Adani Power Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Performance in Q1 FY27; PAT Rises 47% to ₹4,867 Crore

Adani Power Limited (APL), India’s largest private sector thermal power generator, has reported its strongest-ever quarterly operational and financial performance for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

The company posted a 47.2% year-on-year growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹4,866.60 crore, compared with ₹3,305.13 crore in Q1 FY26.

Adani Power also recorded a 36.1% YoY increase in reported EBITDA to ₹8,369 crore, while consolidated reported revenue grew 32.6% YoY to ₹19,322 crore.

The strong performance came amid rising electricity consumption, higher generation capacity, improved tariff realization, and increased demand across India.

Adani Power Named India’s Most Valuable Energy Brand by Brand Finance

Adani Power has achieved another major milestone by being ranked as India’s Most Valuable Energy Brand for 2026 by Brand Finance.

The company received:

Brand value: USD 1.8 billion

USD 1.8 billion Brand Strength Score: 85.4

85.4 Brand Rating: AAA

The broader Adani brand has also been ranked among India’s top 10 most valuable brands, securing the 8th position overall.

Record Quarterly Power Generation and Dispatch

Adani Power delivered its highest-ever quarterly operating performance during Q1 FY27.

Key operational achievements include:

Power generation: 31 billion units (BU)

31 billion units (BU) Power dispatch: 28.8 BU

28.8 BU Consolidated power sale volume growth: 16.9% YoY

16.9% YoY Installed capacity: 18,330 MW

18,330 MW Plant Load Factor (PLF): 77.9%

Power sales increased from 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26 to 28.8 BU in Q1 FY27, supported by higher demand, expanded capacity, and improved utilization of operational assets.

India Power Demand Rises 8.8% in Q1 FY27

India witnessed strong electricity demand growth during the quarter due to severe summer heatwaves.

According to Adani Power’s update:

Electricity consumption increased 8.8% YoY to 485 billion units

to Peak power demand reached a record 270.8 GW in May 2026

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Day Ahead Market clearing price increased 15.7% YoY to ₹5.1/kWh

The increase in power demand supported higher plant utilization and improved market realizations.

Strong Financial Performance Across Key Metrics

Adani Power reported significant growth across major financial indicators.

Financial Metric Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Growth Reported Revenue ₹19,322 crore 32.6% Continuing Revenue ₹17,936 crore 26.6% Reported EBITDA ₹8,369 crore 36.1% Continuing EBITDA ₹6,983 crore 21.6% Profit After Tax ₹4,867 crore 47.2%

The company said higher power volumes, improved tariff realization, and disciplined cost management contributed to the quarterly performance.

CEO Highlights Growth Strategy and Expansion Plans

Commenting on the results, S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said the company has strengthened its position through operational excellence, efficient assets, and a competitive portfolio.

He highlighted that Adani Power is progressing toward its long-term goal of expanding generation capacity to 45 GW while exploring opportunities in hydro power and future energy segments.

The company remains focused on supporting India’s growing electricity requirements through reliable and cost-efficient power generation.

Acquisition of Jaiprakash Power Assets Strengthens Portfolio

During Q1 FY27, Adani Power completed the acquisition of key power assets of Jaiprakash Associates Limited under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The acquisition includes:

180 MW Churk thermal power plant

24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (2,220 MW)

11.49% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (1,980 MW)

The move strengthens Adani Power’s generation portfolio and expands its presence in India’s power sector.

New 1,600 MW Power Agreement with Maharashtra

Adani Power signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Under the agreement, the company will supply 1,600 MW of power from a planned 2×800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

The project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) model.

Expansion Plan Toward 45 GW Capacity

Adani Power’s capacity expansion program continues to progress across multiple projects.

Major project updates include:

1,320 MW Korba Phase-II project: Expected commissioning during the current year

Expected commissioning during the current year 1,600 MW Mahan Phase-II project: More than 88% complete, targeted for Q1 FY28 operations

More than 88% complete, targeted for Q1 FY28 operations 1,600 MW Raipur Phase-II project: Over 62% progress

Over 62% progress 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II project: Over 54% progress

Over 54% progress 1,600 MW Mirzapur Greenfield project: Execution underway

The company has already secured environmental clearance for 87% of upcoming capacity, while 56% has been tied up through long-term power purchase agreements.