential Benefits:

IT exporters earn more rupees from dollar revenue

Pharma and textile exporters may benefit from improved export competitiveness

Export-oriented sectors can receive temporary support from currency depreciation

So while rupee weakness creates pressure for import-heavy sectors, some exporters may benefit from a weaker domestic currency.

The Bigger Picture

Despite pressure on the currency, parts of India’s domestic economy have remained relatively resilient. India’s services sector has continued showing strength, while export-oriented industries have benefited from global demand and currency depreciation.

However, the rupee’s broader direction remains closely linked to:

Crude oil prices

Global dollar strength

Foreign capital flows

Geopolitical developments in West Asia

Any major shift in these factors could significantly influence currency market sentiment in the coming weeks.

In the immediate term, USD/INR is expected to stay sensitive to swings in crude oil and any renewed shifts in US inflation or Federal Reserve commentary, which continue to anchor global dollar direction.

Even small changes in risk sentiment—triggered by geopolitical developments in West Asia or updates from US–China diplomatic engagements—can lead to sharp intraday moves given the thin comfort zone at elevated levels.

Traders should also closely monitor foreign portfolio flow data and any signs of sustained intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, as these will likely define the pace rather than the direction of currency movement in the short run. Overall, the rupee is likely to trade in a fragile equilibrium—supported intermittently by policy action, but capped by global headwinds. In such an environment, positioning will require restraint, with greater emphasis on risk management rather than directional conviction, as currency markets remain firmly at the mercy of external shocks rather than domestic stability.