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Cipla Share Price Falls Over 3% After Q1 FY27 Results Disappoint Investors; Profit Drops 39%

23 Jul 2026 , 01:22 PM

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd. reported a weak financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit declining sharply due to margin pressure and weaker-than-expected performance in key markets.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹789 crore in Q1 FY27, down 39% year-on-year from ₹1,298 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure was also below the Zee Business Research estimate of ₹848 crore, reflecting a challenging quarter for India’s leading pharmaceutical company.

Following the earnings announcement, Cipla shares declined over 3%, as investors reacted negatively to the weaker profitability and lower-than-expected operational performance.

At 1:18 PM on July 23, 2026, Cipla shares were trading at ₹1,368.90, down 3.22% on the NSE.

Cipla Q1 FY27 Revenue Growth Remains Muted

Cipla reported revenue from operations of ₹7,119 crore during the June quarter, compared with ₹6,957 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company’s revenue increased by around 2% year-on-year, but remained slightly below market expectations of ₹7,157 crore to ₹7,342 crore.

The company also reported other income of ₹211 crore during the quarter.

While revenue growth remained positive, profitability took a hit due to higher pressure on operating margins.

EBITDA Falls 33%; Margin Contracts Sharply

Cipla’s operating performance remained under pressure during Q1 FY27.

The company’s EBITDA declined 33% year-on-year to ₹1,192 crore, compared with ₹1,778 crore in the previous year quarter.

The EBITDA figure was also below analyst expectations of ₹1,376 crore.

The EBITDA margin dropped to 16.7%, compared with 25.6% in Q1 FY26, representing a contraction of nearly 9 percentage points.

The sharp decline in margins was one of the major factors behind the fall in net profit.

One India Business Delivers Record Performance

Cipla’s domestic business continued to remain the strongest performer during the quarter.

The company’s One India business revenue increased 12% year-on-year to ₹3,452 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly revenue.

The segment contributed nearly 48% of Cipla’s overall revenue, making it the largest contributor to the company’s topline.

The strong performance highlights continued demand momentum in the Indian pharmaceutical market.

US Business Misses Expectations

Cipla’s North America business faced challenges during the quarter.

US sales stood at $162 million, below market expectations of $173 million.

The North American business contributed around 22% of Cipla’s total revenue, but weaker-than-expected performance impacted overall earnings.

The company is looking to strengthen its US portfolio through new product launches, including its respiratory product gVentolin.

Africa and Emerging Markets Performance

Cipla’s international markets delivered mixed results.

Africa Business

  • Revenue increased marginally by 1% year-on-year.
  • Revenue stood at $103 million.
  • Growth remained largely flat during the quarter.

Emerging Markets and Europe

  • Revenue increased 5% year-on-year.
  • Revenue reached $106 million.

Cipla Launches gVentolin in US Market

During Q1 FY27, Cipla launched gVentolin in the US market, with initial shipments already completed.

The company expects supply volumes to increase over the coming quarters, which could support future growth in the respiratory segment.

Why Cipla Shares Fell After Results

Cipla shares declined following the quarterly earnings announcement due to several concerns:

  • Net profit declined sharply by 39% YoY.
  • EBITDA margins fell significantly from 25.6% to 16.7%.
  • US business revenue came below expectations.
  • Overall earnings missed analyst estimates.
  • Investors remained cautious about near-term profitability.

Cipla Share Price Performance

Cipla stock performance on July 23, 2026:

  • Current Price: ₹1,368.90
  • Change: -3.22%
  • Previous Close: ₹1,415.10
  • Opening Price: ₹1,409.10
  • Day High: ₹1,426.90
  • Day Low: ₹1,370.00

Key Takeaways from Cipla Q1 FY27 Results

  • Cipla Q1 FY27 net profit declined 39% YoY to ₹789 crore.
  • Revenue growth remained modest at 2% YoY.
  • EBITDA fell 33% to ₹1,192 crore.
  • EBITDA margin contracted to 16.7% from 25.6%.
  • One India business delivered record quarterly revenue of ₹3,452 crore.
  • US sales came below expectations at $162 million.
  • gVentolin launch in the US provides a potential growth opportunity.
  • Cipla shares declined more than 3% after weak quarterly results.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #CiplaQ1FY27
  • #CiplaResults
  • #EarningsReport
  • #HealthcareStocks
  • #IndianPharma
  • #IndianStocks
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