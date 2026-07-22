Adani Green Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Surges 19%, Operational Capacity Crosses 20 GW; Stock Slips 4%

22 Jul 2026 , 07:40 PM
Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, supported by robust capacity additions, higher energy sales and improved operational efficiency. The renewable energy company reported profit attributable to equity holders of ₹845 crore in Q1 FY27, up 18.5% year-on-year, compared with ₹713 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
On a consolidated basis, including non-controlling interests, Adani Green Energy reported a profit of ₹983 crore, up 19.3% YoY from ₹824 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, attributable profit more than doubled from ₹397 crore in the March quarter.
Despite the strong quarterly performance, Adani Green Energy shares declined 2.73% during Wednesday’s trading session, tracking broader market weakness and profit booking after a strong rally in the stock.
The company delivered healthy growth across key financial parameters during the April-June quarter.
The earnings growth was supported by higher renewable energy generation, capacity expansion, increased energy sales and strong operating performance across solar, wind and hybrid assets.
Adani Green Energy continued its aggressive expansion strategy during the quarter.
The capacity expansion reinforces AGEL’s position as one of India’s largest renewable energy companies.
The company’s flagship Khavda Renewable Energy Park remained the primary growth driver.
The rapid execution of these projects significantly boosted the company’s operational capacity and electricity generation during the quarter.
Adani Green also strengthened its battery storage infrastructure.
During Q1 FY27, the company operationalized 1,972 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity at Khavda.
As of June 30, 2026, the company’s total installed BESS capacity reached 3,551 MWh, making it one of the world’s largest single-location battery energy storage deployments.
Battery storage is expected to play a crucial role in improving renewable energy reliability by storing surplus power and supporting grid stability.
The company’s electricity generation and sales continued to rise alongside capacity expansion.
The increase was primarily driven by newly commissioned renewable projects becoming operational.
Adani Green maintained high operational efficiency across its renewable portfolio.
The consistently high plant availability highlights the company’s operational excellence and efficient asset management.
While operating performance remained strong, expenses increased due to business expansion and higher financing requirements.
Despite higher costs, strong revenue growth and operating efficiency supported profitability.
Several factors contributed to the company’s strong quarterly performance:
Despite delivering strong financial and operational performance, Adani Green Energy shares were under pressure during Wednesday’s trading session.
The stock also declined nearly 4% from the day’s high
Broader Market Weakness
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded in the red during the session, leading to selling pressure across multiple sectors, including renewable energy stocks.
Profit Booking
Adani Green shares have rallied 48.08% over the past one year, significantly outperforming the NIFTY NEXT 50, which gained just 6.01% during the same period. Following such a strong run-up, some investors appeared to book profits after the quarterly results.
Investor Caution on Battery Storage Monetisation
While the company’s large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) expansion is viewed positively from a long-term perspective, investors remain cautious about the time required for these projects to make a meaningful contribution to near-term earnings. The long gestation period for monetising BESS assets may have tempered immediate market enthusiasm.
Sector Rotation
Market participants also engaged in routine sectoral rotation, shifting funds across sectors amid broader market volatility.
Other renewable and power sector stocks also traded under pressure during the session.
The weakness across peer stocks suggests that the decline was not company-specific but also reflected broader market sentiment.
|Period
|Adani Green Energy
|NIFTY NEXT 50
|1 Week
|-3.49%
|+0.28%
|1 Month
|-3.15%
|-0.99%
|1 Year
|+48.08%
|+6.01%
While the stock has underperformed over the short term, it continues to significantly outperform the broader index over a one-year horizon.
Adani Green Energy delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in income, EBITDA, net profit, operational capacity, and energy sales. The company’s continued expansion at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park and its leadership in battery energy storage position it well for India’s accelerating renewable energy transition.
Although the stock witnessed a temporary decline following the results, the selling appears to have been influenced more by broader market weakness, profit booking, and investor caution over the near-term earnings contribution from BESS projects rather than any deterioration in the company’s fundamentals. As additional renewable assets become operational and battery storage projects mature, investors will closely monitor their impact on future growth and profitability.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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