RBI's Relief Proves Short-Lived as Rising Oil Prices Keep the Rupee Under Pressure

24 Jul 2026 , 08:01 PM
The past week highlighted the challenges facing the Indian Rupee despite repeated intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Every attempt by the central bank to stabilise the currency was quickly offset by another surge in crude oil prices, keeping the Rupee close to its all-time low.
Higher crude prices, continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent foreign fund outflows remain the biggest risks for the Indian currency.
The USD/INR daily chart reflected the shift in market sentiment.
After the Rupee strengthened on July 21, the following session produced a bearish engulfing candlestick, where Wednesday’s decline completely erased Tuesday’s recovery.
This pattern generally indicates that selling pressure has overwhelmed buying interest and confirms that the broader upward trend in USD/INR remains intact.
The recent rally in Brent crude has become the dominant factor influencing the Rupee.
Earlier in June, Brent had created two major downside price gaps during optimism surrounding a ceasefire. As geopolitical tensions intensified throughout July, crude successfully filled both gaps before continuing its rally.
Current technical observations include:
Higher oil prices increase India’s import bill, widen the current account deficit and raise demand for US Dollars, placing additional pressure on the Rupee.
The RBI has continued to intervene through spot Dollar sales and earlier liquidity measures, but market participants believe these actions are only slowing the Rupee’s decline rather than reversing it.
The central bank is managing volatility while allowing the exchange rate to adjust gradually instead of defending a fixed level.
As long as crude oil remains elevated, intervention alone is unlikely to generate a sustained recovery in the currency.
The Rupee’s direction over the coming sessions will largely depend on three factors:
The past week’s trading demonstrated that while the RBI has successfully prevented sharp intraday declines, the broader trend remains unchanged. Every period of stability has been followed by renewed pressure from rising crude oil prices.
With Brent continuing to trade at elevated levels and geopolitical risks remaining high, the Rupee is expected to stay close to its record low unless there is a meaningful decline in oil prices or a significant improvement in global risk sentiment.
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