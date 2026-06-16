Rupee Hits Seven-Week High as Iran Peace Deal Sparks Oil-Led Rally

The Indian rupee strengthened to 94.49 against the US dollar on June 16, marking its strongest level in seven weeks and extending a four-session rally that has delivered a gain of approximately 1.36%.

The move follows a dramatic shift in global energy markets after the United States and Iran agreed to a peace framework that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Why the Rupee Is Rising

The rally is being driven primarily by falling oil prices.

On June 14, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had agreed on a peace framework to end their conflict, authorising the immediate removal of the US naval blockade around Iranian ports and calling for commercial shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland.

The agreement effectively ends a months-long disruption that had severely restricted oil flows through the region and pushed crude prices sharply higher.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, lower oil prices are directly supportive for the rupee. Reduced energy costs lower the country’s import bill, ease pressure on the current account deficit, and decrease demand for US dollars from oil importers.

Rupee Performance

The currency’s recent recovery has been swift:

June 12: Rupee trades around 95.79 per US dollar

June 13: Gains begin as ceasefire expectations strengthen

June 15: Rupee touches 94.46, its strongest level in seven weeks

June 16: Currency extends gains to 94.49 in early trade

Overall, the rupee has appreciated by 1.30 against the dollar in four trading sessions, representing a gain of approximately 1.36%.

Oil Markets Reverse Course

The peace announcement triggered a sharp sell-off in crude oil.

US crude futures fell more than 4.5% to around $80 per barrel, while Brent crude declined to approximately $83. During the height of the conflict, Brent prices had surged above $110 per barrel amid concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

The decline is significant for India. Analysts estimate that every $1 drop in crude oil prices reduces India’s annual import bill by roughly $1.5 billion, providing immediate relief to both the trade balance and the rupee.

Market participants also view the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a major reduction in global supply risk, improving sentiment toward energy-importing economies such as India.

Analysts Turn More Optimistic

Currency strategists have become increasingly constructive on the rupee’s near-term outlook.

According to market analysts, falling crude prices combined with improving foreign capital inflows have shifted momentum in favour of the Indian currency. Technical indicators also suggest that USD/INR breaking below the 94.80 level could open the door for a move toward the 94.00-93.80 range in the coming sessions.

However, analysts caution that risks remain.

The peace framework has yet to be formally signed, and several contentious issues, including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and broader regional security concerns, have been deferred to future negotiations. In addition, energy markets may require weeks or months to fully normalise after the disruption caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The Bigger Picture

Despite the recent rebound, the rupee remains well below levels seen before the conflict began in February, when USD/INR was trading closer to the 86-87 range.

The war contributed to higher import costs, increased inflationary pressures, and forced the Reserve Bank of India to intervene repeatedly in foreign exchange markets to stabilise the currency.

A sustained decline in oil prices would ease pressure on the RBI, reduce the need for intervention, and provide greater flexibility for policymakers as they balance growth and interest-rate decisions.

For now, markets are treating the Iran peace deal as one of the most significant positive external developments for the rupee this year. Whether the rally extends further will likely depend on the successful signing of the agreement in Switzerland and the speed at which global energy markets return to normal.