Adani Green Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Surges 19%, Operational Capacity Crosses 20 GW; Stock Slips 4%

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY27, supported by robust capacity additions, higher energy sales and improved operational efficiency. The renewable energy company reported profit attributable to equity holders of ₹845 crore in Q1 FY27, up 18.5% year-on-year, compared with ₹713 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On a consolidated basis, including non-controlling interests, Adani Green Energy reported a profit of ₹983 crore, up 19.3% YoY from ₹824 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, attributable profit more than doubled from ₹397 crore in the March quarter.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, Adani Green Energy shares declined 2.73% during Wednesday’s trading session, tracking broader market weakness and profit booking after a strong rally in the stock.

Adani Green Energy Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

The company delivered healthy growth across key financial parameters during the April-June quarter.

Q1 FY27 Highlights

Profit attributable to equity holders: ₹845 crore, up 18.5% YoY

₹845 crore, up 18.5% YoY Consolidated profit: ₹983 crore, up 19.3% YoY

₹983 crore, up 19.3% YoY Revenue from operations: ₹4,431 crore, up 16.6% YoY

₹4,431 crore, up 16.6% YoY Power supply revenue: ₹4,280 crore, up 29.2% YoY

₹4,280 crore, up 29.2% YoY Power supply EBITDA: ₹4,122 crore, up 32.6% YoY

₹4,122 crore, up 32.6% YoY Cash profit: ₹2,225 crore, up 27.6% YoY

The earnings growth was supported by higher renewable energy generation, capacity expansion, increased energy sales and strong operating performance across solar, wind and hybrid assets.

Operational Capacity Crosses 20 GW

Adani Green Energy continued its aggressive expansion strategy during the quarter.

Capacity Highlights

Operational capacity increased 27% YoY to 20,142 MW .

to . Added 4,326 MW of greenfield renewable capacity over the past year.

of greenfield renewable capacity over the past year. Commissioned 848 MW of new capacity during Q1 FY27 alone.

The capacity expansion reinforces AGEL’s position as one of India’s largest renewable energy companies.

Khavda Drives Renewable Energy Expansion

The company’s flagship Khavda Renewable Energy Park remained the primary growth driver.

Capacity Commissioned

Solar Power

3,051 MW operationalized.

operationalized. 2,662 MW commissioned in Khavda, Gujarat .

commissioned in . 389 MW added in Rajasthan.

Wind Power

684 MW commissioned, entirely in Khavda, Gujarat.

Hybrid Projects

592 MW operationalized in Khavda, Gujarat.

The rapid execution of these projects significantly boosted the company’s operational capacity and electricity generation during the quarter.

Battery Energy Storage Capacity Expands

Adani Green also strengthened its battery storage infrastructure.

During Q1 FY27, the company operationalized 1,972 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity at Khavda.

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s total installed BESS capacity reached 3,551 MWh, making it one of the world’s largest single-location battery energy storage deployments.

Battery storage is expected to play a crucial role in improving renewable energy reliability by storing surplus power and supporting grid stability.

Energy Sales Jump 30%

The company’s electricity generation and sales continued to rise alongside capacity expansion.

Sale of energy increased 30% YoY to 13,657 million units (13.7 billion units).

The increase was primarily driven by newly commissioned renewable projects becoming operational.

Strong Plant Performance

Adani Green maintained high operational efficiency across its renewable portfolio.

Solar Portfolio

Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF): 25.3%

25.3% Plant Availability: 99.5%

Wind Portfolio

CUF: 44.4%

44.4% Plant Availability: 95.3%

Hybrid Portfolio

CUF: 49.0%

49.0% Plant Availability: 98.8%

The consistently high plant availability highlights the company’s operational excellence and efficient asset management.

Profitability Improves Despite Higher Finance Costs

While operating performance remained strong, expenses increased due to business expansion and higher financing requirements.

Consolidated expenses increased 13.9% YoY to ₹3,473 crore .

. Finance costs increased 31.2% to ₹2,001 crore .

. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 33.8% to ₹1,026 crore .

. Other expenses increased 28% to ₹389 crore.

Despite higher costs, strong revenue growth and operating efficiency supported profitability.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors contributed to the company’s strong quarterly performance:

Rapid execution of greenfield renewable projects.

Expansion at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park.

Significant increase in operational capacity.

Higher electricity generation and sales.

Strong operational efficiency across solar, wind, and hybrid assets.

Continued investment in large-scale battery energy storage.

Why Did Adani Green Energy Shares Fall Despite Strong Results?

Despite delivering strong financial and operational performance, Adani Green Energy shares were under pressure during Wednesday’s trading session.

Stock Performance

Previous Close: ₹1,541.90

₹1,541.90 Open: ₹1,548.00

₹1,548.00 High: ₹1,548.00

₹1,548.00 Low: ₹1,464.70

₹1,464.70 Close Price: ₹1,472.30

₹1,472.30 Down: 4.51%

The stock also declined nearly 4% from the day’s high

Reasons Behind the Decline

Broader Market Weakness

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded in the red during the session, leading to selling pressure across multiple sectors, including renewable energy stocks.

Profit Booking

Adani Green shares have rallied 48.08% over the past one year, significantly outperforming the NIFTY NEXT 50, which gained just 6.01% during the same period. Following such a strong run-up, some investors appeared to book profits after the quarterly results.

Investor Caution on Battery Storage Monetisation

While the company’s large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) expansion is viewed positively from a long-term perspective, investors remain cautious about the time required for these projects to make a meaningful contribution to near-term earnings. The long gestation period for monetising BESS assets may have tempered immediate market enthusiasm.

Sector Rotation

Market participants also engaged in routine sectoral rotation, shifting funds across sectors amid broader market volatility.

Peer Stock Performance

Other renewable and power sector stocks also traded under pressure during the session.

NTPC Green

Previous Close: ₹92.54

Open: ₹92.56

High: ₹92.77

Low: ₹91.33

NLC India

Previous Close: ₹295.15

Open: ₹294.05

High: ₹294.70

Low: ₹288.60

The weakness across peer stocks suggests that the decline was not company-specific but also reflected broader market sentiment.

Stock Performance vs NIFTY NEXT 50

Period Adani Green Energy NIFTY NEXT 50 1 Week -3.49% +0.28% 1 Month -3.15% -0.99% 1 Year +48.08% +6.01%

While the stock has underperformed over the short term, it continues to significantly outperform the broader index over a one-year horizon.

Outlook

Adani Green Energy delivered another strong quarter, with double-digit growth in income, EBITDA, net profit, operational capacity, and energy sales. The company’s continued expansion at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park and its leadership in battery energy storage position it well for India’s accelerating renewable energy transition.

Although the stock witnessed a temporary decline following the results, the selling appears to have been influenced more by broader market weakness, profit booking, and investor caution over the near-term earnings contribution from BESS projects rather than any deterioration in the company’s fundamentals. As additional renewable assets become operational and battery storage projects mature, investors will closely monitor their impact on future growth and profitability.

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