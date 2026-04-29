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Bandhan Bank shares jump 13% to touch 52-week high. Reasons explained

29 Apr 2026 , 01:16 PM

Bandhan Bank shares jumped 14% to touch 52-week high of 204.44,  grabbing investor attention with a sharp rally backed by a strong quarterly performance and improving fundamentals. The stock’s recent momentum reflects renewed confidence, but there are still a few caution signals investors should keep in mind. Here’s a complete breakdown of the latest update.

 

Bandhan Bank Share Price Rally

Shares of Bandhan Bank witnessed a significant upward move:

  • Stock surged ~12.6% intraday, touching ₹200.80
  • Delivered ~35% returns in the past month
  • Market capitalization crossed ₹32,200 crore

This rally is largely driven by improved asset quality and better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Q4 FY26 Results: Profit Jumps 68% YoY

For the January–March 2026 quarter, Bandhan Bank reported strong earnings growth:

  • Net Profit: ₹534.1 crore (+68% YoY)
  • Net Interest Income (NII): ₹2,795.6 crore (+1.4% YoY)
  • Total Income: ₹3,567 crore (+3.2% YoY)

While profit growth was impressive, the relatively modest rise in NII suggests margin pressures still exist.

Asset Quality Improves Significantly

One of the biggest positives in the results is the sharp improvement in asset quality:

  • Gross NPA: Reduced to 3.27% (from 4.7%)
  • Net NPA: Declined to 0.97% (from 1.3%)

Lower NPAs indicate better loan recovery and reduced stress in the lending book—key factors boosting investor sentiment.

Business Growth Remains Stable

Bandhan Bank continues to show steady expansion in its core business:

  • Advances: ₹1.54 trillion (+12.6% YoY)
  • Deposits: ₹1.66 trillion (+10% YoY)

This balanced growth in loans and deposits reflects stable operational momentum.

FY26 Performance: A Mixed Picture

Despite a strong fourth quarter, the top-line numbers still remain flat

  • FY26 Total Income: ₹24,914.8287 crore
  • FY25 Total Income: ₹24,423.135 crore

The flatline depicts other picture. However, strong profit numbers and reduced provision from ₹1,154.6 crore in Q3 to ₹677 crores in Q4 depict strong fundamentals

Dividend Announcement

Bandhan Bank has announced a dividend:

  • ₹1.50 per share
  • Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM
  • Record date yet to be declared

This signals management’s confidence but remains modest in yield terms.

Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoter Holding: 38.98% (as of March 2026)

Stable promoter stake adds a layer of confidence for long-term investors.

Final Verdict: Should You Consider Bandhan Bank?

Bandhan Bank’s recent rally is supported by:

  • Strong quarterly earnings rebound
  • Significant improvement in asset quality
  • Stable loan and deposit growth

However, investors should not ignore:

  • Flatline growth in top-line numbers
  • Limited NII growth
  • Valuations catching up after sharp rally

Bottom Line

The near-term outlook for Bandhan Bank appears bullish, but the stock may face resistance as valuations adjust. Long-term investors should watch consistency in earnings recovery and margin expansion before making aggressive calls.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BandhanBank
  • #EarningsReport
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #Q4Results
  • #StockAnalysis
  • #StockMarketNews
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