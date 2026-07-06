Rupee Wobbles Near Three-Week Lows as Old Arbitrage Trade Returns to Haunt It

The Indian rupee has spent much of 2026 under pressure, briefly recovering whenever the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes before slipping once again. On Monday, the currency traded around 95.40-95.42 per US dollar, after touching an intraday low of 95.47-95.48 last week, its weakest level in nearly three weeks. The rupee has declined almost 1% over the past week, marking its worst weekly performance in nearly two months.

What Actually Happened

The rupee’s weakness was not driven by one major event but by several factors coming together at the same time.

A key reason was the return of arbitrage activity between the onshore dollar-rupee market and the offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market.

When offshore forward contracts traded a few paise above equivalent onshore contracts, companies involved in imports and exports were able to lock in nearly risk-free profits by exploiting that pricing difference. Banks reported an increase in such transactions during the week, resulting in additional demand for US dollars and putting fresh pressure on the rupee.

Although the RBI introduced limits in late March by capping banks’ net onshore dollar positions at $100 million, the widening price gap between the two markets meant that even relatively small arbitrage trades were enough to weaken the currency.

Other factors also contributed:

Importers continued purchasing dollars for routine business requirements.

Oil companies remained active buyers of dollars.

Several Asian currencies weakened against the US dollar, creating additional pressure on the rupee.

The RBI was seen intervening on multiple occasions by selling dollars through state-run banks around the 94.80-95.00 range.

While these interventions temporarily slowed the decline, they failed to reverse the broader trend as underlying dollar demand remained strong.

Why the Dollar Remains Strong

The rupee’s weakness is also closely linked to continued strength in the US dollar.

The Federal Reserve has maintained a cautious approach toward interest-rate cuts during the first half of 2026.

Instead of signalling imminent rate reductions, policymakers have continued indicating that interest rates could remain elevated for longer if inflation remains persistent.

Higher US interest rates generally attract global capital into dollar-denominated assets, strengthening the US dollar while putting pressure on emerging market currencies such as the rupee.

There was some temporary relief after a weaker-than-expected US employment report showed payroll growth slowing more than expected.

The softer jobs data reduced expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike and briefly weakened the dollar, allowing Asian currencies, including the rupee, to recover modestly.

However, traders largely viewed that recovery as temporary, believing the broader trend still favours a stronger dollar.

Lower Oil Prices Offer Limited Relief

One positive factor for the rupee has been the decline in crude oil prices.

As tensions surrounding Iran and the Strait of Hormuz eased, Brent crude retreated significantly from earlier highs.

Since India imports the majority of its crude oil requirements, lower oil prices reduce the country’s overall demand for US dollars and improve the current account balance.

However, despite cheaper oil, the rupee has remained weak.

This suggests that the reduction in oil-related dollar demand has been outweighed by continued corporate buying, arbitrage activity and broader global dollar strength.

What Markets Are Watching Next

Investors are now focusing on two major US events:

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

The next US inflation report expected later this month.

These releases will help determine whether the Federal Reserve intends to keep interest rates elevated for longer or eventually begin easing monetary policy.

A softer inflation reading could weaken the US dollar and provide support for the rupee.

Conversely, stronger inflation could strengthen the dollar further and increase pressure on emerging market currencies.

Domestically, investors will also closely monitor the RBI’s intervention strategy.

The central bank has consistently demonstrated that it prefers to smooth excessive volatility rather than defend any specific exchange rate.

That suggests periods of stability may continue to alternate with fresh bouts of weakness unless the underlying drivers begin to improve.

Interestingly, not everyone remains bearish on the rupee.

One major global investment bank recently revised its forecasts, now expecting the currency to strengthen into the lower-90s over the coming year instead of weakening towards 97 per dollar.

That outlook is supported by growing foreign investor participation in Indian government bonds following their inclusion in major global bond indices.

What It Means for India

A weaker rupee has different implications across the economy.

Negative effects include:

Imports becoming more expensive.

Higher overseas travel costs.

Rising education expenses for students studying abroad.

Increased repayment costs for companies with dollar-denominated debt.

At the same time, a weaker currency also benefits certain sectors.

Positive effects include:

Exporters earning more rupees for every dollar received.

IT companies benefiting from stronger dollar revenues.

Families receiving overseas remittances getting more rupees when converting foreign currency.

The Bottom Line

The rupee currently remains caught between opposing forces.

On one side, persistent dollar demand from corporates, arbitrage activity and continued US dollar strength continue to pressure the currency.

On the other, lower crude oil prices and periodic RBI intervention are preventing a sharper decline.

Unless global dollar strength weakens significantly or domestic dollar demand begins to ease, the rupee is likely to remain range-bound with intermittent periods of volatility rather than staging a sustained recovery.