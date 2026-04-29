Bandhan Bank shares jump 13% to touch 52-week high. Reasons explained

Bandhan Bank shares jumped 14% to touch 52-week high of 204.44, grabbing investor attention with a sharp rally backed by a strong quarterly performance and improving fundamentals. The stock’s recent momentum reflects renewed confidence, but there are still a few caution signals investors should keep in mind. Here’s a complete breakdown of the latest update.
Shares of Bandhan Bank witnessed a significant upward move:
This rally is largely driven by improved asset quality and better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
For the January–March 2026 quarter, Bandhan Bank reported strong earnings growth:
While profit growth was impressive, the relatively modest rise in NII suggests margin pressures still exist.
One of the biggest positives in the results is the sharp improvement in asset quality:
Lower NPAs indicate better loan recovery and reduced stress in the lending book—key factors boosting investor sentiment.
Bandhan Bank continues to show steady expansion in its core business:
This balanced growth in loans and deposits reflects stable operational momentum.
Despite a strong fourth quarter, the top-line numbers still remain flat
The flatline depicts other picture. However, strong profit numbers and reduced provision from ₹1,154.6 crore in Q3 to ₹677 crores in Q4 depict strong fundamentals
Bandhan Bank has announced a dividend:
This signals management’s confidence but remains modest in yield terms.
Stable promoter stake adds a layer of confidence for long-term investors.
Bandhan Bank’s recent rally is supported by:
However, investors should not ignore:
The near-term outlook for Bandhan Bank appears bullish, but the stock may face resistance as valuations adjust. Long-term investors should watch consistency in earnings recovery and margin expansion before making aggressive calls.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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